Local News
WCPS releases graduation plan; continues devising fall school-start plan
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Chris Ballenger today released the school district’s new plan for graduating the Class of 2020, setting Warren County High School graduation ceremony for Friday, July 31, and graduation at Skyline High School for Saturday, August 1.
“We are trying to do the best thing we can for our students. It’s very difficult to make these decisions during this time,” Ballenger told the Royal Examiner, referring to constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ballenger pointed out that one of the school system’s many responsibilities is to protect the health and safety of its students, families, and staff while hosting a successful commencement ceremony, a situation that this year faces significant challenges due to COVID-19.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on July 6 moved the state from Phase II to Phase III in the Commonwealth’s pandemic strategy, which includes additional mandatory guidelines for schools, including those that cap gathering limits to 250 persons if all other physical distancing measures are observed.
“Unfortunately, at this time, larger gatherings, as is customary with graduation ceremonies, are not permitted,” Ballenger writes in a statement released today.
In May, WCPS surveyed students to determine their graduation preferences. But that was when the state’s Phase I and Phase II gatherings were limited to 10 and 50 people, respectively, and a WCPS decision regarding graduation had to wait until Phase III gathering limits were released.
And the Phase III limits, Ballenger said, “have greatly affected the opportunity to have a traditional graduation” as most students favored.
Thus, Warren County High School 2020 graduates will walk on Friday, July 31 at 8 a.m. (for graduates with last names starting A through K) and at 10 a.m. (for grads with last names starting with L – Z).
Likewise, Skyline High School’s graduation on Saturday, August 1 will be held at 8 a.m. (for graduates with last names starting A – K) and at 10 a.m. (for grads with last names starting with L – Z).
All ceremonies will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to attend, according to WCPS.
These will not be drive-through graduation ceremonies, as some residents thought was the case when they posted concerns in numerous Facebook comments during the last week.
Instead, the graduation plan calls for drive-in ceremonies that allow graduates to walk across the stage, be recognized, and receive a diploma, while family members gather nearby.
“We understand how important the commencement ceremony is to our graduates and their families,” Ballenger said. “While these circumstances are unique, we have developed a celebration that recognizes each graduate while adhering to the required guidelines.”
WCPS staff will start directing cars at 7 a.m. for the 8 a.m. ceremonies. Parking is NOT first-come, first-serve. Each car will be directed to a designated parking spot. Instructions for parking for the 10 a.m. ceremonies will be given to students when they pick up their parking tickets at their high schools.
Each graduate will be given two numbered car admission tickets with his or her full name as it appears on the diploma. One ticket is required for each vehicle, according to WCPS, which said tickets must be presented for admittance. Tickets only will be issued once all senior responsibilities have been met.
Tickets must be picked up at both high schools in their main offices next week: On Wednesday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Friday, July 24 during the same times.
In addition, graduates will receive a keepsake ticket for diploma presentation with their first and last names. Graduates must carry their tickets with them to receive their diplomas on stage.
Here are the drive-in ceremony procedures at both high schools:
1.) Two standard-sized vehicles, including the graduate, will be admitted into the parking lots at each school at the same time and will park together, as directed by local law enforcement or a WCPS faculty member. All persons must be seated inside the vehicle when entering the school campus. It is expected that all vehicles will remain for the duration of each ceremony.
2.) Graduates and their vehicles will be lined up in the parking lots closest to the football stadium and directions will be provided when the vehicles arrive at the scene.
3.) After opening remarks and speeches, graduates will begin to receive their diplomas. Working from the far side of the parking lot, the row attendants will signal for the first five graduates in the row to exit their cars and proceed to the stage in a single file to receive their diplomas.
4.) Graduates and their families will be directed by a faculty member on when to exit their vehicles to line up to receive their diplomas. There will be a designated area in front of the stage reserved for picture taking. Family members should enter and exit this area as their graduate enters and exits the staging area. Two professional photographers also will be on-site at the ceremonies, taking pictures of each graduating senior as the diploma is received. Their pictures will be available for viewing and for purchase at a designated site during the ceremonies.
5.) Upon receiving their diplomas, both graduates and families then will return to their respective vehicles.
6.) Once all graduates have received their diplomas and returned to their cars, the official ‘turning of the tassels’ will commence.
7.) Following the ceremony, the parking lot attendants will release rows of parking. Vehicles will exit the Warren County High School parking lot and turn RIGHT onto Westminster Drive and then proceed to John Marshall Highway. Visitors leaving the Skyline High School parking lot will exit near the Northwestern building.
WCPS also released standards and expectations for social distancing during the ceremony. These include that all attendees must remain in their vehicles or stand in between their two cars throughout the ceremony. An attendant will approach the vehicles to direct the graduate and families to walk up to the stage to receive the diploma.
Additionally, all administrators, faculty, and staff will be following CDC guidelines and will be wearing face masks, as well as adhering to the six-feet rule for safe social distancing, according to WCPS, which said that guests are encouraged to wear face coverings, as well.
Graduates will not shake hands with administrators at the presentation of the diploma, according to the WCPS standards and guidelines.
And spectators, other than those admitted in vehicles, are not permitted on school grounds, WCPS said.
Full details for the 2020 WCPS Graduation Ceremony are available online HERE.
Regarding the start of school for the school year 2020-2021, Ballenger said that WCPS staff will discuss plans during the Warren County School Board’s July 22 special meeting. The meeting will be held in the Diversified Minds Meeting Room located at 465 West 15th Street in Front Royal beginning at 5:00 p.m.
