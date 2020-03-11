Local News
WCHS Men’s Tennis preseason
The Warren County High School tennis team is about to start its third season under head coach Erik Breit.
Breit stated his main goal this season is to, “consistently improve throughout the year…gain experience and confidence.” The roster has a total of eleven players: Ethan Kuhstoss, Michael Kelly, Austin Herring, Evan Martin, Antonio Tonizzo, Zander Ward, Matthew Farley, Brett Jordan, Tyler Bennix, Aidan Sower, and Mavryck Mora. Going into his senior season, Ethan Kuhstoss will most likely be the team’s number one player.
According to Coach Breit, “He is the only consistent returner from last year and has made great improvements.” Michael Kelly is “looking to become a leader” in his junior season and gained some experience from last year. Many players will be competing for varsity spots. Austin Herring has “taken huge steps forward to become a solid tennis player.” Evan Martin and Matthew Farley will be looking to make an impact on the varsity squad. Zander Ward and Antonio Tonizzo will also be competing for a varsity position as well. The team captains will be determined after the following weeks.
When asked which schools posed the biggest challenge Breit said, “Brentsville defeated us in the playoffs last year and has a strong team and George Mason has a very talented team.” Breit wants everyone on his team to improve and says there will be many learning experiences throughout the season since there are so many new players and old players moving into new roles. The first game is on March seventeenth at four-thirty in the afternoon. During a tennis match, there are three doubles games first then six singles games occur later on. You play to the best of nine overall and each individual game is played in an eight-game set.
Breit hopes to improve upon the tennis program for years to come. He also plans to build off of last season and returning players this season. Breit said, “For years the tennis team struggled to gain victories and confidence…I plan on building off of the momentum and wins from previous years.” When asked how he expected this season to go, Breit answered with this, “I expect this season to be up and down as players learn how to play and gain an understanding of tennis. New players will be nervous…I expect players to learn how to win matches as the season progresses.”
The ‘Cats open their Spring 2020 season on March 17 at Strasburg at 4:30.
Warren County preparedness to combat and prevent Coronavirus
Warren County is urging residents to practice good hygiene as a way to combat and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick for at least 24 hours without a fever.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, it is only a matter of time before it gets to the Shenandoah Valley. Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe is asking residents to do their part to limit the spread of the disease. He noted, “Warren County Emergency Management Staff are monitoring the situation and keeping in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Health System.”
During his presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health Districted urged the public not to panic. “If you want good information, visit the CDC’s webpage or the Virginia Department of Health’s webpage on the Coronavirus. Continue to live your life, but be aware of what you need to do to avoid being sick.” Dr. Greene noted that the Virginia Department of Health is working with the local healthcare community to prepare for and, if and when it occurs locally, limit the spread of Coronavirus disease. We will work closely with healthcare providers as well as public health and safety partners to quickly identify people who may have been exposed to Coronavirus disease. We will take appropriate public health actions and work with the CDC to test people for COVID-19 as needed. If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will then work with the patient, their medical provider, and their family to treat the illness and isolate the individual. We are prepared to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak if it happens.
According to County Administrator Doug Stanley, “We have placed hand sanitizer stations at the entrance to our public buildings and encourage the public to use them when entering the buildings. Our staff are taking extra precautions by cleaning and disinfecting all public surfaces including counter tops, bathrooms, and door handles multiple times each day to limit the spread of germs. Staff are also cleaning personal items such as phones, keyboards, and computer mouses to reduce the potential of exposure.” Mr. Stanley noted that these are things that would be done in the event of a standard flu outbreak. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take additional precautions as the situation evolves.”
Additional information regarding the County’s current and ongoing efforts to combat Coronavirus can be found on the County’s website.
Warren County HS Baseball preview
Warren County HS Baseball is coming off a great season in 2019. The team made it to the state quarter-final game where they suffered a tough 7-5 loss to Tabb High School. The Wildcats had a new head coach last year in Coach Tierney, and they also have a new head coach this year. New coach TJ Atlee, coming from Millbrook High School in Frederick County, said he is excited about the upcoming season and to be a part of the WCHS Baseball program.
