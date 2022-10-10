Community Events
WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Warren County High School Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Front Royal Fire Department Banquet Hall.
The Royal Examiner ‘crashed’ the party and talked to several of the reunion committee members and attendees.
United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate addition funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
Now accepting credit cards.
Humane Society of Warren County’s 11th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.
HSWC’s Director of Operations Kayla says “This event is a favorite and the auction baskets are looking fantastic! Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab your tickets NOW! This event has sold-out the last several years, and remember, you MUST be 21+ to attend. You can stop by the shelter at 1245 Progress Drive or visit our website to purchase your ticket today! Come out for an evening of fun surrounded by your best animal loving friends in town!”
Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, White Horse Auto Wash, Honey & Hops, Tana Hoffman – Realtor, Petty Betty Treats, The Apple House, Mac’s Roller Rink and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig. Events like this wouldn’t be successful without their support!
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30
Special Double-Feature of “Halloween” and “Halloween Ends” on Thursday 13th starting at 6:00 pm
COMING SOON:
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “The Fablemans”
Samuels Public Library announces 44th Holiday Writing Contest
It’s that time of year again! Samuels Public Library is holding their 44th Holiday Writing Contest from October 3, 2022, through November 5, 2022, for children in grades K-12. There will be a reception for winners and their families in December. Entry forms and guidelines are available at the library.
Attention writers and artists! Submit your short story, poem or an illustration by November 5, 2022.
- Winners receive their work in a professionally published keepsake book
- First place winners will receive a certificate to the Royal Oak Bookstore
- A celebratory reception is held for all winners and their families
Considerations for choosing wildlife ambassadors
Have you ever wondered how Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) decides which patients to keep as educational wildlife ambassadors?
BRWC is home to 25 non-releasable wildlife ambassadors, many former patients whose injuries have prevented them from surviving in the wild. Jennifer Burghoffer, BRWC’s Education Manager, will be speaking about the rigorous process we go through to make sure that the wild animals on our Education Team are the best animals for the job!
Join us on Thursday, October 6th and meet many of our wildlife ambassadors in-person!
- BRWC Member – 50% Off Discount
- Use discount code MEM22BRWC at checkout
- REGISTER HERE
Space is limited and tickets may go fast—please sign up soon to reserve your seat!
This program is part of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s Fall Lecture Series.
Subaru Loves Pets Month at the Winchester Area SPCA
October kicks off #subarulovespets month at the Winchester Area SPCA to help find loving homes for pets in need. This month, WASPCA will benefit from a $100 donation from CMA’s Subaru of Winchester for every pet adopted. Learn more at subaru.com/pets.
Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment to find the love of your life!
