WCMS student wins Warren Coalition video contest
Gerald Buhl, a sixth-grade student at Warren County Middle School, has won first prize in the Warren Coalition’s annual Health Video Contest. The contest was open to all Skyline Middle School and Warren County Middle School students; they could elect to submit a video about getting regular exercise, getting enough sleep, drinking water, or maintaining healthy eating habits. Gerald’s video focused on the importance of exercise, and it earned him a $125 Amazon gift card. Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett surprised Gerald with his prize on Thursday, April 14th.
The contest was held as part of the Warren Coalition’s WAHOO (Working to Achieve Healthy Outcomes and Opportunities) program, which is funded by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. Gerald’s video will be used as a healthy living ad throughout Warren County later this spring. Watch the video here:
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Mother’s Day, don’t forget the hard-working wild moms!
This Virginia Opossum was attacked by a dog resulting in puncture wounds to her right hind leg. Luckily, the four joeys (baby opossums) in her pouch were tucked away and did not sustain any injuries.
This mama opossum will be spending the next two weeks or so on pain medications, antibiotics, and bandage changes while we give those wounds time to heal. Her joeys will stay with her throughout her recovery.
During this time of year, be extra cautious and observant with your domestic animals who spend time outside. It only takes a second for an unattended dog or cat to decimate an entire family.
If your pet has an inappropriate interaction with wildlife (even if both animals appear uninjured) give us a call for further instruction and advice!
Have you ever wondered which species has the hardest-working mothers? We’d like you to consider the amazing Virginia Opossum!
Female opossums spend about half their lives physically carrying their babies (up to 13 at a time!) all while continuously nursing, foraging to get enough food and water for lactation and survival, and defending themselves and their babies from domestic and wild predator attacks, disease, bad weather, and trauma.
To make matters worse, unlike many of our amazing wildlife dads, a father opossum’s contribution is purely genetic—mom is doing all of this on her own!
We wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, human and otherwise!
Did you vote for our newest ambassador’s name?
We are excited to announce that the name ‘Kevin’ is the winner! Thank you to everyone who voted.
Mandatory 10-digit dialing for area code 540 begins May 14, overlay area code 826 begins in June
After a lifetime of having to dial just seven digits for a local telephone call, things are about to change for Virginians living in the 540 area code region. Beginning May 14, callers must use the area code for all telephone calls, including local ones.
Requiring ten digits for all calls is the first step in a State Corporation Commission (SCC) plan to phase in the new 826 area code.
The 540 area code encompasses the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia; some of the larger cities include Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester.
SCC spokesperson Ford Carson says the inventory of available phone numbers with the “540″ area code is expected to run out before year’s end. When that happens, Carson explained, an overlay, which is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region served by an existing area code, will be implemented. Beginning June 14, 2022, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using that new area code, 826.
Those with existing 540 area code numbers will keep them; no one will lose a phone number.
Those who didn’t heed an earlier announcement about this change should start practicing dialing phone numbers using all 10 digits Carson stated in a media release that come May 14, local calls made in the 540 area code won’t be connected if just seven digits are dialed. You must use ten digits (3-digit area code + the 7-digit telephone number).
People can prepare for the switch by updating their cell phone contacts now so that phone numbers regularly called will already have the area code attached.
For more information, see scc.virginia.gov/pages/540-Area-Code-Exhaust-Relief.
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
After two Warren County Sheriff’s Office Press Releases explaining the circumstances of the arrest, injuries, and hospitalization of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2nd following a low-speed chase southbound on Route 522 north of Front Royal in Warren County, the bodycam and dashboard camera footage of a Front Royal Town Police officer have been released by the Front Royal Police Department in the wake of media Freedom Of Information Act requests.
Monday, May 2, Royal Examiner acquired the video and an incident report written by FRPD Cpl. R.D. Lowery through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request. Lowery’s written narrative describes his involvement and observations at the scene culminating in the 7/11 parking lot adjacent to Royal Farms in the Crooked Run Shopping Center area. Also linked here are the two WCSO press releases, including the account of a previous interaction with Mr. Ennis on March 11, during which sheriff’s office personnel helped secure Mr. Ennis’s safekeeping while family or institutional help was sought during an endangered missing person alert due to pre-existing conditions impacting Mr. Ennis’s cognitive abilities.
As reported previously, Ennis was initially transported to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) after his arrest, then transferred to Winchester Medical Center with a suspected brain bleed, and later to Blue Ridge Hospice, where he died on April 15. Mr. Ennis’s body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, where an autopsy was performed; the findings of the Medical Examiner have not been released.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstance of the arrest and Ennis’s death; and a Special Prosecutor, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, has been appointed in the event charges result from that state police investigation.
Click here to see the incident report, on page 3 of document.
FRPD Dash Cam footage:
FRPD Body Cam footage: Officer arrives at scene at 2:15 mark
Press Release: WCSO update on Ennis contact, pursuit, death details
Empty Bowl Supper brings in approximately $13,000 for House of Hope
Saturday, April 30th, in Front Royal:
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 brought in approximately $13,000 in sales and donations for the House of Hope again this year. The community support and enthusiasm means so much to the men and the program. This year, Honey & Hops Brew Works helped host the event inside their building. At one point there was a line out the door waiting to get in!
Thank you to the following Downtown merchants who made this year special by displaying bowls ahead of time including: Jean’s Jewelers, Turnmeyer Galleries, White Picket Fence, Royal Oaks Computers, I Want Candy, DL Campus Coffee, Inklings, Royal Blends Nutrition, Gourmet Delights, Front Royal Wines, Main Street Geek.
