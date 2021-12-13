Local News
WCMS Red Ribbon Week Poster contest winners
The Warren Coalition teamed up with Warren County Middle School to promote drug and bullying prevention education during Red Ribbon Week, October 23-31. In addition to playing Jeopardy with Warren Coalition staff, Warren County Middle School students were invited to design posters to share why they choose to be drug-free or to encourage other students to choose to be drug-free. More than 25 students submitted a poster to compete for prizes provided by Warren Coalition.
The students saw all of the slides and were able to vote using Google Forms. The poster submissions were all kept anonymous, so that students were voting for the slides rather than their friends. Amy Lelito, the Technology Integration Coach at Warren County Middle School, tallied the results and announced the winners:
Each of the three students received a $25 Amazon gift card.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
PROJECT: Christmas In Kentucky
On December 11, 2021, Western Kentucky experienced a record breaking natural disaster devastating churches, homes, businesses and anything that stood in its path. All has been destroyed beyond what we are even capable of imagining. As the grown-ups struggle to process what has just happened, the children are left hoping. The children are hoping for normal to return. Hoping for smiles, laughter and joy.
Christmas is one of the most joy-filled times of all and is fast approaching! These beautiful children are most certainly still anticipating Santa and hoping for a toy. Sadly, they are probably worried he won’t know how to find them since so many will NOT be in their homes. Let’s keep this Christmas MAGIC alive for the children of Mayfield and Western Kentucky by sending them toys!
Robert Hupman of Hazard Mill Farms will be delivering Christmas toys to the children of Western Kentucky next weekend! He will depart on Sunday, leaving us one short week to round up as many toys as we can to stuff his 6×18 trailer. Robert has parked the trailer at Ellen Aders’ office, Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630). Please donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls. We welcome you to shop online and have the toys shipped directly to drop address if it makes it easier.
The American Red Cross will help with the coordination of the toys once Robert lands in Kentucky. The gifts will then make their way to shelters and churches for Christmas morning.
Cash donations are accepted. Someone will go shopping for you! Ellen’s office will be able to collect donations from 9:00 am -7:00pm this week and on Saturday, Dec 18th, from 9am – 5pm.
Let’s help keep the spirit of Christmas strong in the hearts of those who experienced this devastation!
DROP OFF SITE:
Aders Insurance Agency
23 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Monday – Friday | 9am – 7pm
Saturday | 9am – 5pm
RSW Regional Jail – Death in Custody
Only December 12, 2021, the RSW Regional Jail announced the death of Jonte Gerbell Smith, age 21, of Manassas Virginia, while in custody at the RSW Regional Jail.
Mr. Smith was incarcerated on August 20, 2021, and held for Culpeper County, without bond for Narcotics – Possession Schedule I or II, Weapons – Possession Scheduled I or II while possessing a firearm, Weapons – Felon possess explosives, ammunition weapon – not firearm, Weapons – Carry concealed weapon, and Obstruction of Justice – Prevent law enforcement officer from making an arrest.
On December 12, 2021, at approximately 12:23 AM, while conducting security rounds, Mr. Smith was found unresponsive. RSW medical staff was immediately notified and emergency treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were contacted and responded to the scene. Mr. Smith was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 AM.
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Blue Mountain fire prompts multi-county emergency response
The following post was made on the Warren County Fire & Rescue Facebook page shortly before noon, Friday December 10. It describes a reported vehicle fire in an attached garage off Freezeland Road on Blue Mountain leading to the destruction of the involved family’s home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the destructive blaze. Below is the post in its entirety, with corresponding WC F&R courtesy photos:
Just before 7 PM Thursday night, December 9, Fauquier County Emergency Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle fire inside an attached garage in the 3800 block of Freezeland Road. The homeowner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. As Fauquier County began dispatching, numerous 9-1-1 calls were received from both Fauquier and Warren County. Additional Warren County units were dispatched once it was determined that the dwelling was inside Warren County.
Medic 4 arrived on scene and reported fire throughout the home. Engine 1105 and EMS 1101 followed shortly after, confirming the dwelling was “fully involved”. Firefighters were unable to enter the residence due to structural collapse and instability. Live electrical lines also complicated fire suppression efforts. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading into the nearby woods and outbuilding.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office and was determined to have originated at the motor vehicle in a garage which spread throughout the home. The fire rendered the home uninhabitable. A female occupant and two children had safely evacuated the home without injury. The family received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Program.
Units on the run:
Engine 1 (Front Royal); Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms); Engine 1105 (Upperville); Wagon 1103 (Marshall); Wagon 1104 (Plains); Wagon 1101 (Warrenton); Tanker 2 (Rivermont); Tanker 5 (Shenandoah Shores); Tanker 9 (Chester Gap); Tanker 1103 (Marshall); Tanker 1101 (Warrenton); Medic 4; EMS 1101 (Fauquier Fire & Rescue); FM 4; FM 1; Battalion 1101 (Fauquier Fire & Rescue)
Local partnership brings StoryWalk® to Warren County families
Samuels Public Library will launch a new StoryWalk® program on Wednesday, December 15th, at Eastham Park in Warren County. Funded by the Rotary Club of Front Royal and partnering with Warren County Parks and Recreation, the new Warren County StoryWalk® supports literacy, family fun and outdoor adventure.
StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and features single laminated pages from a children’s book, attached to weatherproof wooden frames which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down a trail, you are presented with the next page in the story. StoryWalk® programs have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries.
“We are always looking for new ways to expand our library services outside of our building and the StoryWalk® program is a fun way to get children and parents reading while also enjoying outdoor activities,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The partnership with the Rotary Club of Front Royal and Warren County Parks and Recreation is an excellent example of local organizations working together to bring engaging family programs, education and outdoor physical fitness opportunities to local families.”
The first Book featured in the Warren County StoryWalk® is A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. “Our first StoryWalk® book features a favorite wintery children’s tale, perfect for this time of year,” said Ross. “We plan to change out the StoryWalk® books four times a year to keep the walk fresh and keep families coming back for more.”
“The Rotary Club of Front Royal is thrilled to be able to support this interactive literacy program with support from the Rotary District Grant,” said Katie Tewell, President of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. “What a great opportunity to get families reading and enjoying the wonderful outdoor spaces in our beautiful community. We know children and families will enjoy this new program.”
The Warren County StoryWalk® will open with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, December 15th, at 3:30 p.m. at Eastham park. “We are planning a grand opening to celebrate our new StoryWalk® with family activities in January after the holidays, but wanted everyone to know the walk is available to start enjoying now,” added Ross.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
St. Luke Community Clinic announces fundraising raffles just in time for Christmas
St. Luke Community Clinic is raffling a hand-sewn quilt created by the women of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Do you need a one-of-a-kind wedding gift, birthday, or Christmas present? St. Luke Community Clinic is selling raffle tickets now for a drawing held on December 21, 2021, at noon. Tickets are $1.00 each, or six tickets for $5.00.
Quilt Raffle:
- Hand Made and Hand Quilted
- Queen Size: 104 x 83
- Drawing held December 21, 2021, at Noon
- Tickets: $1 each, or 6 for $5
Cookbooks ARE IN!
Our 25th Anniversary Cookbooks arrived and are on sale for $15.00 each. They make great stocking stuffers, birthday gifts, and presents. To order, email Nancy Rose, outreach@saintlukeclinic.org, or call 540-636-4325 extension 231. We are open Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
For more information, call St. Luke Community Clinic at 540-636-4325.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Flicker
When we know better, we do better.
This female Northern Flicker came to the Center after a window collision that caused bleeding into the lungs and brain injury.
In the past, after a window strike, rehabilitators (ourselves included) typically recommended containing the bird and allowing it to rest for a few hours before seeing if it could fly off. That’s no longer the case!
When we know better, we do better. Even when these birds have no obvious injuries and are able to fly off, it’s been found that many suffer ongoing internal bleeding, eye damage, and delayed effects of traumatic brain injury. These issues are likely to result in death if released without professional care.
We don’t expect humans to “walk it off” after high-speed collisions – we get them medical attention. For birds, who need to be in top physical shape just to survive in the wild, this is even more important.
Just remember, if the birds hit hard enough that you can grab them and contain them, they should be seen ASAP by a rehabilitator – don’t let them go, even if they seem like they’ve “recovered”!
After a few days with supplemental oxygen and anti-inflammatories, this woodpecker patient is feeling better and has moved out of our intensive-care area.
Help protect our birds by taking steps to prevent window collisions in your own home!
- Vertical or horizontal lines, spaced no more than 2” apart, are very effective at preventing strikes (lines should be at least 1/8” wide and can be made using tape, washable tempera paint, or specific products you can purchase for this purpose).
- Decals can be effective, but only if spaced as described above – a few decals on a large picture window is not an effective deterrent.
Close shades when not in use. Turn off lights after dark to help nighttime migrants.
UPDATE: Last week’s Patient of the Week has now been returned to its found location at Sherando Park!
This goose was lucky to not sustain any fractures, only soft tissue damage, when it became entangled in fishing line. After a week of time to rest, this goose was ready to get home.
Please help wildlife that live near ponds, lakes, rivers, beaches, etc. by taking your trash home with you and cleaning up lures and fishing lines when you see it out in the environment!
Although there were no geese in the lake at the time of release, geese tend to frequent the same spots and they are regularly seen at this lake, so we suspect this patient will find its flock again quickly.
Watch the release video here:
