WCHS vs Brentsville – Girl’s Volleyball – October 13, 2022

The Wildcats volleyball team managed to take another win yesterday for the books. Varsity took a whopping 3-0 win, and JV went 2-0 against Manassas Park. The sets played for JV included 25-3 first set and 25-9 second set. Varsity took 25-9 for their first set, 25-8 for the second, and 25-16 for the third. Ava Dickerson has incredible kills and aces throughout the battle with Manassas Park. The next upcoming game is against our rival, Skyline. The game is scheduled at Skyline High School this Thursday, October 6.

Joins us on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Manassas Park High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

