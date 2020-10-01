Local News
WCPS constructs online dashboard to communicate COVID-19 data to the community
The pandemic has increased and intensified the need for transparency as WCPS implements CDC recommended health mitigation strategies to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students and staff. These strategies along with parent and community support have fostered a successful start to the 2020/2021 school year.
In an effort to support students, staff and the citizens of Warren County, WCPS has constructed an online dashboard to communicate COVID-19 data to the community. This Dashboard can be found at www.wcps.k12.va.us.
The Dashboard communicates COVID-19 data which includes the number of students/staff that are quarantined due to having contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, as well as, the number of students/staff who have contracted the illness. The Dashboard also identifies the school(s) impacted and the operational status.
WCPS continues to work with the Lord Fairfax Health District to ensure the most up-to-date prevention strategies are employed. WCPS will continue to notify individual school staff and parents when a positive COVID-19 case is identified.
Warren County Public Schools has set up a dedicated email address to receive any questions the community might have concerning information on the Dashboard. Current information along with the Dashboard and email address is available at www.wcps.k12.va.us.
Sheriff’s Office urges seat belt use as ‘most dangerous month’ arrives
October 9 – 12, 2020 – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will work with NHTSA for the Operation Crash Reduction effort, emphasizing the importance of seat belt safety. From 2014 to 2018, October was the most dangerous month on America’s roads. Before you put your car in drive, make sure you buckle up! Seat belts save lives, and they’re your best defense in a crash. Remember the Operation Crash Reduction effort this October holiday weekend, and every day. Help us spread the message: Buckle Up, America!
In 2018, there were 9,778 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States, with some of the highest numbers of fatalities occurring in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. From 2014 to 2018, October was the most dangerous month on Virginia’s roads, with a total of 367 traffic fatalities. Buckle Up, Virginia!
Warren County acreage portion of Cedar Creek battlefield included in state Historic Grant
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect more than 610 acres including acreage associated with the Revolutionary War, in addition to Civil War battlefields and the actions of United States Colored Troops.
The General Assembly established the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) in 2010, and authorized the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) to administer the fund by evaluating and disbursing grant awards to eligible recipients. After receiving more grant applications than the 2020 fund of $1 million can support, DHR determined this year’s selection, as it has in the past, through a rigorous evaluation process.
Based on DHR’s recommendations, the Commonwealth will award VBPF grants to four organizations: the American Battlefield Trust, the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation, and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
These nonprofits will use the VBPF grants to leverage private matching donations to preserve land tracts associated with six Civil War battlefields — Cedar Creek, Deep Bottom, Fisher’s Hill, Port Republic, Williamsburg, and New Market Heights — and the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Great Bridge.
In accordance with VBPF stipulations, organizations that receive battlefield grants must donate an easement to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on any acreage acquired with the state grants. The easements restrict or forbid development of the acreage, allowing for perpetual protection of the land.
In selecting the awards, DHR considered each battlefield’s significance and ranking in Congress’s mandated “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields,” issued in 1993 and subsequently updated, and “Report on the Historic Preservation of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 Sites,” issued in 2007 and amended. Additionally, DHR weighed factors in the grant applications such as the proximity of a battlefield parcel to already protected lands; the threat of encroaching development that could transform a parcel’s historic look and feel at the time of a battle; and the potential for education, recreation, research, or heritage tourism in connection with a battlefield tract.
Using these criteria, DHR will be disbursing to the —
- American Battlefield Trust combined grants totaling $215,534 to purchase 272 acres affiliated with two battles, as follows:
- $150,000 toward the purchase of 250 acres in York County (Battle of Williamsburg), and
- $65,534 toward the purchase of 22 acres in Henrico County (Battle of New Market Heights)
- Capital Region Land Conservancy $78,000 to purchase 39 acres in Henrico County associated with the Deep Bottom battlefields.
- Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation $100,000 to purchase a 0.7-acre tract in the City of Chesapeake affiliated with the Battle of Great Bridge; and
- Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation combined grants of $606,466 to purchase lands associated with three battles:
- $100,000 toward the purchase of 120 acres in Shenandoah County associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill;
- $300,000 toward the purchase of 72 acres in Warren County associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek; and
- $206,466 toward the purchase of 107 acres in Rockingham County associated with the Battle of Port Republic.
“The award of these funds demonstrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to the preservation of historic battlefield properties, and contributes as well to our state’s significant and steadily growing heritage tourism,” said Julie V. Langan, DHR director.
Battlefield Grant Awards 2020
(Summaries of Battles)
Revolutionary War
- Great Bridge Battlefield, City of Chesapeake
Preserved Property: Mair Tract (0.7 acre)
Sponsor: Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation
The Battle of Great Bridge, December 9, 1775, was the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in Virginia. Pitting Virginia militia against British forces, the battle centered on a critical bridge crossing that spanned the Elizabeth River between the present-day cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake on the only road leading south to North Carolina. Royal Governor Lord Dunmore ordered British forces, who had fortified one side of the crossing, to attack and disperse American rebel forces, numbering about 400 men, who occupied the other side of the river. The Virginia militia, under the command of William Woodford, repulsed the British attack, and forced Dunmore and British forces to abandon Norfolk, although the British destroyed the city on January 1, 1776. The Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation purchase of the Mair Tract presents a unique opportunity to preserve land associated with a Revolutionary War battlefield. GBB&WHF’s plans for the property include full public access and pursuit of archaeological research potential at the site.
Civil War Battlefields
- Cedar Creek Battlefield, Warren Co.
Preserved Property: Brill Tract (72 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)
At the Battle of Cedar Creek on 19 October 1864, Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal A. Early launched an early morning assault against encamped Union troops bivouacked near Cedar Creek. Initially sweeping the Union army from the field, the Confederate attack slowed by mid-morning as Early attempted to restore order to his men. As they paused, Union Maj. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan—absent from the field—returned and made an inspiring ride along the reforming Union lines. Reenergized, the Union army advanced against the Confederates around four in the afternoon and shattered Early’s army. With the destruction of Early’s army, the Union held control of the Shenandoah Valley. SBVF purchase of the Brill Tract, which adjoins previously conserved lands on its northern and southern boundaries, supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek. Long-term plans include a wayside plaza and trailhead although the timeline for this is undetermined. Plans include immediate installation of a trail with limited signage for public access.
- Williamsburg Battlefield, York Co.
Preserved Property: Egger Tract (250 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
In April 1862, Union Gen. George B. McClellan led the massive Army of the Potomac from Fort Monroe toward Richmond, the Confederate capital. The army advanced west along the “peninsula” between the York and James Rivers, in what became known as the Peninsula Campaign. Gen. Joseph E. Johnston commanded the Confederate army, which on May 3 withdrew toward the capital from his initial line at Yorktown. On May 5, his men filed into prepared defensive works just east of Williamsburg. The pursuing Federals soon attacked and heavy fighting occurred throughout the rainy day, with Confederate counterattacks occurring late in the afternoon. The Federals suffered about 2,300 casualties to the Confederates’ 1,600. During the night, as at Yorktown, Johnston’s men slipped out of the earthworks and continued the march toward Richmond. Preservation of the Egger Tract will preserve land with archaeological research potential, including the site of the former Custis Farm and a possible pre-historic component. The land is unimproved, and, although logged in the past, retains integrity as an historic landscape
- Port Republic Battlefield, Rockingham Co.
Preserved Property: Edwards (Coaling) Tract (107 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Fighting at Port Republic on June 9, 1862 involved Confederate attacks against Union troops holding strong positions just north of the Kaylor Farm. The collapse of the Union line gave the Confederate army undisputed control of the upper and middle Shenandoah Valley. Purchase of the Edwards Tract will create a corridor of conserved land that preserves a critical landscape associated with the Battle of Port Republic and the Shenandoah Valley Campaign. It will also open 100 acres not previously accessible to the public and allow for the installation of interpretive signage about the battle.
- Fisher’s Hill Battlefield, Shenandoah Co.
Preserved Property: Erbach (Stoner-Keller) Tract (120 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Confederate fortifications across the width of the valley at Fishers Hill prevented the Union army’s use of the Valley Turnpike (roughly U.S. 11 today). A Union attack on September 21, 1864 at Fisher’s Hill and a surprise Union flanking maneuver on September 22 resulted in a Confederate retreat, opening the Shenandoah Valley to Union Gen. Phil Sheridan’s destruction of mills, barns, crops and livestock later that year. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s purchase of the Erbach Tract will protect a property individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places and significant for its battlefield landscape. It comprises the village of Fisher’s Hill and retains much of its integrity as a rural historic mill village. The property will remain in private ownership with a preservation easement placed on it.
- New Market Heights Battlefield, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Welch Tract (22 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
The Battle New Market Heights, September 29, 1864, was part of a series of extended combats at Chaffin’s Farm and Confederate Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson, the Confederate defenses east of Richmond. Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant ordered the assault to create a diversionary attack on Richmond, hoping to deflect Gen. Robert E. Lee’s attention from Grant’s movement against the Southside Railroad west of Petersburg during the siege of that city. On the night of September 28-29, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler’s Army of the James began an assault on the Richmond defenses. Butler targeted the Confederate line anchored on the north bank of the James River near the Chaffin Farm. Butler’s right column under Maj. Gen. David Birney moved the X Corps north from the Deep Bottom bridgehead toward the Confederate works atop New Market Heights manned by Brig. Gen. John Gregg. A brigade of U.S. Colored Troops heroically attacked the heights but was repulsed. Birney reinforced the assault force and stormed the heights again. The battle’s tide turned when Union forces turned the Confederate left flank. The Union success at New Market Heights compelled Gregg to pull Confederate troops back to Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson. The American Battlefield Trust purchase of the Welch Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the New Market Heights, Deep Bottom I, and Deep Bottom II battlefields. In particular, the property adjoins another preserved tract and both properties are associated with the USCT during the Civil War and present new opportunities for research and education. When complete, rehabilitation of the battlefield landscape and interpretation of the property with trails and signage will have a positive community impact. These efforts also will open lands previously not accessible to the public.
- Deep Bottom Battlefields, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Long Bridge Road Tract (39 acres)
Sponsor: Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC)
-
- First Deep Bottom: This July 27–29, 1864 battle was part of the Siege of Petersburg. During the night of July 26 and 27, the Union Army II Corps and two divisions of Gen. Phil Sheridan’s cavalry under the command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Hancock crossed to the north side of James River to threaten Richmond, diverting Confederate forces from the impending attack at Petersburg on July 30. Union forces abandoned efforts to turn the Confederate position at New Market Heights and Fussell’s Mill after Confederates strongly reinforced their lines and counterattacked. During the night of July 29, the Federals re-crossed the river, leaving a garrison to hold the bridgehead at Deep Bottom.
- Second Deep Bottom — Fussell’s Mill: Fighting at Fussell’s Mill on August 14 and 16, 1864, diverted Confederate attention from Union attacks on the Petersburg Railroad.
The CRLC purchase of the Long Bridge Road Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with five Civil War battles. In particular, the property is associated with the United States Colored Troops’ actions during the Civil War and presents new opportunities for related research and education.
Fauquier Health honors art wall artist
Kathleen Willingham, a local native, was born on May 30, 1946, in Warrenton, VA. She resided in Bealeton, VA. Not only was Kathleen well-known by the staff members at the hospital, she was well-known through her artwork.
In 2019, Kathleen was diagnosed with cancer. As a patient of Dr. Raj Pal Manchandani, Hematology/Oncology, the Fauquier Health infusion team had the opportunity to know Kathleen. She built a relationship with nearly every person she came into contact with. According to Sarah Cubbage, hospital spokeswoman, “I had the joy of working briefly with Kathleen. She was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see. Kathleen’s artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”
On July 28, 2020, the staff of Fauquier Health was saddened to hear the news of Kathleen’s passing. The Fauquier Health infusion team provided a heart-felt testament regarding their time caring for Kathleen:
We, the Infusion center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with “Connections: JOY and happiness in having family bonds and connections with the many differences yet likenesses that are caused by biological links.”
After numerous conversations with Kathleen’s beloved daughter, Fauquier Health wished to commemorate Kathleen Willingham’s memory by purchasing a beautiful canvas titled, “Connections.” This canvas will have a permanent home at the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care.
Other pieces of artwork from Kathleen are still available for purchase and can be found on her website, or Facebook page.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Workforce scholarships available for Luray residents impacted by COVID-19
Luray residents who have suffered employment downturns due to the coronavirus pandemic may apply for scholarships worth up to $2,000 to cover 75 percent of a variety of LFCC Workforce Solutions Career Preparation or Enhancement classes.
The town of Luray is contributing $25,000 it has received through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to create the scholarships.
“We’re calling this time the big reset,” said Carlene Hurdle, Fauquier Campus workforce director. “The idea here is that there are sunnier days ahead. We know that the economic downturn and impact of COVID will at some point be behind us. In the middle of it, there are a lot of folks coming together and rallying around to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.”
