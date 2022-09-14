Connect with us

WCHS JV vs Fauquier County – September 14, 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

Warren County High School JV football game on September 14, 2022 – Warren County vs. Fauquier County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

WCHS vs Harrisonburg – Girls Volleyball – September 15, 2022

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

Joins us on Thursday, September 15, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Harrisonburg. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Strasburg – September 8

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Warren County High School JV football game on September 8, 2022 – Warren County vs. Strasburg. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 30, 2022

By

Joins us on Friday, September 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Hedgesville High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2022

By

Joins us on Monday, August 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Sherando High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

 

 

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 23, 2022

By

Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball – August 23

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 22, 2022

By

Warren County HS Girls Volleyball begins on August 23, 2022, with a home game against Strasburg. The game time is 6:00 pm. Watch it LIVE on the Royal Examiner.

Upcoming Events

Sep
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
18
Sun
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Sep 18 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2022 Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Race begins and ends at Valley View Farm, 1550 Leeds Manor Rd, Delaplane, VA.  The event is sponsored by Sky Meadows State Park and[...]
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 18 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Sep
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
23
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
6:30 pm Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
Sep 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
The Col. John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will lead the annual “Monument to Mosby’s Men Ceremony” commemorating the fallen of Mosby’s command at 6:30pm on Friday, September 23rd, at Front Royal’s Prospect[...]
Sep
24
Sat
10:00 am Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
 
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
10:00 am Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connections Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]