WCHS DECA recognized for THRIVE level achievement of chapter and membership campaigns

447 fires. 500 deaths. $554 Billion dollars in property damage. That’s the toll the winter holidays take on the nation, according to Warren County Fire and Rescue’s (WCFR) Lisa Wilbanks. She is spreading the word about staying safe over the busy time period in hopes that the community will suffer no losses.

Wilbanks, a firefighter/emergency medical technician (E.M.T.), along with Lieutenant Tony Hitt, is part of the County’s Community Risk Reduction Team. In addition to busy shifts responding to emergencies, the duo work to educate the public about fire safety.

In a Thursday interview, they offered several tips to help Royal Examiner readers avoid holiday hazards, including how to choose and care for live Christmas trees and how to safely dispose of the mounds of crumpled gift wrap and packaging that accumulates in most homes on Christmas Day.

Wilbanks says Christmas tree shoppers should examine a tree thoroughly before purchasing one. Tree needles should be green and not fall off the tree in large numbers. Shoppers should bend a needle in half with their fingers. Fresh pines should bend but not break, while fresh firs should snap. To test a Christmas tree’s freshness, gently grab the inside of a branch and pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay in place on the branch if the tree is fresh. A tree in that condition, she says, should last about four weeks.

Lt. Hitt added that two inches of the trunk should be sawed off before placing the tree into its stand, so the tree can absorb the maximum amount of water. Watering the tree daily and monitoring it for needles is important. It should also be placed away from any heat sources, such as a floor vent or a fireplace or portable heater.

Hitt said that all lights should be tested before placing any on the tree. Frayed wires should never be used, nor should lights from different manufacturers be used together. That’s because each brand has its own specifications, such as how many strands can be plugged into each other.

Wilbanks said it also important to use lights as the manufacturer intended—indoor lights should never be placed outside, where inclement weather could damage them and possibly cause a fire. One option for consumers are indoor/outdoor lights, which can be used for indoor decor as well as on the rooftop.

Hitt stressed that trees should be placed at least three feet from heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, heat vents candles or lights. “Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit,” he said. Willbank added, “Always turn off tree lights and any outside lights before going to bed or leaving the house.”

Regarding the unsafe practice of burning wrapping paper and packaging material in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, both firefighters stressed that it was an unsafe practice that could lead to the buildup of creosote, and a future fire hazard.

Disposing of ashes from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves should be done carefully, Wilbanks said. Even after two days of proper removal, the potential exists for the ashes to start a fire if not properly stored.

She explained that ashes should be placed in a metal pail, doused with water and covered with a lid. Ashes should never be placed on a deck, nor within 10 feet of a deck, house or other structure.

Hitt offered some tips for the proper use of space heaters and kerosene heaters. “Always plug an electric heater directly into the wall, never into an extension cord” he said. It’s important to note that no other electrical devices should be plugged into the same outlet. The heater should be on a level, flat surface, and never placed on cabinets, furniture or carpet, which can overheat and quickly become a fire. All heaters should be three-feet from furniture and drapery. Children and pets should be supervised and never left alone in a room with a space heater.

The National Fire Protection Association says that heating equipment, including space heaters, is the second lead cause of house fires and the third leading cause of fire deaths.

Kerosene heaters must also be used with caution. They should never be refueled inside living quarters or when the heater is still hot.

One of the best ways to protect your family, Hitt said, is to test smoke detectors monthly. He added, “Most people don’t realize that smoke alarms have a lifespan of 10 years.” It is important to replace any alarms that are not working properly.

Wilbanks stressed the importance of having enough smoke detectors in the home. There should be one in each bedroom, at least one on each floor including the basement and one should be installed outside of each sleeping area.

WCFR has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure that everyone needing smoke detectors can get them. Citizens can contact the WCFR office to schedule a free in-home visit to assess smoke detectors and install a free one, if needed.

Fire extinguishers are another item that needs to be checked regularly, Hitt explained. Depending on the manufacturer, there may be a gauge that shows the level of charge the extinguisher has. Also, one can look for a date stamp on the inspection tag. That date may be stamped on the cylinder’s body. Consumers can also check the manufacturer’s website for details on locating the fire extinguisher’s expiration date.

As Christmas draws closer, many residents are eager to have Santa–and sometimes Mrs. Claus– visit their neighborhood, riding atop a fire engine.

The schedule for the annual Operation Santa is below:

Company 1 Front Royal

Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.

Company 2 Rivermont

Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.

Company 3 South Warren

Saturday, December 17, beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here for the schedule.

Company 4 Linden

Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20,

beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening.

Company 5 Shenandoah Shores

Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.

Company 8 Fortsmouth

Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.

The best way to keep abreast of Operation Santa is to follow the Facebook page of the fire department that serves the neighborhood, Hitt said. He also encourages everyone to follow the Facebook page of WCFR.

That page, Wilbanks stressed, is the best way to keep abreast of events and volunteer opportunities with the agency. For example, the Citizen’s Fire Academy will make a comeback soon. The annual program took citizens through a series of weekly classes and safety demonstrations, culminating with a graduation ceremony. The academy took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gerry R. Maiatico. He said the academy is being “retooled” before being offered to the public.

Graduates of that program often turn into volunteers, Maiatico said. Brenda Diehl, Recruitment & Retention Coordinator for WCFR is always eager to talk to potential volunteers. She can be reached at 540-636-3830, or by e-mail at joinnow@warrencountyfire.com.