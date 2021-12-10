Community Events
WCHS Holiday Bazaar supports fun events for students – get your shopping done!
Support Our High School Students:
Over 40 vendors will be available to shop this Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar. Funds raised will be going back to the kids for special events organized by the Warren County Parent Cat Pack. Please stop out to support the kids and make great memories during their high school years!
Watch Tammy Denny Curl in this video to learn more:
Holiday Bazaar | December 11, 2021
Warren County High School | 9am to 3pm | EVENT LINK
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Great Bridge, honor memory of Culpeper Minutemen Militia
On December 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge. This event was sponsored by the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter. The ceremony was held to honor the memory of the Culpeper Minutemen Militia who participated in the Battle of Great Bridge.
Early in the fight for American independence, five companies of Culpeper Minutemen, led by LTC Edward Stevens and Major Thomas Marshall consisting of about 150 soldiers, greatly assisted in the important victory for untried colonial forces against the British in a clash at daybreak near Chesapeake. Sentries at the south end of the bridge crossing the south branch of the Elizabeth River sounded the alarm of a British attack. Captain Charles Fordyce led by a force of 60 grenadiers with bayonets fixed. As the force approached the bridge, Billy Flora, a free African American stood his ground to fire eight shots which delayed the attack long enough to allow members of the Culpeper Minutemen and the 2nd Virginia Regiment to man the barricades. The colonists held their fire until the British were within 50 yards. A tremendous volley from the patriots created havoc among the attackers. Captain Fordyce went down just short of the barricade. The British advance dissolved under the heavy musket fire and retreated across the bridge, incurring 102 casualties compared to the colonist having one injury.
Early on Thursday morning, the Sons of the American Revolution led by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter commemorated the 246th Anniversary of this battle. President Charles Jameson and Compatriot Tom Hamill emceed the event.
Wreath presentations were made by Virginia State Past President Bill Schwetke (Virginia Society), Chapter Color Guard Commander Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Past President Dale Corey (Colonel James Wood II), Chapter President Ken Morris (George Mason), President Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves) and Mike Weyler (Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots).
A VASSAR combined color guard led by Bill Schwetke presented colors and fired a musket salute. The color guard consisted of Colonel James Wood II Compatriots Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook (dual member, Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Mike Dennis (dual member, Culpeper Minutemen), Dennis Parmerter, Bill Schwetke (dual member, Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike Weyler (dual member, Colonel William Grayson). Also participating was Ken Morris from George Mason Chapter.
Community Events
Holiday wreath laying events scheduled at Virginia veterans cemeteries on Saturday, December 18
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 18 at the three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the wreath laying is scheduled for 12 noon EST, in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee and other community partners. Limited parking for visitors and participants is available within the cemetery grounds. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002.
At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the wreath laying is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST, in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special ceremony, including an address by VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell and special guests, and patriotic music. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va. 24084. Parking and shuttlebuses will be available at the Dublin Lions Club across from the cemetery entrance at 100 Lions Club Way.
At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the wreath laying is scheduled at 9 a.m. EST, in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. Parking will be available on the cemetery grounds. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Va. 23434.
“We are pleased that we can again open our state cemeteries to the public this year and hope everyone will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to honor and pay respects to our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Michael Henshaw, VDVS Director of Cemetery Services. “We greatly appreciate the dedication and hard work of the wreath committee volunteers in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk who raise funds and adorn each grave with a holiday wreath.”
Wreaths will remain in place at each of the state cemeteries from December 18 until January 5, 2022. For more information about Virginia’s state veterans cemeteries including the latest information on visitation and guidelines, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries or call the cemetery office directly.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
St. Luke Community Clinic announces fundraising raffles just in time for Christmas
St. Luke Community Clinic is raffling a hand-sewn quilt created by the women of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Do you need a one-of-a-kind wedding gift, birthday, or Christmas present? St. Luke Community Clinic is selling raffle tickets now for a drawing held on December 21, 2021, at noon. Tickets are $1.00 each, or six tickets for $5.00.
