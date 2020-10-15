Local News
WCHS DECA installs officers for the 2020-21 school year
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the WCHS DECA Chapter conducted a virtual Officer Installation Ceremony. Officiating the ceremony was Ms. Katelyn Watson from Orlando, FL. Ms. Watson is a past WCHS DECA President and chapter member.
The following DECA members were sworn in as chapter officers for the 2020-21 school year:
- Emily Johnson, President
- Mia Santillan, Vice-President – Retail Operations
- Devin Modesitt, Vice-President – Food Operations
- Makayla Grant, Vice-President – Recruitment
- Jordan Cockrell, Vice-President – Marketing
- Michael Kelly, Vice-President – Human Resources
- Jackson Pond, Vice-President – Administration
- Reina Garnett, Vice-President – Corporate Information
Despite the many challenges facing this school year, the WCHS DECA Leadership Team is planning a full schedule of activities promoting the development of leadership skills and marketing professional development for its members this school year. Among the chapter activities planned for this year is the transition of the school store, Wildcats’ Corner, from an “on-site” location to an e-commerce format.
Virginia DECA announced, earlier in September, that district and state competition conferences would be conducted virtually in December and March, respectively.
Judge approves AG Herring’s agreement to extend voter registration deadline
RICHMOND (October 14, 2020) – Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia has approved Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s agreement that extends the deadline for voter registration by two days, through 11:59 PM on October 15, because of a registration system outage that lasted several hours, preventing Virginians from registering to vote on the final day before the deadline. Under the terms of the consent decree, Attorney General Herring has said that the Commonwealth will “take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020, registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020.”
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” said Attorney General Herring. “I have made it a top priority over the last several months to protect Virginians’ right to vote by making it as easy, safe, and secure as possible, and this agreement is no different. I will continue to fight to make sure that every eligible Virginian can vote in this crucial election and that their vote will count.”
In the granted consent decree, Attorney General Herring agrees that the Commonwealth will:
• Take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020, registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020
• Take all action necessary to provide notice to the public of the reopening and extension of this deadline
• Provide additional information to the public and to voters attempting to register of alternative methods by which individuals may register to vote, in the event of a system outage during the extension period
Late yesterday evening, Attorney General Herring asked the Court to extend the voter registration deadline following an hour-long registration system outage that prevented Virginians from registering to vote.
You can register to vote online here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
This extension will provide all eligible Virginians with the opportunity to participate in the 2020 November General and Special Elections by registering to vote on or before October 15, 2020.
Eligible Virginians may submit a voter registration application or update an existing voter registration record in any of the following methods:
• In-person to the office of their local general registrar by 5 pm on Thursday, October 15th
• By mail postmarked on or before Thursday, October 15th
• Online at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo through 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15th
• To an NVRA designated state agency, such as the DMV or a social services office, by October 15th
Currently, registered Virginia voters and eligible Virginians that have already submitted a registration application do not need to take any additional action.
Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper stated, “The Department welcomes today’s court decision to extend the voter registration deadline through Thursday, October 15th. This gives eligible Virginians additional time to register or update their current voter registration record. We encourage Virginians to access the Citizen’s Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo today or use one of the many other options available for registering to vote.”
In addition to registering to vote, Virginians may also check their current voter registration status, find their polling location and apply for an absentee ballot on the Department’s Citizen Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo.
Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.
Front Royal Unites walk slated for Wednesday, traffic woes likely
Local activist group Front Royal Unites has scheduled a walk on Wednesday, Oct. 14, along the sidewalks of the south Shenandoah River bridge near the intersection of U.S. Routes 340 and 55.
According to a Facebook post for the group, the “George Floyd Birthday” celebration will be a memorial to the Minneapolis, MN black man who died May 25 after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer. The encounter was captured by bystanders and quickly went viral, inciting large protests in Minneapolis and a number of other American cities.
Those participating in the walk are asked to meet at 5:15 PM at the Greater Joy Baptist Church parking lot, 45 E. Strasburg Road. Participants will form a line and begin the walk at 5:30. The Facebook post states that “This will be a peaceful family event that includes a celebration of life and a walk across” the south Shenandoah River bridge.
Placards with Floyd’s face will be carried by the walkers; organizers wrote in the post that “we’ll have an eight-minute and 46-second moment of silence with all the placards being held high.”
Royal Examiner reached out to the administrators of the Front Royal Unites Facebook page, who provided an email address and asked that any questions about the event be submitted to them. However, no one responded to those questions, nor was a press release regarding the event provided.
According to local police, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) owns the bridge and considered the group’s request to shut down the structure—during the evening rush hour—before ultimately declining to issue a permit. A VDOT spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Though VDOT refused to shut down the bridge, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department (WCSO), which has jurisdiction of the structure, plans to have the two outer lanes of the bridge shut down for safety, allowing rush-hour traffic to continue.
WCSO spokesman Maj. Jeff Driskill said in an interview that event organizers had been instructed to have walk participants use the pedestrian sidewalk, for the safety of walkers and motorists. Anyone who walks in the roadway could be subject to citation.
Sheriff Mark Butler stated Tuesday morning that both WCSO deputies and Front Royal Police Department officers would be “working hand-in-hand jointly to ensure the safety and constitutional First Amendment right to free speech” for those participating.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe stated in a telephone interview Tuesday, “Free speech is a First Amendment right. When it becomes their right, it is our responsibility”, referring to the local government’s duty to provide public safety at gatherings such as the Floyd Birthday celebration.
Mabe further stated that it is important to him to hear the viewpoints of everyone, but also to provide safety to the citizens of the community.
While citizens can rest assured there will be a police presence to ensure the safety of all, it does not come cheap. Additional officers are placed into service, which means overtime costs. Additionally, there are untold hours of planning and preparation by administrative employees, who are exempt from overtime pay.
Royal Examiner reached out to both the WCSO and the FRPD regarding the costs associated with the three Front Royal Unites events organized by Samuel Porter, who is also a write-in Front Royal mayoral candidate in the November election.
WCSO Major Driskill wrote in an email, “The Sheriff’s Office alone has accrued $15,631.52 in overtime costs for the first two FRU events in June 2020. This consisted of $11,178.38 for the event on June 5, 2020, and $4,453.14 for the June 20, 2020, event. These costs do not include pre-planning hours, nor exempt staff hours which was considerable. These costs also do not include manpower costs of supporting agencies such as the Virginia State Police, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Fire & Rescue Services, and Town and County Public Works. The projected cost for the upcoming October 14, 2020, Front Royal Unites protest on George Floyd’s birthday is currently at $10,707.78.”
FRPD spokesperson Captain Crystal Cline stated in an email Tuesday that costs for the June 5, 2020, event, strictly for overtime, were $4709.59, for 122 hours. The June 20 event cost $3972.06 for 100.5 hours of overtime. Cline wrote, “We will not have any information on what tomorrow’s event will be until after the event, we cannot speculate.”
It is not known how many participants will show up for Wednesday’s event; a June 5 event at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal drew over 1,000 participants. A second event, a June 20 walk that began at the former Warren County High School that was closed in 1958 as part of a “massive resistance” effort against integration, produced a large number of peaceful protestors as well.
A media release issued by FRU late Tuesday afternoon announced an Oct. 18 panel discussion at Bing Crosby Station. Local historians and activists will tackle the question “Does Front Royal’s Confederate statue represent our Southern heritage or our dark history of oppression?”
The release states speakers include James M. Gillispie, Dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at Lord Fairfax Community College; Samuel Porter, President of Front Royal Unites (FRU); and Gene Bétit, historian and author of Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid — African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.
The event is an extension of FRU’s campaign to urge Warren County supervisors to remove and relocate the town’s Confederate monument. Over 2,500 petition signatures have been gathered by group members.
Warren County BOS Chairman Walt Mabe stated in an interview Tuesday morning that he would attend the Sunday event, which will begin at 4:00 PM at Bing Crosby’s Pavilion 1. FRU organizers plan to live stream the panel event as well.
“It is important to hear all sides…to hear what everyone has to say regarding this issue, Mabe said.
After being overwhelmed by concerned citizens at previous meetings, the Warren County BOS in August put the issue of the statue’s removal up for referendum, stating an intent to host a public forum for debate. So far, no event has been announced.
At the October 6 BOS meeting, FRU member Laura Lee Cascada urged the supervisors to attend, stating, “Today we need to take action and not wait around for the majority to come around on issues of justice. If we did that, women would not have the right to vote; slaves would still be enslaved.”
The statue is a generic depiction of a Confederate soldier with a plaque bearing the names of 600 locals who fought for the Confederacy. The monument was erected at the Warren County Courthouse in 1911.
On Nov. 3, Warren County voters will be asked to weigh in on the fate of the statue. The ballot question will read: “Should the confederate monument located on the Warren County Courthouse lawn be relocated?”
The referendum is non-binding, which means that the Board would not have to abide by the vote’s outcome.
A press release Tuesday evening from the WCSO stated that there will potentially be traffic delays from approximately 5:00 PM –7:00 PM.
Major Jeff Driskill wrote that delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Driskill stated, “Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.”
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – October 13, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Northam cleared by health officials after testing positive for COVID
- People who catch the virus are no longer contagious after 10 days
- VDH reports 160,805 cases of the virus and 3,372 deaths
- 1,235 new cases, 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours
- Would like the courts to extend the voter registration deadline
- Make smart choices: wear masks, social distance, wash your hands
New homeowners break ground on the Parkview Town Home Project in Front Royal
On Saturday, October 10th, 2020 the Parkview Town Home Project was officially started when Mayor Eugene Tewalt broke ground at the site.
The Parkview Town Home Project is located at 714 Parkview Drive in Front Royal. This project offers homeowners a unique view of the town from above and back up to the newly constructed Ressie Jeffries Elementary Playground. Walking trails to Skyline Drive, Samuels Public Library, and a Burrell Brooks Park are just steps away. Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the bowling alley are all within walking distance.
Aaron Hike, of Hike Construction, joined with homeowners, employees, bankers, agents, family, and friends to watch the Parkview Town Homes project officially kick-off. It began with Mayor Tewalt, who made the first shovel of dirt, followed by each homeowner breaking ground where their new home will be built. Great memories were made as everyone watched these homeowners celebrate the start of what is going to be a huge part of their next chapter in life, their new home.
Hike said, “Parkview Town Homes is a million-dollar project, financed by First Bank. We would like to thank Mike McCool for joining us as the master of ceremonies, our town Mayor, Eugene R. Tewalt for his participation, and of course First Bank. It is with support and a great team that we are able to deliver these opportunities to the community. Hike Construction Inc. is looking forward to delivering these townhomes in the first quarter of 2021.”
Aaron Hike has been taking care of the Shenandoah Valley’s homeowners for over 10 years. As a (third) generation Carpenter, Aaron has extensive education and training in all phases of home construction and remodeling. Aaron has a true passion for blueprint design and 3-D modeling and loves the challenge of creating custom-designed homes for his clients. He also enjoys finding and developing land, creating partnerships with investors and realtors, including developing multi-unit condos and apartment buildings. His friendly and outgoing approach makes him easy to work with, and his knowledge makes him an asset to anyone looking for a new home or home remodel in Northern Virginia.
Adopt a brick at the Winchester SPCA
Saving Lives Brick by Brick!
Whether you wish to advertise your business, memorialize a loved one, honor a special furry friend, or you are just searching for a perfect gift for the “hard to buy” person – Adopting a brick is a great option! Show your love for animals and support the mission of the Winchester SPCA to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition.
Bricks range from $100 to $150 and are featured in the SPCA’s brick garden in front of the adoption center. Brick adoption forms are available at the SPCA adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane, or on the website at www.winchesterspca.org under “Ways to Help”.