Eligible classes in Middletown and the price they would be after scholarship funding is applied include:
- Class A Commercial Driver’s License – $375
- Class B Commercial Driver’s License – $325
- Electrical Apprenticeships Level 1-4 – $137.50-$192
- Heavy Equipment Operator – $249.50
- HVAC Apprenticeships Levels 1-4 – $191.75-$211.75
- Medical Assisting – $266.25
- Pharmacy Technician – $161.25
Online classes available for the funding and their costs after receiving the scholarship include:
- Medical Billing and Coding – $648.75
- Cybersecurity Certificate – $123.75
- Customer Service for Healthcare – $248.75
- Customer Service Certificate – $61.25
If minimum enrollments are met, the following classes may be offered in the Luray area:
- CompTIA IT Fundamentals Prep and Certification – $83.25 after scholarship
- ServSafe Food Safety Certification – $19.75 after scholarship
- Learning to Lead: Buddy to Boss – $19.75 after scholarship
“The town of Luray hopes that our partnership with the LFCC Foundation and LFCC Workforce Solutions will allow any of our residents who were impacted by COVID-19 to pursue a career that will be rewarding and sustainable into the future,” said Luray Town Manager Steve Burke.
Impacted residents have until Nov. 30 to apply for the scholarships, with some classes starting as soon as early October. The classes must be taken before June 30, 2021.
To download the application or find out more, visit lfccworkforce.com/TOL. Contact Hurdle at (571) 781-2292 with any questions.
Major health insurance carrier may quit Valley Health; health care costs may rise for many in 2021
Valley Health issued a warning this month that, once again, insurer Anthem is proving difficult to deal with in contract negotiations that could lead to a discontinuance of relationships with the insurance giant that covers up to 70 percent of its Valley Health patients.
In a letter to policy holders, Valley Health’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Nantz, said, “We want you to prepare for the possibility that Valley Health will no longer be ‘in-network’ with Anthem beginning January 1, 2021.”
According to local physicians, Anthem is the biggest insurer in the area and, one said, is “trying to drive down reimbursements and not for the first time.”
Of the situation Nantz added, “Unfortunately, Anthem has been unwilling to work with Valley Health caregivers… Valley Health will continue working in good faith to reach a solution before the end of the year. If Anthem is unwilling to work with our team and considers Valley Health “out of network”, your health care costs will likely increase.”
He said further that Valley Health, after several months of negotiations, has offered Anthem a solution to the situation (that) would “protect (patients) access to care while also making sure our team can continue confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges.”
Many who receive anthem coverage in the Valley are retired federal employees. Valley Health, on its website, urges them to consider transferring to another carrier during the government’s open season November 9 – December 7. For these, and other details visit ValleyHealthLink.com/Anthem.
North Warren Fire Department negotiates on a $500,000 fire truck, seeks funding to finalize a deal by December
North Warren Volunteer Fire & Rescue (NWVFR) Company 10 isn’t the only local organization experiencing a funding shortage, but COVID-19 could not have hit the northside fire department at a worse time.
At the beginning of this year, North Warren’s creaky but still functional fire engine was beginning to suck up thousands of dollars in maintenance costs – $10,000 in repairs in just the last few months. In January, out went the call for donations to put a down payment of $100,000 on a new half-million-dollar emergency vehicle and all went well until March. As the virus took off, there was $46,000 in the truck fund.
However, since March through the end of July, just four donations had arrived in North Warren’s coffers ($325); and according to an SOS letter from Company 10 President Ray Warriner and Fire Chief Reggie Fritts, things are looking pretty desperate.
Acknowledging that “we are all in a period of unprecedented hard times” but citing the increasing cost of truck repairs, Warriner wrote: “We have been holding off seeking donations but feel we must ask those who can, to consider donating now… (to) purchase or lease a dependable emergency vehicle that can respond to your calls for help.”
He and Fritts said their truck committee had hoped to have a contract by the end of June but extended the target to the fall while developing specifications on a truck that will meet the needs of the community. Without giving any dollar amounts, the letter to community residents said a combination of generous donations from citizens, business and industry, are closing the funding gap, but more dollars are needed from the communities served – Warren, Frederick (Lake Frederick), Clarke (White Post area), and Shenandoah Counties so that “we (can) order the new truck soon.”
In a telephone conversation, Warriner said Frederick County had only recently been added to the fire department’s responsibility but was generous in its financial contribution to NWVFR. He indicated about $60,000 was in hand toward a $100,000 target and that a 15-year lease arrangement was being sought. He said talks on a contract would continue this Saturday, October 3rd, and that hopefully there would be sufficient money available to complete a contract by the end of the year.
Fingers crossed!
Tax deductible donations may be made online at northwarrenvfr.com/donate or call (540) 635-6759.
