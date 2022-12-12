WCHSWarren County High School vs Liberty High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 12th

Connect with us

Warren County High School vs Liberty High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 12th

Published

5 hours ago

on

Joins us on Monday, December 12, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Liberty High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Livestream - WCHS

Warren County High School vs Park View High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 8th

Published

4 days ago

on

December 8, 2022

By

Joins us on Thursday, December 8, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Park View High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Livestream - WCHS

Warren County High School vs Strasburg – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 6th

Published

7 days ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

Joins us on Monday, December 6, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Strasburg High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

Warren County High School vs Clarke County – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 2nd

Published

1 week ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

Joins us on Friday, December 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Clarke County School. The game starts at 7:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

Warren County High School vs Clarke County – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 2nd

Published

1 week ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

Joins us on Friday, December 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Clarke County High School. The game starts at 6 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs Goochland HS – Friday, November 18, 2022 – Varsity Football, Virginia High School Football Playoff – Re-Broadcast

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

Did you miss the Varsity football game on November 18, 2022 – WCHS vs. Goochland HS, Virginia High School Football Playoff ? Watch this re-broadcast on the Royal Examiner.

 

Livestream - WCHS

WCHS vs York HS – Girls Volleyball – November 15, 2022 – State Semi-Finals – Re-Broadcast

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

Did you miss the Girls Volleyball game on November 15, 2022 – WCHS vs. York HS, State Semi-Finals? Watch this re-broadcast on the Royal Examiner.

Upcoming Events

Dec
13
Tue
7:30 pm Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Dec 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Christmas Concert - Community Band in Front Royal, VA @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
 
Dec
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
16
Fri
1:00 pm Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Dec 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
 
Dec
17
Sat
1:00 pm The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Dec 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of the seasonal ballet The Nutcracker, to be presented in Front Royal, VA, on Saturday December 17th 2022. Tickets: $35 and $25 Under 16:[...]
Dec
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
24
Sat
6:00 pm Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Eve candlelight at 6pm at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene!
Dec
25
Sun
10:00 am Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 25 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Cantata as we celebrate that birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ! This service will be on Christmas Day at 10am at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene.
Dec
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sun
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 3:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]