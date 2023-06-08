WCRC Committee members rally together to beautify local streets for community event

In a proactive measure to improve the appeal of the local community and foster a clean and inviting environment, the Warren County Republican Committee recently embarked on a mission to revitalize a portion of Commerce Street (from South to Criser) and Short Street through a thorough cleaning initiative. This endeavor aimed to uplift the streetscape and prepare the area for an upcoming weekend festival, uniting community members in their dedication to creating a more vibrant and attractive Warren County.

Recognizing the pivotal role of cleanliness in shaping the overall experience for residents and visitors alike, the committee’s efforts were met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the community.

Their investment of time and energy was driven by the desire to inspire a sense of ownership and instill a lasting commitment among residents to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of their community long after the festival weekend.

Equipped with gloves, garbage bags, brooms, and dustpans, participants worked tirelessly to rid the streets of litter, debris, and any unsightly elements accumulated over time. Ensuring the safety of all involved, the committee distributed reflective vests and emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations during the clean-up process.

Thanks to all who help make our community vibrant and attractive.