For the seventh year in a row, Passage Creek Rising has donated their talents and their music to the Empty Bowl Supper. This year they helped organize a special guest, Ed McCurdy from the House of Hope. The show was outstanding!
Wonderful work by Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay on the bowls. After Arline throws the bowls, the community is invited to paint the bowls. There were several businesses and community groups that got together this year to paint. Ruby Yoga hosted a painting party with lotus and tree of life themes for example. This event would not be able to happen without Arline’s hard work and dedication!
Thank you to all of the soup donors; the soups were delicious! Soup donors:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chicken Orzo
- The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – Red Curry Chicken
- Downtown Catering – Potato Leek, Beef Barley
- Daily Grind – Chicken Gnocchi
- Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)
- El Maguey – Aztec (rice, chicken, vegetables)
- Try Thai – Tom Yum, Coconut, and Tofu
- Vibrissa Beer – Cajun Corn and Tomato Soup
- PaveMint – Street Corn Chowder
A monumental thank you to our sponsors. Your support is sincerely appreciated.
This year’s 2022 sponsorship lineup:
- Super Sponsor:
- Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link
- Gold Sponsors:
- MayAnne and Joe Biggs
- Sigrid Hepp-Dax
- No Doubt Accounting
- Silver Sponsors:
- Rotary Club of Front Royal
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Front Royal Dental
- Craig Zunka and JoEllen McNeal
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Jennifer Avery, Realtor – Crum Realty Inc
- Blue Ink Original
- Eric Reploeg, Realtor – RE/MAX Real Estate Connections
- TLC Settlements
- The Auto Care Clinic
- Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements
- Element Risk Management
- Hazard Mill Farms
- Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley
- IN KIND Sponsors:
- Ellen Aders – Aders Insurance/State Farm
- Card My Yard Front Royal
- Finance of America – Blue Ridge donated a Roku TV to be used as a raffle item. House of Hope resident Will helped run this station. Thank you to Vanessa Boies, Mortgage Advisor for making this happen.
Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasional needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we may need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected! facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal
City’s Development Services Director accepts new position
The City of Winchester’s Development Services Director, Shawn Hershberger, has submitted his resignation effective May 27, 2022. Mr. Hershberger has accepted a position in the private sector with Energix Renewables.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City of Winchester. At every level, the City organization is filled with exceptional professionals, and I consider myself lucky to have worked alongside them and serve this great community. I’m excited for the future of the city and hope find ways to stay engaged.”
Mr. Hershberger began service with the City on March 27, 2017, after serving five years as the Executive Director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation. The Development Services Director oversees the Economic Development, Planning, Zoning, Inspections, Tourism, and Main Street divisions and serves as Executive Director of the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA).
“Shawn has been a valuable member of our team, and we’re sad to see him go. Shawn and the Development Services team has made great strides in helping the City achieve its goals, especially during the extraordinarily trying times of the past two years. We know Shawn will be successful in his new position, and we wish him nothing but the best,” stated City Manager Dan Hoffman.
While a nationwide candidate search is conducted, Patrick Elwell, Program Manager in the City Manager’s Office, will serve as Interim Development Services Director. Mr. Elwell joined the City in June 2019 and recently served as Interim Zoning Administrator. Mary Blowe, Deputy City Manager/Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Interim Executive Director of the EDA.
Belle Grove’s ‘Of Ale And History’ Beer Fest back for 27th year
Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The event is in its 27th year and is Virginia’s longest running beer festival. It is also Belle Grove’s most important annual fundraiser that helps support its preservation projects and educational programs.
In 2022, the 50 featured beverages will all be from Virginia breweries and cideries. They include Backroom Brewery (Middletown), Bold Rock Cider (Nellysford), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg), Caboose Brewing Company (Vienna), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Roseland), Old Hill Hard Cider (Timberville), Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Starr Hill Brewery (Charlottesville), Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond), Vibrissa Beer (Front Royal), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester), and Woodstock Brewhouse (Woodstock).
Winchester blues and rock band, The Sons of Liberty, will be the first musical performers from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Local favorite, the Robbie Limon Band, will perform 1970’s era top 40 hits and deep tracks from 3 to 6 pm. Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is the entertainment sponsor. iHeart Media stations, Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox, radio personalities will be at the Beer Fest throughout the day.
The 2022 souvenir glass sponsor is KEE Construction Services Inc. Other major sponsors include First Bank, iHeartMedia, Perry Engineering, iHeartMedia, Carper’s Wood Creations, and Schenck Foods.
Food will be available from Shaffer’s BBQ Palace, 3 Fires Wood-Fired Pizza, Vittles, Classy Caboose, and A-1 Kettle Korn. Local businesses and the Belle Grove Museum Shop will also offer unique gifts and products for sale.
Festival gates will open at 11 am and tastings will be offered from noon until 5:30 pm. Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org until Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. (there are no fees for buying online). Tickets may also be purchased at area Handy Mart locations and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester (open daily 9 am-5 pm, cash and checks only) and the Belle Grove Museum Shop (open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm and Sunday 1- 5 pm).
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and includes a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $2 after 2 pm. Designated drivers or guests under-21 may buy general admission for $15 and will be given two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages in the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors, and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 Barn.
Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. No food or beverages may be brought onto the festival grounds. Photo identification is required for anyone who wishes to do beer tastings. Attendees under 18-years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a rain or shine event.
“Of Ale and History” takes its name from “mine host was full of ale and history” a line in a 17th century satirical poem by Richard Corbet, the Bishop of Oxford and Norwich, England. Belle Grove Plantation, which was founded in 1783 originally grew wheat, barley, oats, and other grains used in beer. Today Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. Belle Grove is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81). The latest information on the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival may be found at www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove
