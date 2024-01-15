Connect with us

WCHS DECA Members Shine at District 9 Leadership Conference

Published

4 hours ago

on

It was a day of triumph and pride for Warren County High School’s DECA team at the Virginia DECA District 9 Leadership Conference held on January 10, 2024. Demonstrating remarkable skill and knowledge in various business disciplines, ten WCHS students emerged as district winners, earning their spots at the prestigious Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference in March.

District 9 Winners (L – R): A. Musil, A. Lamas-Sanchez, C. Spears, E. Huston, B. Taylor, M. Wadas, S. Logan, C. Monroe, N. Abrego, & J. Abril.

Leading the pack was Caden Monroe, who clinched 1st Place in Accounting Services, followed by Sophia Logan, who dominated in Restaurant Management. In the highly competitive Social Media Marketing category, Joseph Abril and Nathalie Abrego stood out, securing 1st and 2nd places, respectively. Their achievements highlight the growing importance of digital marketing skills in today’s business landscape.

The conference also saw strong performances in diverse areas like Job Interview Skills, Personal Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and more. Allie Musil, Evie Huston, Bre Taylor, Arely Lamas-Sanchez, Carissa Spear, and Madison Wadas displayed commendable expertise in their respective fields, each securing a place in the top four of their events.

Furthermore, Aiden Dunnet, Joselyn Leyva, Vince Lamendola, Jonathan Panciera, and Brady Strickler made it to the finals, showcasing the depth of talent within the WCHS DECA team.

The conference involved rigorous competitions, including role-play scenarios and written tests, covering a wide spectrum of subjects such as marketing, entrepreneurship, finance, business administration, and management. These exercises not only tested the students’ theoretical knowledge but also their practical application in real-world scenarios.

In a remarkable show of overall excellence, twenty-five WCHS students placed in the Top 10 of their events, underscoring the high caliber of business education and training at Warren County High School.

The success at the District 9 Conference is a significant achievement for these young business enthusiasts and sets a promising stage for their upcoming challenges at the state level in Virginia Beach. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and skill of the students and the guidance and support of their mentors and coaches.

As these talented individuals prepare for the state conference, they carry with them not only the pride of their school but also the high hopes of their community. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the bright future of business leadership emerging from Warren County.

Reaching Out Now: Building a Safe Space for Warren County’s Youth

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 15, 2024

By

In an inspiring display of community collaboration and dedication, the Santmeyers Student Union and Activity Center are transforming into a vibrant hub for Warren County’s youth. Spearheaded by Reaching Out Now, a non-profit organization, the center aims to provide a safe, engaging environment for students to thrive outside school hours.

At the helm of this ambitious project is Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now. Alongside her, Dawn Clark, the volunteer coordinator, plays a pivotal role in organizing community involvement. The team includes Cheyenne Bailey, a senior who has been part of the leadership program since seventh grade, Sina May, the Vice President, and Marlena Connor, a dedicated middle school liaison and one of the original board members since 2019.

Marlena Connor, a seasoned Warren County teacher, emphasized the need for such a space in the community, recalling the lack of safe, accessible places for youth to gather in the past. The center aims to fill this gap by offering various activities, from studying and socializing to engaging in creative pursuits.

The plan for the center includes a multifunctional activity room, envisioned to be a lively and welcoming space with a ping pong table, foosball, and a pool table, along with comfortable lounge areas for relaxation and socializing. The design, crafted with input from the community and youth, reflects a departure from the traditional school environment, aiming for a more vibrant and youth-friendly atmosphere.

Renderings of what is planned for the Student Union and Activity Center.

The project, however, goes beyond just physical space. It’s about creating an inclusive environment where students from all backgrounds, including homeschoolers and those from private and public schools, can feel valued and supported. The center will offer a range of activities, from robotics to arts, music, and chess, catering to diverse interests and talents.

Volunteers are the backbone of this initiative. Samantha Barber highlighted the crucial need for community involvement in various roles, from activity coordination to tutoring and supervision. The organization has set up avenues for volunteer sign-ups and donations on its website, emphasizing the collective effort required to bring this vision to life.

Security and safety are also top priorities, with plans for a comprehensive system including vaping sensors, ensuring a secure environment for all participants.

The excitement is palpable as the team discusses upcoming events, such as a Mardi Gras-themed bingo night at Skyline High School and a four-course Valentine’s dinner open to the entire school community. These events are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to foster a sense of community and belonging among the youth.

As the project gains momentum, the support from local leaders and the community is evident. Councilman Wood’s involvement in painting and renovation efforts, along with contributions from various partners, underscores the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

Santmeyers Student Union and Activity Center stands as a testament to what a community can achieve when it comes together for its youth. It’s not just a building; it’s a beacon of hope, a place where young people can find their path, develop their talents, and feel a part of something bigger – a true home away from home.

 

Local News

Newly Appointed Humane Society of Warren Country Executive Director Makes Maiden Speech to Front Royal Rotary Club

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 15, 2024

By

Kayla Wines, a 10-year veteran on the staff of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal and recently appointed executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), made her first public speech from her new position at the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s weekly meeting Friday, January 12.

Wines described how, since 2013, she has “worked her way up the ranks” while simultaneously “putting myself through school” and, among other attributes, she is now a certified veterinary assistant with college courses behind her that taught non-profit management, grant writing, and marketing, a top priority for this and any other similar enterprise.

One of her early and successful objectives has been what she called “our intake diversion project,” which, in plain English, seeks to keep animals in their homes rather than being turned over to the shelter when hard times hit the pet owners.

“Through individual and business donations and grants, we are able to assist pet owners with options other than surrender (animals to the shelter) through our community programs,” Wines said.

Courtesy Photo Kayla Wines addresses FR Rotary on HSWC Wagner Animal Shelter programs and statistics. Below, Wines and friend (Royal Examiner File Photo)

 

“Hand in Paw” is a fund the HSWC created to keep pets in their homes with families who love them, thus keeping them out of the shelter. “Hand in Paw” covers emergency veterinary bills, basic preventatives, and vaccines, including free rabies and microchip clinics, and provides free pet food and supply pantry for Warren County’s pet owners who need the help and who also want to keep their pets rather than turn them over to the shelter.

“Our ‘Spay it Forward’ program (at the recently established downtown spay/neuter clinic) pays for surgeries for families who otherwise could not afford it,” Wines explained. In 2023, the clinic spayed/neutered 43 animals in Warren County “and kept them with their families versus coming into the shelter,” Wines said.

The new humane society executive went on to explain a trap, neuter, and release (TNR) program aimed at reducing the extraordinarily high feral cat problem in Warren County. Last year, the shelter trapped, neutered, and then released 368 feral cats at a cost of $27,600.

“A very large number,” Wines told her audience, “but without providing this service, that could have amounted to an astronomical number of unwanted kittens being born and more than likely making their way into our shelter over time.”

She posed a question: “Did you know that a pair of (feral) cats and their offspring could turn into 420,000 cats in just seven years!?”

In fact, with the 52-day average length of stay at the shelter, each cat costs an average of $544 per kitten and $484 per adult cat for a total cost of keeping 512 cats and kittens sheltered in 2023 at $263,648.

Wines’ focus on cats in her maiden speech is perhaps natural since she began life at the shelter on the “cat team.”

Describing the Human Society as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, neglected, and homeless animals, Wines said, “We hold a contract with Warren County to operate as the county ‘pound.’

“We take anything that is not a wild animal and is a ‘managed intake’ shelter, meaning the shelter operates on an appointment basis. This allows us to better prepare for what is coming in, and the appointment time slot allows us to speak with owners to see if we can avoid intake into the overcrowded shelter system by providing other resources,” Wines said.

During all of last year, the Front Royal shelter accepted 980 animals, including 435 dogs, 512 cats, and 33 others, including hamsters, rabbits, chickens, pigs, goats, birds, turtles, and a bearded dragon!  The shelter ended the year with a 96% save rate, which entitled it to once again describe itself as a “no-kill” shelter, an achievement that Wines appeared proud to be part of.

(The writer is a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal and a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County. As a retired journalist, he also is a regular contributor to the Royal Examiner.)


Local News

Another Week, Another Winter Storm Forecasted

Published

1 day ago

on

January 14, 2024

By

Travelers need to pay attention to weather along their routes and change plans based on road conditions

Another week is here, along with another forecast of snow, freezing rain, and mixed precipitation that may impact roads in Virginia tonight through Tuesday morning. Motorists should watch forecasts along their routes and change their plans based on road conditions.

VDOT crews in most of the commonwealth are currently pre-treating roads and bridges in anticipation of the storm. Pre-treatment is used as an attempt to prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice after a storm starts. Crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop. If 2 inches or more of snow accumulates on the pavement, plows will begin snow removal operations.

VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads. VDOT may support cities and towns if requested.

Snow removal priorities are as follows:

• The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.
• Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.
• Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

MAKE SAFETY A PRIORITY

• It is best not to travel during a winter weather event.
• Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.
• Allow more time to reach your destination.
• Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five to 10 seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.
• Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.
• Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.
• Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage. This should include:
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Ice scraper
• Cell phone and charger
• Jumper cables
• Blankets or quilts
• First aid kit
• Bottled water
• Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)
• Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)
• Shovel

INFORMATION ON ROAD CONDITIONS

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, and more. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For more about travel during inclement weather, visit VDOT’s weather page.

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 15 – 19, 2024

Published

1 day ago

on

January 14, 2024

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Local News

2024 Point in Time Count: A Critical Initiative for Understanding and Addressing Homelessness in Warren County

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2024

By

The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for the 2024 Point in Time (PIT) Count, a key event in the fight against homelessness. Scheduled for January 24th, this event is not just a count; it’s an opportunity for those experiencing homelessness to share their stories and contribute to the improvement of local services. Participants will be appreciated with thank-you gifts, and the event runs from 9 am to 4:30 pm at the department, where they can ask for Michelle or Nichole.

Understanding the Point in Time Count

The PIT Count is an annual, nationwide effort mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for all Continuum of Care (CoC) recipients of federal funding. This literal count of homeless persons is conducted in the last ten days of January, both in shelters and unsheltered locations, known as “encampments,” throughout Warren County.

This count is more than just a number; it offers a crucial “snapshot” of the state of homelessness in our area. The data gathered from the PIT Count is instrumental in several ways:

  1. Informing Funding and Resources: The count’s results guide funding decisions and resource planning, ensuring that money and efforts are directed where they are most needed.
  2. Identifying Service Gaps: By understanding the nature and extent of homelessness, service gaps can be identified, helping to tailor services more effectively.
  3. Raising Awareness: The count plays a vital role in increasing public awareness about the issue of homelessness, fostering a more informed and empathetic community.

Why Participation Matters

Participation in the PIT Count is critical for several reasons:

  • Shaping Policy: The data collected helps policymakers and program administrators track progress towards ending homelessness.
  • National Reporting: HUD uses this data, along with other sources, for the Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress. This report is pivotal in understanding the national scope of homelessness and evaluating the effectiveness of HUD programs.
  • Local Impact: Locally, the data assists CoCs in planning services and programs to address specific community needs, measuring progress in reducing homelessness, and identifying the strengths and gaps in current systems.

Who Should Be Counted?

The PIT Count aims to include:

  • Individuals in emergency shelters and transitional housing.
  • Persons living in places not meant for human habitation, such as outdoors, in vehicles, abandoned buildings, or public transport stations.

Community Engagement: A Call to Action

The involvement of the community in the PIT Count is crucial. Not only does it lead to more accurate data, but it also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility. Warren County’s commitment to understanding and addressing homelessness is reflected in this initiative, and the participation of those experiencing homelessness is invaluable in shaping a future where everyone has a place to call home.

Local News

John and Joyce Marlow Honored as 2024 Community Stars by the CFNSV

Published

3 days ago

on

January 12, 2024

By

Front Royal’s own John and Joyce Marlow were celebrated as the 2024 Community Stars at the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s (CFNSV) 7th annual Evening with our Community Stars. Held on January 11, 2024, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, this event marks a high point in the calendar of the community, celebrating exceptional acts of philanthropy.

L to R: Emily Marlow Beck, Joyce Marlow, and John Marlow at the 2024 Community Stars celebration

The Marlows, lifelong residents of Front Royal, have contributed immensely to the community, each in their own unique way. John Marlow, a Warren County High School alumnus, is renowned for his athletic prowess, being part of the county’s only undefeated and untied football team and a district champion in discus. His academic and sports achievements earned him a place at the University of Virginia, where he continued to excel in football and track.

Post-graduation, John’s service as a lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany marked the beginning of a life dedicated to leadership and service. Returning to Front Royal, he took over the family business and expanded it, demonstrating his acumen in entrepreneurship and community development.

His political career, marked by being one of the first Republicans elected in Warren County post-Reconstruction, and his tenure as Mayor of Front Royal, reflect his deep commitment to public service. John has also played pivotal roles in various financial and educational institutions, contributing to the region’s economic and intellectual growth.

Joyce Marlow, equally impactful, is known for her vibrant personality and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Her involvement in fundraising for nonprofits, coaching youth sports, feeding the needy, and advocating for support for those in need highlights her dedication to making Front Royal a welcoming and inclusive community.

The event saw notable figures like Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons, President of Shenandoah University; Doug Stanley, County Administrator for Prince Edward County, VA; and Emily Marlow Beck, President of Marlow Automotive Group, speaking to the Marlows’ unwavering dedication to the community. Their speeches highlighted the couple’s role in fostering community prosperity and inclusiveness.

John and Joyce Marlow’s recognition as Community Stars is not just an accolade; it’s a testament to their lifetime of service and dedication to Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley. Their efforts have not only shaped the community’s present but have laid a foundation for its future. As the CFNSV continues to honor such remarkable individuals and organizations, it reinforces the spirit of philanthropy and community service that is pivotal to the region’s identity and progress.

