WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29
Joins us on Monday, August 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Sherando High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.
Catch all the LIVE action here on the Royal Examiner.
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24
Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm.
Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:
WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball – August 23
Warren County HS Girls Volleyball begins on August 23, 2022, with a home game against Strasburg. The game time is 6:00 pm. Watch it LIVE on the Royal Examiner.
WCHS Football: Broadway HS Gobblers vs Warren County HS Wildcats
Warren County High School starts the football season on August 18, 2022, with a Varsity Benefit game at 7:00 pm. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm.
Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:
Warren County High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Warren County High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022. If you missed it or just want to see it again, enjoy it now in high-definition in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Thanks to Warren County Public Schools and our video team of Mark Williams, Mike McCool, and Mark Tewalt.
Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony
The Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 12, 2021, starting at 7:45 a.m.
Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors
A baccalaureate service will be held on June 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Skyline Middle School. This service will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner. Graduation for both high schools will be Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Warren County High School Graduation is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8:00 am – WCHS, and Skyline High School Graduation is Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 am – SHS. Both of these will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner.
