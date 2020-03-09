Local News
WCHS JV Baseball’s Preseason Mindset
It is almost time for spring sports, bringing a new level of excitement to Warren County High School. With Soccer, Track & Field, Baseball, and Tennis seasons right around the corner, teams are looking forward to a successful year. Baseball, however, is looking to rally around their new coaches on both JV and Varsity. Coaches Santella and Atlee respectively are looking to put the pieces together to build a winning squad.
For baseball, building skills requires hours upon hours of repetition to become great, that’s why JV is a big part of the organization. Santella is the new JV coach but is not wasting any time, already pushing the players to become better players. When asked about his expectations of the team, he said that he was looking forward to finding players’ strengths and weaknesses as a player.
The team is mostly the same from last year, only a few new additions added. Some have had experience on the team already, two of which Santella believed would emerge as the leaders of this young team. When asked, Santella believes that 9th graders Matt Lynch and Nick Foltz will show leadership for the team during the upcoming season.
Lastly, the team needed a new style since they have added new coaches. Santella believes that they will pursue a small ball type of playstyle, doing the little things that eventually add up towards a win. Things such as bunting, making base hits, and stealing are going to be a big part of their playstyle. Aside from the physical aspect of the game, Santella also believes that a major part of their success will come from communication, which he thinks is the most important skill to have as a head coach today.
Their first scrimmage versus Page County on March 12th begins at 4:30 at Warren County High School. Their first game begins on March 16th at 6:00 ET versus John Handley High School.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2020-2021 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020
- *Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
- A. S. Rhodes Elementary School
- March 30: 9 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- March 31 – April 2: 9 am – 2 pm
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 9:30 am – 3 pm
- April 2nd: 9:30 am – 7 pm
- Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
- April 1: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 10 pm – 2 pm
- April 2: 10 am – 2 pm, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- March 31: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm
- April 2: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Social Security Number
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Local News
Warren County citizens can weigh in on coming (540) area code change
The impact of technological changes to how people communicate by phone, including not only cell phones, but tablet devices with cellular service, wireline providers, alarm service providers, and “voice over the internet (VoIP) phone service” providers is on the verge of exhausting the 7.9 million available phone numbers in the 540 area code region. It is a sprawling region stretching from Winchester-Frederick County to the northwest, along Virginia’s western boundary in the Shenandoah Valley to Wytheville southward, and eastward to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties, and to Stafford, King George, Spotsylvania and Louisa Counties to the southeast.
So, on Thursday afternoon, March 5, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) brought its public hearing process on options to deal with that approaching max out of available telephone numbers in the 540-area code region, to Warren County.
The first of two scheduled public hearings began at 2 p.m. in the Warren County General District Courtroom, chaired by SCC Examiner Matt Roussy. A second hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to allow people unable to appear due to day work schedules, to appear to express their opinions. However, if you missed the opportunity you can still add input to the SCC as instructed at the end of this article.
According to SCC Associate Deputy Director Sheree King, that first Warren County hearing hit the average of one speaker at two previous hearings on the matter in other jurisdictions. That one Warren County speaker was Town of Front Royal IT and Communications Director Todd Jones. However, Jones told the SCC examiner he was there as an interested citizen and former small business owner, not on behalf of the town government.
Jones spoke against the proposed “geographical split” option that would force individuals and businesses in half of the 540 region’s area to change their existing numbers, a potentially costly option for a business community that would have to change business letterheads, cards and any other source of company contact information. Jones’ concern echoed the general opinion of the state’s business community, SCC Deputy Director King told reporters present.
King also noted that until the geographic option was adopted, it would not be known whether the southern or northern region split between Harrisonburg and Staunton would be the one that would lose its 540-area code to the newly-implemented one.
In an informational packet King handed out, it was noted that two geographic splits have previously impacted this region. The first was in 1996 when the 804-area code was split creating the 540-region to the west. Then in December 2000, the Commission approved a geographic split as further relief for the 804-region, creating the 434-area code in central and south-central Virginia.
However, it was also noted that nationally, the controlling Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its created agency NANPA (North American Numbering Plan Administrator), have not approved a geographical split since 2006 in New Mexico.
So, it would appear a more likely solution will be one of two “overlay” options that would create a new area code for new numbers in the existing 540-region.
The “all-services overlay” would add a second area code to the existing 540-region, allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept.
An “NPA Elimination Boundary Overlay” would combine the 540-code area with either the existing 434 or 276-area codes regions to its southeast or southwest, respectively, also allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept. Both overlay options would require 10-digit dialing, including the area code on all calls.
Citizens can add their comments during the process in a variety of ways. The case reference number is PUR-2019-00148. Call either toll free at 1 (800) 552-7945 or contact Ms. King at (804) 371-9707 for information. Comments can also be mailed to Joel H. Peck, Clerk SCC c/o Document Control Center, PO Box 2118, Richmond, Va. 23218-2118. A hearing will be held in Richmond at some future point prior to the decision.
Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of March 8, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• I-66 narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday, March 7, in western Fairfax County for demolition of the Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 East for about one mile. Details
• Utility work near Cedar Lane on the nights of March 8, 13, and 14 will narrow I-66 to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with occasional 20-minute stoppages. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 West to Route 28 North (Sunday, March 8); I-66 East to Route 123 (Monday, March 9); I-66 East to Route 28 North (Wednesday, March 11, through Friday, March 13); and Route 50 West to I-66 West (Thursday, March 12). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of two lanes on I-495 North and of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 from Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Bull Run Drive and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28 and I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West between Compton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive
Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West during this period.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10, through Friday, Mar. 13: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
I-66 West between Stringfellow Road and Route 28
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, follow signs to Route 29 North, then stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 West between Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Route 28
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
Route 28 North between E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields and Westfileds Boulevard
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 28
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at Route 28. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
Route 28 South between Westfileds Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Mar. 9, through Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East between Monument Drive and Route 50
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Thursday night, Mar. 12: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
One lane will be closed on I-66 East for overhead sign removal. The ramp from I-66 East to northbound and southbound Route 123 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North and South.