Quilt Raffle:
- Hand Made and Hand Quilted
- Queen Size: 104 x 83
- Drawing held December 21, 2021, at Noon
- Tickets: $1 each, or 6 for $5
Cookbooks ARE IN!
Our 25th Anniversary Cookbooks arrived and are on sale for $15.00 each. They make great stocking stuffers, birthday gifts, and presents. To order, email Nancy Rose, outreach@saintlukeclinic.org, or call 540-636-4325 extension 231. We are open Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
For more information, call St. Luke Community Clinic at 540-636-4325.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Great Bridge
On December 4, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the Virginia State Color Guard of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration for the Battle of Great Bridge. The battle occurred on December 9, 1775, on the south branch of the Elizabeth River, approximately 12 miles south of Norfolk.
The British forces under Governor Lord Dunmore had a force of 670 men at Fort Murray on the north side of the Elizabeth River. These included the 14th Regiment of Foot commanded by Captain Samuel Leslie and sailors and marines from the HS Otter as well as loyalists from the “Queen’s Own Loyal Virginia Regiment”. They were further supported by a unit of runaway slaves designated “Dunmore’s Royal Ethiopian Regiment”. He was opposed by a force of about 900 men led by Colonel William Woodford with the 2nd Virginia Regiment, Major Thomas Marshall and the Culpeper Minutemen supported by militia from Norfolk and Pasquotank, North Carolina.
To open the battle, Captain Leslie directed the gunners from the Otter to open fire. Captain Charles Fordyce led British grenadiers of the 14th Regiment of Foot across the bridge with bayonets fixed towards Lieutenant Travis’ breastworks manned by 60 colonists. Heroic sentinel Billy Flora, a free black patriot, fired eight rounds at the British before retiring to the breastworks. Upon notification of the attack, Colonel Woodford sent reinforcements to bolster the position. Lieutenant Travis ordered his men to hold fire until the British were within 50 yards. The volleys at close range took a terrible toll, with a ball hitting Captain Fordyce. He waved his hat and encouraged his soldiers to continue on. He died about 15 feet from the breastwork, shot 11 times during his advance. British survivors retreated as Patriots continued to fire at will. The battle last about half an hour. Only one Patriot was wounded with the British losses at 102 killed and wounded.
After the battle, patriots and brave women assisted the wounded British, inducing Captain Leslie to come out of Fort Murray and bow in gratitude. The patriots buried Captain Fordyce under a cypress tree with full military honors. As a result of the battle, a critical Chesapeake Bay supply line was established to Washington’s Army.
The event was emceed by Kenneth Hawkins, Norfolk Chapter SAR and Bobbie Gribble, Regent, Great Bridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After the combined color guard presented the colors, guests were introduced and Proclamations read from the City of Chesapeake. The keynote address was made by Jon Stull, Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation. Wreath layings were led by Leslie Miller, Great Bridge DAR and Tim Ahlgrim, Norfolk SAR followed by a musket salute.
The Color Guard was led by National Color Guard Commander Lou Raborg and the Musket Squad led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. There were 12 SAR, 10 DAR and 2 C.A.R. chapters represented at the ceremony. Other patriotic organizations included First Landing Company, The Jamestowne Society; French Society, SAR; Suffolk Chapter, Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century; Virginia Chapter Daughters of Founders and Patriots and the Virginia Society of the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.
Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Marc Robinson. Also were dual members Ken Bonner, Dave Cook, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
Upcoming Parks and Recreation events with Santa Claus
Letters to Santa:
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 19, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. to take pictures with you! This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we would be happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 6, 2021 through December 15, 2021, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Pictures with Santa:
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a box full of cheer for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and holiday family fun! Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost for the pictures with Santa event is $15.00 per person.
Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
Pictures with Santa will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
More information on these events can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021.
Community Events
Santa at the Gazebo brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County
On December 18th, from 9am to 12pm, bring the family to visit with Santa at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal! The Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to help spread holiday cheer with Santa this year and hand out a little treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity for a photo and to make a few new special memories.
Join the Facebook Event Page: Santa at the Gazebo
