WCHS DECA Chapter scholarship award winners announced
The WCHS DECA Chapter is pleased to announce that the following graduating members have each been awarded a $100.00 scholarship to further their education for the next school year.
Kylie Burnworth (Chapter President). Planning to attend West Virginia University and majoring in Nursing. Kylie was a two year competitor in VA DECA District and State competitions.
Halea Hose (Chapter Reporter/Historian). Planning to attend LFCC in the fall and will major in Business Administration. Halea was a two year competitor and co-director of two chapter Community Awareness projects: “DECA Salutes Our Veterans” (2018) and “ENOUGH!” (2019).
Stephany Chevez. Planning to attend Longwood University in the fall and majoring in Political Science. Stephany was a first year member and competed as a project manager in the VA DECA “Sales Project Management” event in 2019, which placed 5th in Virginia.
Hannah Kekel. Planning to attend Daytona State College (FL) in the fall and major in International Marketing. As a 1st year member this past year, Hannah placed 4th in district competition and 3rd in the VA DECA State conference in the “Professional Salling – Hospitality and Tourism” event.
Syndi Davidsen. Planning to attend LFCC in the fall and majoring in Business/Accounting. As a 1st year DECA member, Syndi placed 2nd in the “Accounting Services” event in district competition and was a finalist in the VA DECA State conference.
Kylie, Halea, and Syndi were also completers in the Marketing Communications Pathway” as recognized by the VA Department of Education, CTE.
WCHS DECA would like to thank Tolliver Studios for contributing to these scholarships!
Christa Shifflett of the Warren Coalition discusses COVID’s impact on “The Disease of Addiction”
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this sobering video, you’ll be in awe as Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, discusses the COVID pandemic’s implications on the disease of addiction. In all of 2019, Warren Memorial Hospital reported 85 overdoses. By mid May of this year, WMH has treated over 100 cases. March saw a 55% increase in alcohol sales and opioid overdoses which were decreasing are now on the rise again.
Shifflett frankly explains that one in three people biologically have a predisposition to become addicted to substances if exposed. A genetic test is now offered for those who face pain management issues which could save lives of those at risk whom, if armed with the knowledge of their potential to develop an opioid use disorder, would seek other pain reduction alternatives. Many of those struggling with opioid use disorders innocently took pain medication after surgeries or injuries and fell in love with the euphoric feeling the prescriptions prompted.
Christa encourages all to remember that words matter and that people-first language around the changes to the brain that is caused by addiction is essential to helping those with substance use disorders seek the assistance they deserve and require to live a healthy life. She rightly insists we must remove the word “addict” from our vocabulary as she points out that people suffering from cancer aren’t called “cancerous” nor are they labeled and judged due to their illness. Likewise, those fighting the battle of addiction should not be classified by disempowering terms.
She also reminds healthy individuals of their responsibility to check on friends and neighbors and to notice if they have increased their alcohol consumption or appear stressed, traumatized or otherwise struggling with adapting to the current state of the world. Now is a time when a rise in substance misuse, increased cases of substance use disorders and relapses are common. She discusses the eye-opening findings from the recent study by the Recovery Village during the interview:
Shifflett also references an alarming statistic purporting a 578% increase in a certain prominent wine club’s sales during the month of March. To read more thought provoking facts about the increase in alcohol consumption throughout the pandemic click on this article in Forbes magazine.
To get support, find support for a loved one, or just develop a greater understanding reach out to Christa about a presentation for your group on topics like understanding the disease of addiction, how childhood trauma impacts adult health/life spans, how to help build resilient communities or learn more about how you can play a role in helping to prevent or heal substance use disorders visit www.warrencoalition.org
ABOUT THE WARREN COALITION:
Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition – is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. We continue to work towards making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through the many programs we provide.
Warren Coalition
540-636-6385
538 Villa Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630
christa@warrencoalition.org
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
‘In person’ Rotary awards to students as pandemic lockdown rules change
Students from three local high schools received checks and plaques “in person” from Rotary Club of Front Royal president Bret Hrbek at Skyline H.S. auditorium June 9 as lockdown rules were loosened by national and state fiat.
The annual scholarship awards amounting to $16,000 were shared by two students from Randolph-Macon Academy and Skyline, Katherine (Katie) Babineau, and Jenna Stanley. Funds raised by the club’s annual golf tournament have financed the awards since 1999.
Stanley, who the previous weekend had also received her associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College, accepted her award from Hrbek. Babineau, with whom she shared the prize, was unable to attend due to illness. Stanley will attend the University of Virginia, planning to major in public policy and leadership. Babineau will attend Hollins University and eyes a future as a dermatologist.
Both also excelled at sports at their respective schools, Babineau making history of sorts at R-MA as being the only female member of the school’s otherwise all-male football team. Stanley played varsity soccer and volleyball Both were active Rotary Interact club members.
Babineau is the daughter of Joseph and Helen Babineau of South River Road, Front Royal. Stanley is the daughter of Doug and Jenny Stanley of Bowling Green Road in Warren County’s Rockland area.
Rotary Club past president Kym Crump presented Brigid Tamas of WCHS with one of two Student-Art awards. The other went to Alexandra Haffer of Skyline. Each received plaques and checks for $250.
Two Skyline students, Aaliyah Rose Chun, Northern Virginia’s athlete of the year, and Brandon Janes Ahlemann, were named the Rotary club’s top athletes of 2019-20. Each received a plaque and checks for $300 from past Rotary president John Marlow after whom, with fellow Warren County High School star athlete, the late Heidi Moore, the award is named.
In a separate “Zoom” ceremony on Friday evening, June 12, Front Royal Rotary presented 10 Warren County teachers with “Excellence in Educating Youth” awards:
Heather Becker, A. S. Rhodes Elementary School; Carly Altenberg, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School; Kami Robinson, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School; Bernadette West, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School; Ashley Wood, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School; Sonny Dyke, Skyline Middle School; Jenny Stanley, Warren County Middle School; Laura Wilson, Skyline High School; Charlie Dodge, Warren County High School; and Tammy Ward, Blue Ridge Technical Center.
Downtown Rebound: Executive Chef Christopher Kenworthy, Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Their walk on Main Street ended at Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar where they spoke with Executive Chef Christopher Kenworthy. Next week our camera will travel to other parts of town where we’ll visit with more small businesses in Front Royal.
Downtown Rebound: Brooke Hughes, Inklings
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in at one of the newest businesses on Main Street called Inklings and visited with owner Brooke Hughes. Inklings have a selection of modern clothing, art, stickers, and gifts.
Downtown Rebound – Teresa Henry, Cynthia Smithlin, Downtown Market
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in front of the Downtown Market and spoke with Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity and Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques, both located inside the Downtown Market.
Downtown Rebound – Maureen Menefee, Down Home Comfort Bakery
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in at the Down Home Comfort Bakery and visited Maureen Menefee.
