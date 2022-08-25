Connect with us

WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joins us on Monday, August 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Sherando High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.

Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.

 

 

Related Topics:

WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24

Published

2 days ago

on

August 23, 2022

By

Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:

WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball – August 23

Published

3 days ago

on

August 22, 2022

By

Warren County HS Girls Volleyball begins on August 23, 2022, with a home game against Strasburg. The game time is 6:00 pm. Watch it LIVE on the Royal Examiner.

WCHS Football: Broadway HS Gobblers vs Warren County HS Wildcats

Published

7 days ago

on

August 18, 2022

By

Warren County High School starts the football season on August 18, 2022, with a Varsity Benefit game at 7:00 pm. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm.

Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:

Warren County High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022

Published

3 months ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

The Warren County High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022. If you missed it or just want to see it again, enjoy it now in high-definition in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Thanks to Warren County Public Schools and our video team of Mark Williams, Mike McCool, and Mark Tewalt.

Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony

Published

1 year ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

The Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 12, 2021, starting at 7:45 a.m.

Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors

Published

1 year ago

on

June 10, 2021

By

A baccalaureate service will be held on June 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Skyline Middle School. This service will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner. Graduation for both high schools will be Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Warren County High School Graduation is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8:00 am – WCHS, and Skyline High School Graduation is Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 am – SHS. Both of these will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner.

 

Upcoming Events

Aug
25
Thu
7:00 pm Appalachian Chamber Music Festival @ Middleburg Community Center
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival @ Middleburg Community Center
Aug 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival @ Middleburg Community Center
Join the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival on Thursday, August 25, at 7:00 pm, for a concert at Middleburg Community Center as part of their 2022 Festival! ACMF brings this concert of festival highlights to the[...]
Aug
26
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 26 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Aug
27
Sat
10:00 am Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summe... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summe... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Virginia Master Naturalist and teacher, Barbara Ermler, on a walk of exploration. Use your five senses to uncover clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together[...]
7:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 27 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
2
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 2 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
3
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
8:00 pm Stargazing at Shenandoah River S... @ Shenandoah River State Park
Stargazing at Shenandoah River S... @ Shenandoah River State Park
Sep 3 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Stargazing at Shenandoah River State Park @ Shenandoah River State Park
Join the Shenandoah Astronomical Society at Shenandoah River State Park for a great stargazing opportunity. The Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes at the park’s Cullers Overlook, and you are invited to join them.[...]
Sep
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]