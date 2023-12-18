Local News
WCHS DECA Recognized for Thrive Level Chapter Campaigns
Warren County High School DECA was among 645 chapters, nationally, that achieved Thrive Level recognition during the 2023-2024 school year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 27-30, 2024, in Anaheim, California.
Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve Thrive Level receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive Thrive Level recognition, the WCHS chapter also completed two chapter campaigns. For the Community Service campaign, the WCHS DECA Chapter partnered with the Front Royal Habitat for Humanity to assist with clearing a recently acquired build site. In completing the Promotional Campaign, the chapter conducted six community and school-based outreach activities this past fall. The chapter also received two additional Thrive slots at ICDC from their achievement with the chapter’s membership campaign, which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.
The WCHS DECA officers who led the chapter in receiving these Thrive recognitions were: Sophia Logan, President; Bre Taylor, Executive Vice-President; Raymond Dingess, V-P of Marketing; Ella Martin, V-P Alumni Relations; and Ayaana Vasishta, V-P corporate Information.
“Our chapter is proud to have won these recognitions for five consecutive years. Our members, who have previously attended the ICDC Thrive Academy have come back to help lead our chapter the following year,” said Sophia Logan, Chapter President.
Benjamin Bailey: Skyline Middle’s Beacon of Educational Brilliance
Shining a Light on the Heart of Teaching.
Skyline Middle School proudly presents Benjamin Bailey as its esteemed Teacher of the Year. A veteran in the field with over two decades of teaching experience, Mr. Bailey has become a cornerstone of both the local and state educational landscapes. His journey, spanning from Illinois to Virginia, exemplifies a deep-seated passion for nurturing young minds.
In the classroom, Mr. Bailey is more than a teacher; he’s a mentor, a guide, and an inspiration. His 7th-grade science classes are a blend of engaging content and positive energy, creating an atmosphere where curiosity thrives. Students in his class are not just learners; they become explorers, thinkers, and innovators, thanks to his unique teaching style that makes science accessible and enjoyable.
Mr. Bailey’s influence extends beyond the four walls of his classroom. He is a pivotal figure in the teacher induction program, where his role as a coach and mentor to new educators has been invaluable. His ideas and insights have significantly enhanced the teaching strategies within the school, fostering a collaborative and supportive educational environment.
His dedication to the field of education is evident in his active participation in various committees, contributing significantly to educational policies and practices beyond Skyline Middle School. Through these roles, Mr. Bailey has impacted the broader educational system, influencing decisions that shape the future of teaching and learning in the district and across Virginia.
The pinnacle of Mr. Bailey’s career has been his recent selection to represent Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program. This prestigious accolade is a personal achievement and a reflection of his commitment to excellence in education. Those who achieve this honor, whether as Regional, State, or National Teachers of the Year, become ambassadors for education, with their work and ideas resonating across the country.
Benjamin Bailey’s journey as an educator is a testament to the transformative power of passionate teaching. His recognition as Teacher of the Year and participation in the National Teacher of the Year Program are well-deserved accolades that highlight his unwavering dedication to his profession. As Skyline Middle School celebrates this achievement, Mr. Bailey’s story stands as an inspiration to educators everywhere, embodying the true spirit of educational excellence.
Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg
Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.
A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.
According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.
The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.
The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.
This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 18 – 22, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
WATCH: Warren County High School’s Holiday Concert: A Melodic Celebration
An Evening of Festive Music and Community Spirit.
The Warren County High School Music Department presented its annual Holiday Concert on December 17, 2023, under the direction of David Dingess. The event showcased the talents of the Jazz and Symphonic Bands, offering a blend of traditional holiday tunes and contemporary pieces.
The concert opened with the Jazz Band’s lively rendition of “Feliz Navidad,” setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The First Noel featured a solo by bass player Heath Coe, followed by “A Big Band Christmas” with solos from Ellie Boudreau (flute) and Heath Coe (tenor sax).
The Symphonic Band then took the stage with a diverse program, beginning with “Ukrainian Bell Carol.” The performance continued with “On A Winter’s Eve” and an innovative piano solo of “Deck the Halls, La La Land Version” by Liam Murphy. The band also presented “Hanukkah, Festival of Lights,” highlighting clarinetist Morgan Brown.
A poignant moment was Heath Coe’s bass and Madison Funes’ guitar duet of “Silent Night.” The band’s rendition of “Greensleeves” was followed by Ellie Boudreau’s captivating flute solo in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The concert concluded with “Winter Holiday,” a piece that captured the essence of the season.
In a delightful surprise, the encore featured the color guard and marching drums, adding a visual element to the auditory experience.
The concert also recognized the contributions of seniors Kaydria Bennett (saxophone), Ellie Boudreau (flute), and Matthew Grant (trombone), along with guard members Madison Funez, Morgan Sajeski, and Eva Thornberg.
Director David Dingess took a moment to express his gratitude, thanking his wife for her support, especially during the demanding marching season. He also acknowledged the Band Booster Organization for its invaluable assistance and appealed to parents and community members for continued support. Dingess highlighted the recent acquisition of new uniforms for the marching band and hinted at a large band trip as a potential fundraising goal.
