WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th
As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.
Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.
There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.
We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools
Real Estate and Community News (June/July 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
House of Hope
- 2 Rotary Grants Awarded:
- $1,500 Rotary Club of Front Royal – Computer systems to be installed and built for the men at the House of Hope.
- $500 Rotary club of Warren County – Graduation Baskets for the men at the House of Hope to include: Air Mattress, Sheets, Pillow, Laundry Basket.
- As an extra bonus, the following items have been donated by local businesses and individuals:
Free Scoop of Ice Cream (C&C Frozen Treats), Free Coffee (Daily Grind), 2 Movie Tickets (Royal Cinemas), Free Haircut (Mattie the Barber at Blake & Co), Bracelet (Beth Waller/SPACE & What Matters), Inspirational Cards, Taxi Ride (Front Royal Taxi), Golden Ticket (I Want Candy). Thank you to all of the local businesses who are donating these passes to help brighten the men’s day after graduation!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Waggin’ for Dragons
- August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
- Please join us in supporting three local non profits again this year at the Waggin for Dragons boat race on Saturday, August 6!
- Fierce competition is shaping up. Come join in the fun!! There is space for you to organize your own boat or join one of the existing boats. You don’t have to be an expert to have a good time. There is coaching and practice!
- Do explore teams and donate to your favorite: hswcevents.org/campaign/waggin-for-dragons
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -20.8%
- New Pending DOWN -19.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -26%
- Average Median Sold $363,000
- Average Days on Market 16
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: June 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
2022 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here.
What’s Happening? An Ice Cream Social and Fireman’s Parade
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society is having its annual Ice Cream Social at 5:00pm. Stop by the Belle Boyd Cottage and enjoy ice cream with your community neighbors and friends.
At 6:00pm, the Fireman’s Parade begins on Commerce Avenue – an evening of fun and fellowship. Can’t make the parade? Royal Examiner’s cameras will be there!
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this fall
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Music and supervision will be provided!
Though admission to the pool party is free, the Coalition will accept donations of cans of corn, black beans, green beans, and carrots to benefit the Linda G. Krull Family Feeding Program.
For more information, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Stephens City Summer Vacation Bible School
Pastor Bertina Westley said “Make Waves” will commence on July 17 thru July 21, from 6pm – 8:30pm Sunday to Thursday. The church fellowship hall will be transformed into a beach party atmosphere for the whole summer season. A strong emphasis is placed on small groups to help children connect and focus on Bible school curriculum. Registration for the five-day class is free on the Stephens City UMC website. For more information, contact Vacation Bible School (VBS) Facilitator Jacquetta Owen at 540-450-4601.
Pastor Wesley invites children 4-12 years old to join us at Stephens City UMC, located at 5291 Main Street, for this wet and wild VBS adventure. “Children will learn that what you do today can change the world tomorrow. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can “Make Waves,” said Pastor Westley. “Through exciting activities, engaging lessons, and God’s Word, children (Little Wave Makers) will understand how they can share God’s love with the people in their lives. A special thanks to all the church volunteers that make this event an annual success,” Pastor Westley said.
The biblical content built into the VBS curriculum lays foundational truths that can help kids to grow spiritually. Kids who attend VBS will come to believe that Jesus gives them confidence so they too, can make positive change in the world. VBS offers an opportunity to provide a child with an unforgettable experience and lasting recollections. This phenomenal event generates memories that help lock Bible truths in a child’s heart and mind for a lifetime.
According to Facilitator Jacquetta Owen, VBS is one of the favorite annual events at our church and a flagship program since the 1940s. “Every year we explore a different theme and design activities, crafts, skits, songs and games that reflect that theme. For children, these early interventions can become the foundation of a Christian life as they understand that God loves them and cares for them. Everything is upbeat and positive as we present various stories from the Bible and reenact some of the events,” Owen said. The program allows kids to participate in recreation, take part in hands-on mission projects, make discoveries and enjoy snacks together.
Deborah Phillips is a volunteer who assists with class registration and crafts. “VBS allows us to meet kids and their parents from all walks of life and education levels. Many do not attend church regularly, so it is an opportunity to introduce them to Jesus and reveal that church can be a fun and relaxing atmosphere,” Phillips said. She believes that VBS lets kids learn how to interact with each other and to respect others like Christ teaches. As an adult volunteer, Phillips said she enjoys the opportunity to meet parents in the neighborhood and to evangelize in a fun, low-key manner.
Stephens City UMC would like to thank Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal for offering their VBS theme decorations. Virginia Hills generously donated scenery, backdrops and even a tiki hut from their recently completed VBS session. We are so grateful that they thought to pass this gift along to us.
We also thank Garber’s Ice Cream Company of Winchester for their donation to support our awesome Ice Cream Party on the last night!
