WCHS DECA students place in Virtual Business Competition
During October 18 – 29, 2021, WCHS DECA high school students competed in a Virtual Business Challenge across eight different tracks: Entrepreneurship; Fashion; Accounting; Hotel Management; Personal Finance; Restaurant Management; Retail Management; and Sports Marketing. Each track encouraged DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment – individually or as a team of up to three members.
The virtual business challenge competition is conducted each year by National DECA and Knowledge Matters. In the Entrepreneurship track, student competitors had to identify market opportunities, conduct market research, and open their business. They will raise finances, build a team, acquire resources, organize workflow, determine risks, and develop marketing strategies. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Nick Johnson.
In the Restaurant Management track, students competed by managing a simulated restaurant. Competitors were required to design menus, develop dining & kitchen layouts, organize staffing, purchase ingredients, consider market research, and more. Placing 2nd in Virginia was the team of Aiden Dunnet, Marcus Turner, & Titus Messineo.
The Hotel Management track required competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated hotel. Participants had to schedule banquets and meetings, set room rates, bid on group sales, book advertising, monitor customer service, determine housekeeping needs, and more. Their competition scores were based on a balanced scorecard that included profitability, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Bryan Coyle.
The Virtual Business – Fashion Track of the DECA Virtual Business Challenge required DECA competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated fashion business. Participants had to conduct trend research, design garments, promote via social media, and select retail locations. The teams of Breanna Taylor & Shea Henson and of Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, & Nicole Ranney placed 4th and 7th respectively in Virginia.
The Sports Track of the DECA VBC required DECA members to test their skills at managing a football franchise. Participants had to manage concessions, book events, analyze players, choose ticket prices, organize staffing needs, coordinate parking logistics, and more. Teams were ranked based on their franchise’s total profit after running the simulation for two virtual football seasons.
The following teams of student competitors placed in Virginia as indicated:
- 3rd Place: Landon Pond, Adam Andlinger, & Dagan Wayland
- 5th Place: Kaleb Jackson
- 6th Place: Ayden Phelan & Josh Carroll
- 7th Place: Jordan Bodvig
- 9th Place: Kayal Lopez, Donovan Carson, & Noah Smelser
Front Royal man killed in Giles County crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hackney is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. on Route 460 at Route 774.
A 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
The driver, Jeffery A. Gibson, 61, of Front Royal, Va., was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg, Va., where he succumbed to his injuries later that same night.
He was wearing a seatbelt. Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Warren Coalition announces November saying for “We See You, Warren County” campaign
The Warren Coalition’s community-building initiative campaign called “We See You, Warren County” enters its third month with 42 businesses and organizations signed on, along with a number of individuals who have made the official commitment to engage in the campaign. Others have joined the Facebook group, which is closing in on 100 people.
By signing up, organizations agree to encourage their employees to acknowledge each other and their customers, as well as those they pass by, with the monthly saying. For November, the saying is “Good luck today!” The saying can be adapted as needed; for example, you might say it to someone you pass on the street, but if you are in a longer conversation with someone, it might be the way you close the conversation. Getting it “right” or using the exact phrasing isn’t the goal of the campaign; rather, the goal is to be more conscious of reaching out to others and making them feel like acknowledged, welcomed members of the Warren County community.
Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 members of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.
Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2022 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2021 at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate.
County Emergency Services announces first freeze alert of season
FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.
- WHAT – Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s.
- WHERE – Shenandoah Valley/Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland.
- WHEN – From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS – Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing as colder weather approaches.
Downtown Halloween 2021 draws a scary and enthusiastic crowd
It was a well-attended Downtown Halloween on Sunday in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. Costumes weren’t limited to the younger generation, as some adults got costumed for flashbacks to their youthful enthusiasm for spooky candy collecting. The largest crowds were there during the official time of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but things started earlier with Jack-O-Lantern carving around 10 a.m. as downtown visitors began getting in the Halloween spirit.
After giving a nod to co-sponsors FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Association), the Chamber of Commerce and Town, event moderator William Huck called the event a rousing success and commended those attending and involved local businesses. “It was a magical day in Front Royal on Main Street from the carving of pumpkins though Trick or Treating. Folks from all over stopped to help spread a little love in our Hometown. The costumes were amazing to see from a princess to the scariest of monsters that lurk in the darkness. Our community coming together dancing, laughing, and enjoying time together. This is what I call priceless. Thanks to all of you for making memories we can share always.”
Royal Examiner joins Huck in that “thank you” to all those participating and attending for their contributions to the day and evening’s fun, some of which is pictured below:
Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans makes donation to Blue Ridge Heritage Project
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans has made a donation to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project. The Sons of Confederate Veterans has a regular program of donating to community projects and charities.
The Blue Ridge Heritage Project is a grassroots effort to honor the sacrifices made by Warren County families and landowners who were displaced so that the Shenandoah National Park could be established.
The mission of the project is to create a monument, in the form of a stone chimney with a bronze plaque, to honor these families and their sacrifices. Additionally, the group plans to educate visitors about the families, their stories, and what their life was like on the mountain through cultural displays.
The project plans to encourage historical and cultural tourism to the area and educate these visitors about the people who lived in this area of the Blue Ridge Mountains before the park.
They stand in front of the Heritage Project monument dedicated to the Warren County families and landowners who were displaced to form the Shenandoah National Park. Erected in 2018, the monument contains 68 family names and is located along Happy Creek near the juncture of East Criser and Remount Roads. It is shaped in the form of a chimney and includes stones from every historic portion of Warren County. The eighth and final commemorative monument to the displaced will be located in Waynesboro, in Augusta County.
For more information visit their website.
The Project has also developed a brief narrative of the displacement story that it encourages each county committee to display at its memorial. Most counties will also include other display panels at their memorial site with period photographs, individual family stories, maps, and other information about the particulars of that county’s displacement history. Click here to view the Narrative of Displacement.
