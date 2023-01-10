Connect with us

Town Notices

WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam

Published

4 hours ago

on

Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will NOT contact you by phone asking for money to satisfy any outstanding warrant, failure to appear for jury duty, etc.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to report this scam by contacting the sheriff’s office and do not send any funds. If you receive a scam call, please get in touch with Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.

Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 22, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.

  • If you experience a loss of power: report it online HERE or call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
  • To report all other utility or town-related issues: call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
  • We also recommend staying up to date on widespread power outages and other utility-related issues by signing up HERE to receive text or email alerts directly.

SNOW REMOVAL – During snow events, the Town’s priority is to provide emergency vehicle access; therefore, arterial roads (Royal Ave, Commerce Ave, South St, and Shenandoah Ave) will be cleared first. To clear the roads effectively and efficiently, we ask citizens to please assist the Town by:

  • Parking off the street if possible.
  • Refraining from driving. Removing snow/ice from sidewalks adjacent to your property. Town Code (142 – 4.1) allows property owners 24 hours after the ice has formed or snow has ceased to fall.
  • Waiting until after plows have cleared your street to complete your driveway and mailbox shoveling. Trucks cannot pick up plows for every driveway or mailbox, and it is possible your driveway or mailbox could unintentionally get blocked back in with snow.
  • Refraining from pushing snow in the street. This will create slick areas in the road when the snow begins to melt and re-freeze. Snow events can be frustrating for you and your family, and the Town makes every effort to clear the streets as quickly and efficiently as possible. As with any situation, if you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

Safe, warm & happy holidays to all!

Town of Front Royal


Town Notices

Paving continues on Town's primary roads

Published

2 months ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling, then paving and line painting on several primary roads, November 7- November 23, 2022, between the hours of 7 am-7 pm (Weather Permitting).

At times traffic patterns will change, having various lane shifts, but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

Tentative Schedule (Weather Permitting)

Nov. 7-11- milling of S. Royal Avenue from Ay-view Dr to Criser Rd and W. Criser Rd


Nov. 14-18- paving of S. Royal Avenue and W. Criser Rd and milling of Remount Road and possibly 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave

Nov. 21-23-milling and paving of Crescent St from Chester St to Peyton St. and intersection of Commerce Ave and South St. and paving of Remount Rd and 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm or the After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

 

Town Notices

Town Notice: Local Board of Building Code of Appeals seeks members

Published

3 months ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

The Front Royal Town Council is searching for citizens interested in serving on a Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those interested in serving must live within the Town of Front Royal or Warren County, with three members living within the Town limits. Applicants may own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Compensation, meeting dates, voting procedures, officers, and term limits shall be established in by-laws approved by Town Council.

• LBBCA is a 5-member board appointed by Town Council.
• At least three members shall have no less than five (5) years of knowledge and experience in the construction industry.
• Those interested who do not have construction knowledge shall have an equivalent experience in the real estate, law, architecture, or engineering professions.

Please send via email or mail a resume to:

Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630


tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Learn more about Local Board of Building Code of Appeals here.

Local Government

Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat

Published

4 months ago

on

August 30, 2022

By

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.

If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.

The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.

Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.


Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Town Notices

UPDATE: Paving continues on North Royal Avenue

Published

5 months ago

on

August 1, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling, paving, and line painting on North Royal Avenue between North Commerce Avenue & West 14th Street.

Work will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on July 18-August 5, 2022. Line Painting & Thermo for this area will be NIGHTWORK 9:00 pm to 6:00 am, August 7-9, 2022.

At times traffic patterns will change, having various lane shifts, but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819


Town Notices

Town Notice: Road closure – North Commerce Avenue, 6th Street to Royal Avenue; paving continues

Published

6 months ago

on

July 22, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling and paving and have Commerce Avenue closed from 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Work will take place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 25, 2022.

Traffic will be detoured down 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