The team as a whole has many goals and so does the first-year head coach. He said, “I want to be better at the end of each day than we were at the start. I think if we can do that we will have a very successful season. This team made it to States last year, so since day one it has been my goal to build upon that groundwork that was laid out last year.” Coming into a different program makes him eager to get out every day and understand the players he has to work with. When asked about the players he noticed and the players he wants to be leaders he said, “The group of seniors and junior Bryce Post. We need Jackson Arnold, Caleb Heflin, and Jaden Longmire to be a solid 1-2-3 punch on the mound. We need Jarod Ebersold to be a wall behind the plate and call smart games. We need Alf (Aldolfo Pereyra) to bring that energy and enthusiasm for baseball every day. Post needs to build upon his All-State season from last year.” The Wildcats have six varsity players returning this upcoming season, but only three were starters last year.
The Wildcats play in a well-rounded region when it comes to baseball. Atlee says, “Just looking at the region on paper and the things I’ve heard from the coaching staff, I think Brentsville, Goochland, William Monroe, and Independence will be our stiffest competition.” The new program in the region, Independence, is expected to have a good season. They have athletes from around the Loudoun County area and will be solid competition when the season gets started.
February 24th was the first day of practice and since then the team has been working hard. Atlee says the first weeks have been “Great!” He also added, “I’ve tried to maintain some things that Coach Minch and Tierney did to be successful. I’ve also added in a few new spins on things. It’s been fun walking that line between maintaining the norm and making little changes to make this program my own. I really like this team and am excited to get to play the actual games!” The Wildcats would love to have a season like last year and want to work to get there.
The WCHS season opener is on March 16 at 6:00 PM in an away game versus the Handley Judges.
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2020-2021 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020
- *Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
- A. S. Rhodes Elementary School
- March 30: 9 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- March 31 – April 2: 9 am – 2 pm
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 9:30 am – 3 pm
- April 2nd: 9:30 am – 7 pm
- Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
- April 1: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 10 pm – 2 pm
- April 2: 10 am – 2 pm, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- March 31: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm
- April 2: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Social Security Number
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
WCHS JV Baseball’s preseason mindset
It is almost time for spring sports, bringing a new level of excitement to Warren County High School. With soccer, track & field, baseball, and tennis seasons right around the corner, teams are looking forward to a successful year. Baseball, however, is looking to rally around their new coaches on both JV and Varsity. Coaches Santella and Atlee respectively are looking to put the pieces together to build a winning squad.
For baseball, building skills requires hours upon hours of repetition to become great, that’s why JV is a big part of the organization. Santella is the new JV coach and is not wasting any time, already pushing the players to become better players. When asked about his expectations of the team, he said that he was looking forward to finding players’ strengths and weaknesses as a player.
The team is mostly the same from last year, only a few new additions added. Some have had experience on the team already, two of which Santella believed would emerge as the leaders of this young team. When asked, Santella believes that 9th graders Matt Lynch and Nick Foltz will show leadership for the team during the upcoming season.
Lastly, the team needed a new style since they have added new coaches. Santella believes that they will pursue a small ball type of playstyle, doing the little things that eventually add up towards a win. Things such as bunting, making base hits, and stealing are going to be a big part of their playstyle. Aside from the physical aspect of the game, Santella also believes that a major part of their success will come from communication, which he thinks is the most important skill to have as a head coach today.
Their first scrimmage versus Page County on March 12th begins at 4:30 at Warren County High School. Their first game begins on March 16th at 6:00 ET versus John Handley High School.
Warren County citizens can weigh in on coming (540) area code change
The impact of technological changes to how people communicate by phone, including not only cell phones, but tablet devices with cellular service, wireline providers, alarm service providers, and “voice over the internet (VoIP) phone service” providers is on the verge of exhausting the 7.9 million available phone numbers in the 540 area code region. It is a sprawling region stretching from Winchester-Frederick County to the northwest, along Virginia’s western boundary in the Shenandoah Valley to Wytheville southward, and eastward to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties, and to Stafford, King George, Spotsylvania and Louisa Counties to the southeast.
