WCHS vs Millbrook HS – Friday, September 1, 2023

Published

3 hours ago

on

Join us on Friday, September 1, 2023, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Millbrook High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 p.m.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County High School vs Sherando – Boys/Girls Varsity Basketball, January 9, 2023

Published

8 months ago

on

January 9, 2023

By

Join us on Monday, January 9, 2023, when the Warren County High School Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams take on Sherando High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County High School vs Fauquier – Boys Varsity Basketball, January 4, 2023

Published

8 months ago

on

January 4, 2023

By

Join us on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Fauquier High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Warren County High School vs Rappahannock County – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 21st

Published

9 months ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Joins us on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Rappahannock County High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Warren County High School vs Strasburg – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 20th

Published

9 months ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Joins us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Strasburg High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Warren County High School vs Fauquier – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 19th

Published

9 months ago

on

December 19, 2022

By

Joins us on Monday, December 19, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Fauquier High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Warren County High School vs Liberty High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 12th

Published

9 months ago

on

December 12, 2022

By

Joins us on Monday, December 12, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Liberty High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Sep
2
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Sep 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Sep
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
9
Sat
9:00 am For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Sep 9 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
For the Cat's Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
For the Cats’ Sake will have HUGE Fall Market event on Saturday, September 9th, at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co.! We will have 25+ vendors/crafters, a huge baked goods sale, a local[...]
9:00 am Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 9 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Hike, stretch, breathe and meditate as you join Masuda Mohamadi & Winnie Lee from Radiance Yoga on a Sky Meadows getaway. Immerse yourself in the nature of the Crooked Run Valley as you[...]
10:00 am Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 9 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Lost Mountain Entrance. Girl Scouts love state parks and getting their hands dirty! Join us at Sky Meadows for this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks. Give back to the park[...]
Sep
13
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
15
Fri
7:00 pm Relay For Life @ James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center
Relay For Life @ James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center
Sep 15 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Relay For Life @ James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center
At Relay For Life events, no one faces cancer alone. We come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers. Each Relay has special[...]