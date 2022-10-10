Connect with us

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Meridian – Girl’s Volleyball – October 11, 2022

Published

5 hours ago

on

Joins us on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Meridian. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Meridian – JV Football – October 6, 2022

Published

6 days ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

The Warren County JV football team recorded its 1st win of the season against Meridian HS, 28-6.

Warren County High School JV football game on October 6, 2022 – Warren County vs. Meridian. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Manassas Park – Girls Volleyball – October 4, 2022

Published

1 week ago

on

October 3, 2022

By

The Wildcats volleyball team managed to take another win yesterday for the books. Varsity took a whopping 3-0 win, and JV went 2-0 against Manassas Park. The sets played for JV included 25-3 first set and 25-9 second set. Varsity took 25-9 for their first set, 25-8 for the second, and 25-16 for the third. Ava Dickerson has incredible kills and aces throughout the battle with Manassas Park. The next upcoming game is against our rival, Skyline. The game is scheduled at Skyline High School this Thursday, October 6.

 

Joins us on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Manassas Park High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Clark County – Girls Volleyball – October 3, 2022

Published

1 week ago

on

October 3, 2022

By

Joins us on Monday, October 3, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Clark County High School.The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Brentwood – Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Varsity Football

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

Joins us on Thursday, September 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Brentwood District High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs William Monroe – Friday, September 23, 2022 – Varsity Football

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Joins us on Friday, September 22, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on William Monroe High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs William Monroe – Girls Volleyball – September 20, 2022

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

Joins us on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on William Monroe. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
48°
Clear
7:17 am6:41 pm EDT
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 0mph NNE
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
72/45°F
72/59°F
68/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
11
Tue
6:30 pm Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]
Oct
12
Wed
6:30 pm Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
13
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 13 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
On October 13th, the Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will host the monthly luncheon at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Cost is $16.00 Feature: the Joys of Quilting Music: provided[...]
Oct
15
Sat
8:00 am Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
Oct 15 @ 8:00 am – 3:30 pm
Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
 
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
16
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 16 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 16 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]