So, on Thursday afternoon, March 5, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) brought its public hearing process on options to deal with that approaching max out of available telephone numbers in the 540-area code region, to Warren County.
The first of two scheduled public hearings began at 2 p.m. in the Warren County General District Courtroom, chaired by SCC Examiner Matt Roussy. A second hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to allow people unable to appear due to day work schedules, to appear to express their opinions. However, if you missed the opportunity you can still add input to the SCC as instructed at the end of this article.
According to SCC Associate Deputy Director Sheree King, that first Warren County hearing hit the average of one speaker at two previous hearings on the matter in other jurisdictions. That one Warren County speaker was Town of Front Royal IT and Communications Director Todd Jones. However, Jones told the SCC examiner he was there as an interested citizen and former small business owner, not on behalf of the town government.
Jones spoke against the proposed “geographical split” option that would force individuals and businesses in half of the 540 region’s area to change their existing numbers, a potentially costly option for a business community that would have to change business letterheads, cards and any other source of company contact information. Jones’ concern echoed the general opinion of the state’s business community, SCC Deputy Director King told reporters present.
King also noted that until the geographic option was adopted, it would not be known whether the southern or northern region split between Harrisonburg and Staunton would be the one that would lose its 540-area code to the newly-implemented one.
In an informational packet King handed out, it was noted that two geographic splits have previously impacted this region. The first was in 1996 when the 804-area code was split creating the 540-region to the west. Then in December 2000, the Commission approved a geographic split as further relief for the 804-region, creating the 434-area code in central and south-central Virginia.
However, it was also noted that nationally, the controlling Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its created agency NANPA (North American Numbering Plan Administrator), have not approved a geographical split since 2006 in New Mexico.
So, it would appear a more likely solution will be one of two “overlay” options that would create a new area code for new numbers in the existing 540-region.
The “all-services overlay” would add a second area code to the existing 540-region, allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept.
An “NPA Elimination Boundary Overlay” would combine the 540-code area with either the existing 434 or 276-area codes regions to its southeast or southwest, respectively, also allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept. Both overlay options would require 10-digit dialing, including the area code on all calls.
Citizens can add their comments during the process in a variety of ways. The case reference number is PUR-2019-00148. Call either toll free at 1 (800) 552-7945 or contact Ms. King at (804) 371-9707 for information. Comments can also be mailed to Joel H. Peck, Clerk SCC c/o Document Control Center, PO Box 2118, Richmond, Va. 23218-2118. A hearing will be held in Richmond at some future point prior to the decision.
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of March 8, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• I-66 narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday, March 7, in western Fairfax County for demolition of the Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 East for about one mile. Details
• Utility work near Cedar Lane on the nights of March 8, 13, and 14 will narrow I-66 to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with occasional 20-minute stoppages. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 West to Route 28 North (Sunday, March 8); I-66 East to Route 123 (Monday, March 9); I-66 East to Route 28 North (Wednesday, March 11, through Friday, March 13); and Route 50 West to I-66 West (Thursday, March 12). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of two lanes on I-495 North and of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 from Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Bull Run Drive and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28 and I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West between Compton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive
Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West during this period.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10, through Friday, Mar. 13: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
I-66 West between Stringfellow Road and Route 28
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, follow signs to Route 29 North, then stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 West between Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Route 28
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
Route 28 North between E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields and Westfileds Boulevard
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28
Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 28
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at Route 28. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
Route 28 South between Westfileds Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Mar. 9, through Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East between Monument Drive and Route 50
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Thursday night, Mar. 12: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
One lane will be closed on I-66 East for overhead sign removal. The ramp from I-66 East to northbound and southbound Route 123 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North and South.
I-66 West from Blake to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Mar. 10, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed on westbound I-66, and two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for equipment mobilization and bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation.
I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66
Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