“We have multiple options that we will be discussing,” he told the Royal Examiner. “My goal is to provide information to the community by next Friday,” July 24.
Local News
Wednesday night house fire displaces two families – officials offer safety tips
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at approximately 9:20 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to the 700 block of W 11th Street in Front Royal for a reported residential structure fire.
Fire and Emergency Medical crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a two story duplex with significant fire conditions on the rear of the structure with fire spreading to the adjoining unit. Firefighters were able to quickly determine that all occupants of both residential units had self-evacuated and were unharmed. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to any additional structures. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The incident was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office which determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials near the rear deck of the structure. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in property damages and contents loss and displaced a total of eight people from the two residential units involved in the fire incident. Each family received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Response Program.
“Improperly discarded smoking materials remains one of the top causes of fires in our community” stated Fire Chief Richard E. Mabie.
“Every year, fires caused by cigarettes not properly extinguished causes significant damages and has the potential to lead to injuries, and in some cases, even death” stated the Chief. “Don’t toss those butts out your window, off your balcony, or into the nearest planter; put them out the right way!”
Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico stated “This unfortunate incident should serve as a reminder that cigarettes and smoking materials can be dangerous if not handled properly.” “Smokers should employ the “sink it or soak it” method when discarding smoking materials.”
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services offers the following fire safety tips for discarding smoking materials:
- “Sink it or soak it” – Sink the butt into sand or soak it with water.
- Never dispose of cigarette butts in potted planting soil. The soil, when it gets too dry, can become highly flammable.
- Never flick cigarettes into mulch or shrubbery or onto the ground.
- Dispose of smoking materials in a suitable ashtray or bucket with sand. Ensure designated outside smoking areas have an appropriate fireproof container, ashtray or bucket.
- Completely douse butts and ashes with water before throwing them away, as they can smolder and cause a fire.
- Empty butt containers on a regular basis.
For more information on how to protect your family and home against the dangers of fire, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Units from Front Royal, Linden, Shenandoah Shores, Shenandoah Farms, North Warren and the Fire Marshal’s Office responded on the call. Units operated for approximately 2 hours on the incident scene.
Local News
2020 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here. RoyalExaminer.com – your source for LOCAL news and events!
Community Events
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ promised this weekend at Front Royal’s animal shelter
Looking for a deal? Try the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road this weekend, July 17-18, 10-4 p.m. Management says they’re “bursting at the seams with treasures with, by far, the biggest yard sale collection in our history.”
On Friday, July 17, you may top off your day at the yard sale with a visit to “Yappy Hour” at 124 Main Street. Bring your (well behaved!) dog, if you wish to the outside affair and help the owners of ViNoVa with their generous weekly contributions to the shelter from “Yappy Hour” sales from 6 to 8 p.m. Special “Yappy Hour” prices on food and beverages are offered, as is a 50/50 raffle run by the HSWC Board of Directors.
Meanwhile, the cash-strapped shelter – fundraisers have been seriously curtailed since the virus pandemic began last March – has received a donation of $2,000 from an anonymous donor which will match all donations up to that amount made before July 31.
Earlier this week, about half that amount ($965) had been donated. The shelter will accept checks marked “match” and mailed to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Crime/Court
Front Royal woman charged in assault of 2-year-old in her care
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Candice L. McCartney, 28, of Front Royal, was charged with § 40.1-103 Cruelty and Injuries to Children and § 18.2-57.2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member. The victim is a 2-year-old child who was in McCartney’s care when the alleged incident occurred. The alleged assault occurred in the 300 block of Ritenour Street on July 13, 2020. A forensic examination of the child was conducted by Winchester Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
McCartney was arrested without incident and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where she went before the magistrate and was held on a secure bond. A court date for this offense is set for August 13, 2020, at 9:00 am, in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Legislative Update
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall dedicated to issues facing seniors on July 16th
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a Telephone Town Hall dedicated to issues facing seniors and those approaching retirement. Cline will be joined on this call by Sharon Graham, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Regional Administrator, and Sheriff Eric Orange, Roanoke County Sheriff.
The telephone town hall will take place Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“Seniors face a number of issues concerning healthcare, scams, and more that younger generations deal with far less frequently,” Cline said. “For this reason, I am excited to host a telephone town hall specifically geared toward older constituents in the Sixth District. This event will give me the opportunity to hear directly from seniors about the issues most important to them and allow me to provide updates and resources they may find particularly useful.”
This event will mark the fifth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
Local News
Community Foundation to award COVID relief grants
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be awarding new grants to agencies in our area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will come from a new Community Relief Fund at the CFNSV. This fund was started with a grant to the CFNSV from the Micron Opportunity Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia.
Grant applications for this fund will be available from July 17, 2020, until July 27, 2020. All applications will be due by the deadline of 5:00 pm on July 27, 2020. Agencies who have already applied to the CFNSV for a 2020 grant from either the Cochran Family Fund or the Paul and Marta Rees Fund for a COVID related project or program do not need to reapply to be considered for a grant from this new fund.
Agencies wishing to view and apply for these grants can do so through the grant portal at our website, www.cfnsv.org. If your agency has not set up access to the CFNSV Grant Portal, please take some time to do so. The website is found here.
Feel free to contact the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) if you have any problems accessing your account.
For more information, contact Larry Weiss, CFNSV Executive Director at director@cfnsv.org.