The Warren County High School Holiday Concert was more than just a musical event; it was a celebration of community and the enduring spirit of the holidays. The performances by the students, under the expert guidance of David Dingess, were a testament to their hard work and dedication. The concert not only showcased the musical talents of the students but also reinforced the importance of community support in nurturing these young artists.
The Royal Shenandoah Greenway is Looking Even Greener and Cleaner
For those that aren’t yet familiar, the Royal Shenandoah Greenway in Front Royal is a tremendous asset to our community and visitors alike. This 5-mile trail creates a recreational loop around town, highlighting some of Front Royal’s incredible attributes, including Happy Creek and its Arboretum, Samuels Public Library, Main Street, a handful of local parks and playgrounds, the south branch of the Shenandoah River, the northern terminus of Shenandoah National Park, and so much more! You can read more about the creation of the greenway, as well as the collaborative efforts by so many to see it come to fruition, here: treesfrontroyal.org/royal-shenandoah-greenway.
But the Royal Shenandoah Greenway is not a static feature. It takes a lot of effort to maintain the trail, its signage, and its beauty. There are also ongoing efforts to continue improving the greenway experience. On Saturday, December 9th, one such effort was undertaken by a big handful of local civic groups and community volunteers. Members of Front Royal’s Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES), the Front Royal / Warren County Tree Stewards, the Beautification Committee of Front Royal, the Front Royal / Warren County Anti-Litter Council, and Randolph-Macon Academy’s Spiritual Life Committee, all came together to improve the section of greenway that runs adjacent to Royal Plaza and Rural King.
Previously, this area has seen large improvement from the addition of a split-rail fence that also acts as a litter barrier, helping keep any wind-blown trash from the Royal Plaza parking lot from entering Happy Creek. That fence is working very well, and you can read more about that effort here. This time around, along that same fence, volunteers planted three Sweetbay Magnolias, a native tree species known for its fragrant, creamy-white flowers, as well as five Oakleaf Hydrangeas, a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub that showcases long-lasting blooms. Combined with the Crape Myrtle plantings just a bit further along the greenway that were planted last year (read more here), this entire stretch of the greenway will now be a “green tunnel” for walkers, joggers, and cyclists to enjoy! However, the greening up effort involved more than just planting; volunteers also set off with litter picker-uppers to clean up the entire stretch of Happy Creek and its riparian buffer from South Street to Rural King. The result was six full bags of trash that will no longer jeopardize the watershed.
The civic groups and volunteers would like to extend an additional thank you to the following:
- To the Front Royal Department of Public Works for helping auger the tree holes (making it so much easier to plant such large trees).
- To Rural King management, who came out to thank the volunteers personally, while also gifting four large bags of popcorn for everyone to enjoy!
- To Royal Plaza management for their collaboration on all of the aforementioned projects along this section of greenway.
- And to Chaplain Monica Reynolds and the R-MA students that brought so much positive, young energy to the morning.
This project was made possible with grant funding from Virginia Department of Forestry’s VA Trees for Clean Water program.
There are so many great opportunities to get involved with positive, high-impact projects in and around Front Royal, and to meet and befriend community members that are passionate about making positive change. Don’t hesitate to reach out to any of the groups mentioned here to get involved!
Newtown History Center Revisits Belsnickel Traditions, Shenandoah Valley Style
The Newtown History Center is bringing back an old Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. According to Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation, Stephens City is bringing back the Christmas season tradition of Belsnickeling, Shenandoah Valley style. Kriebel, dressed as Belsnickel strolled down Main Street, visiting Dragon Fire Comics (gaming store), and the Kris Kringle Market in Stephens City on Saturday, December 3rd.
Belsnickel conversed with folks and handed out gifts from a burlap sack for people who had been good. Fortunately, Belsnickel did not find anyone who had been bad, eliminating the need to use his wooden switch. Belsnickel reminisced about how celebrating the Christmas season has changed over the centuries and generally entertained all who met him.
German immigrants carried Belsnickeling traditions to America in the early 1800s, where they eventually transitioned down to the Shenandoah Valley from Southeastern Pennsylvania. Belsnickel’s origins can be traced to the Palatinate region of Southwestern Germany, where he is also sometimes called “Kriskinkle,” “Beltznickle,” and “Pelsnichol.” The name “Belsnickel” itself is a combination of the German word “bels,” which translates into fur, and “nickel,” which refers to St. Nicholas. Belsnickel made his presence known when he rapped on the windows and doors of German homes several weeks before Christmas.
Belsnickeling was common in towns located in Shenandoah, Page, and Rockingham Counties, where there was a large German population. “However, Belsnickeling did take place in Stephens City during the late 19th and early 20th centuries,’ said Kriebel.
“We do have some records of belsnickeling and similar activities that give us an idea of the tradition’s origins. The original Belsnickel was “Saint Nicholas in Furs,” a grouchy version of Santa Claus who walked from house to house, handing out small cakes, candies, fruits and nuts to good children and smacking bad children with a switch (a small wooden whip),” Kriebel said.
Kriebel provides more detail, “The earliest record we have of anything belsnickel-esque in Stephens City comes from 1860. Milton Boyd Steele wrote about “Phantastics” who rode through town for Easter or April Fool’s Day (it was the same day that year). Phantastics basically dressed in silly costumes and acted boisterous to celebrate the holiday. They were not directly connected to Belsnickel, but were also a Christmas tradition that involved dressing up in outrageous costumes and acting in a loud and unusual manner. (Alfred Shoemaker, Christmas in Pennsylvania: A Folk-Cultural Study, Mechanicsburg, PA: Stackpole Books, 1959, pp. 109-110).
Belsnickel morphed a great deal in the Shenandoah Valley, and may have become blurred with the Phantastic tradition. Instead of a single Santa-like figure, a group of merrymakers would all dress in ridiculous costumes, covering their faces with homemade or store-bought masks. They then went to their neighbors’ houses to see if these friends could guess who they were; this was known as Belsnickeling. While the original Belsnickel was expected to wear fur, Belsnickels made their costumes out of furs and rags or anything available; we even have a family story of someone wearing a cardboard Belsnickeling outfit in the 1910s.”
Unlike with the stern figure in German folklore, belsnickeling took on a fun-loving attitude in Virginia. “Belsnickel transitioned into a more lighthearted activity in the Shenandoah Valley. Good-natured young men and teenage boys went belsnickeling by dressing up like it was Halloween and going from house to house asking their neighbors to guess who was under each disguise. Some even stuffed their costumes to make them appear larger than their actual size. Belsnickels had to lift their masks up if someone guessed their identity correctly,” said Kriebel.
If the neighbor guessed incorrectly, the individual Belsnickeler kept the mask on until the entire group went inside the house for refreshments. Home owners might offer the visitors candies or cakes, or maybe even a cup of hard cider, moonshine, or whiskey. The Belsnickelers then moved on to the next friendly home in the neighborhood to repeat the game.
A. Nicholas Powers, Curator of Collections, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, provides some additional insight. “Belsnickeling might seem like a tradition that has come and gone, but I have been surprised since first writing my article, ‘Belsnickel-wha?: Holiday Traditions in the Shenandoah Valley, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, December 11 2017,’ how many people still have memories of it either directly or as part of their family lore,” said Powers. “The recollection by my grandfather Tunstall Chenault ‘T.C.’ Powers of belsnickeling to his Kline cousins was recovered almost by accident, but a fortunate one that allowed my father (the late David Powers) to capture this piece of family history. According to my father, when he was young the family was watching The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh, a Walt Disney film from 1963 set-in eighteenth-century England where the Reverend Doctor Christopher Syn donned a mask and costume to fight back against the king’s impressment gangs. The costuming reminded my grandfather of what he wore when he belsnickeled, which is when he told my father the story I documented in my article.” Powers said, “T.C. was never very good at belsnickeling, though, because his distinctive gait gave him away as he trudged up the hill towards Kline’s Mill [halfway between Middletown and Stephens City]. Before he could even get to the door, the cousins would see him coming and say something along the lines of ‘Tunstall, it’s nice to see you,’ forcing him to take off his mask without their even needing to guess.”
According to Powers, since writing the article, he has had numerous people reach out with stories of their own. Not surprisingly, most of them pertain to families in the central Valley like Shenandoah, Page, and Rockingham Counties. But belsnickeling did also happen in Frederick County, as evidenced by his family’s story and those of a few others who have shared stories with Powers. One person who lived in Mountain Falls west of Kernstown recalled belsnickelers visiting and her being scared to death of them in their costumes. Another person in Lebanon Church, just over the Frederick-Shenandoah County line, recalled the visitors coming to the door and announcing themselves with “Belsnickelers are here! Belsnickelers are here!” (To shout their names would have negated the whole point). After guessing who they were, the belsnickelers were always invited in for refreshments, including spirits in the form of spiked eggnog.
Powers concludes with another interesting tidbit of history. “Belsnickeling also should not be confused with “belling,” which was a different Valley tradition. Belling occurred as a raucous “homecoming” of sorts for newlywed couples, where friends and neighbors would show up at the newlywed’s house banging pots and pans, invite themselves in, and help the couple ‘celebrate,’ often by imbibing. Unlike belsnickeling, belling continued for a bit longer into the twentieth century. A family friend once told me that upon moving to Pendleton County, West Virginia, she, and her husband were “belled,” where the new neighbors put her in a wheelbarrow and pushed the wheelbarrow around the house. Belling, though, could on the rare occasion have fatal consequences. In 1953, a Shenandoah County man was killed when he used three sticks of dynamite to wake the couple being belled. When the dynamite did not go off as expected, he approached to inspect the fuse and the delayed blast killed him.”
The Newtown History Center is bringing this fun and educational belsnickeling activity back for another holiday season. Anyone who is open to talking about Belsnickeling traditions in their families, or want to learn more about this crotchety, ill-tempered fellow, Belsnickel events, and future costume competitions can contact Rick Kriebel at info@newtownhistorycenter.org.