I-66 West from Blake to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed on westbound I-66, and two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for equipment mobilization and bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation.
I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Local News
Local students thrive at Mountain Vista Governor’s School
The Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) for Science, Math & Technology challenges area students to reach their full potential as independent thinkers who become capable of assuming leadership roles in an ever-changing global society.
MVGS — which serves high-achieving 10th, 11th, and 12th graders at the two Lord Fairfax Community College campuses in Middletown, Va., and Warrenton, Va. — offers a research-based, technology-enhanced, integrated program in math, science and the humanities.
“Recently, students from both Warren County middle schools attended a showcase at the Governor’s School and when they came back they were absolutely raving about the things and the projects that they saw,” Alan Fox, director of secondary education for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), told the Warren County School Board during its regular March 4 meeting.
Students attend MVGS during the morning and then attend classes at their WCPS home schools in the afternoon, said Fox, who on Wednesday introduced Dr. Rosanne Williamson, director of MVGS, to School Board members.
Williamson provided a presentation on the school, while several WCPS students discussed their classes and activities at MVGS.
“We just wanted to share with you some of the things that have been happening at the school,” Williamson told the School Board members.
MVGS opened in 2006 as one of the state’s 19 governor’s schools, she said, noting that Virginia is unique in that its governor’s schools operate via a regional program that requires at least three school divisions to come together to serve a community of learners.
MVGS was formed by seven northern Virginia school divisions that joined to serve gifted high school students from Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock at the Lord Fairfax Community College Fauquier Campus, and those from Clarke, Frederick, Warren, and Winchester City at the college’s Middletown Campus.
The sites are connected by technology for two-way interaction among teachers and students, and existing lab facilities support project-based and technology-enhanced learning opportunities, said Williamson.
“Students have opportunities to get together, to learn, to do projects, to do research — to do a different kind of program,” Williamson said.
The MVGS curriculum revolves around math, including math analysis, calculus, and statistics; humanities like English, philosophy and U.S. government, among others; science, such as chemistry, physics, and biology; and electives, which are comprised of research, computer science, psychology, and economics.
The collaborative, interdisciplinary environment also enables students to gain college credit while attending high school.
In fact, most classes are dual-enrolled, with students able to earn more than 60 hours of college credits, allowing them to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.
Currently, MVGS enrollment for the school year 2019-2020 is 210 students, a number that Williamson said has been the average for the last four school years.
To date, she said that 701 students have finished the MVGS program.
And once MVGS students graduate high school, they tend to go on to seek a four-year degree, with roughly 75 percent of MVGS alumni attending Virginia institutions of higher education and approximately 25 percent of alumni attending out-of-state universities, Williamson explained.
Of the MVGS alumni who opted to attend college in-state, she said 28 percent went to the University of Virginia; 16 percent attended Virginia Tech; and other top choices were William & Mary, James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and George Mason University.
Meanwhile, out-of-state choices have included Notre Dame, Harvard, Columbia, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Brown, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Georgetown, among many others, Williamson said.
While attending classes at MVGS, “not 100 percent of our students are hard-core math people,” said Williamson, who added that some students are more interested in the humanities or research, for example.
With MVGS daily instruction being on-site four days a week for 4.5 hours, every Wednesday is set aside as a Focused Learning Experiences (FLEX) day that includes seminars, field research, and special events, among others.
The MVGS Foundation continues to be successful, sponsoring two major annual events, as well as participating in the Give Local campaign, Williamson added.
She also said that MVGS is working to increase its diversity and this year made the student application available in Spanish and produced a Spanish-language video to encourage more diverse participation in the MVGS program.
School Board members James Wells and Kristen Pence thanked Mr. Fox for bringing in WCPS students to report on a variety of their educational opportunities.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., agreed saying, “It’s not the first time we’ve had students in here and it’s great to see… where we are, where we’re going, and how bright and intelligent these students are.”
“Kudos to those who raised them through our school system or outside our school system,” Williams said. “That’s a community and that’s what we’ve got to have. I greatly appreciate it.”
Local News
New Sheetz at Shenandoah Motel
While there will never again be new, fresh sheets on the beds at the Shenandoah Motel on North Shenandoah Avenue, as we know there will be a new Sheetz convenience store at the site in the near future.
Demolition of the Shenandoah Motel on the northern entranceway into Front Royal began this week. Workers at the site estimated that demolition and clean up should be completed by the middle of the coming week. The opening of the Sheetz has been projected for mid to late summer if the project stays on schedule.
And what is this we hear about the possibility of a Wawa’s convenience store coming to Front Royal’s southside at a prominent location? We are investigating.
Stay tuned …
Local News
I-66 reduced to one lane in each direction in Centreville area tomorrow night, Saturday, March 7, for bridge demolition
Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 is being replaced as part of Transform 66 Project
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
• Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.
• Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
• By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.
• Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Similar overnight lane closures for bridge demolition over the eastbound lanes of I-66 are planned to occur next Saturday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require the closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge partially opened to a single, alternating lane of traffic in mid-February and will be fully open to traffic (one lane in each direction) in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 19%
Pressure: 30.3"Hg
UV index: 0
70/41°F
58/42°F