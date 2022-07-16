Local News
WCSO Lt Robbie Seal entertains at Grace Fellowship Senior Moments meeting
Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Robbie Seal entertained the seniors at a recent meeting of Senior Moments at the Grace Fellowship Church of God.
Robbie is the Community Resource Officer at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and works as the liaison between the community and the WCSO to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life. Robbie loves what he does, and as you watch this presentation, he will also bring smiles to your face as he shares changes in traffic laws, firearms, cell phones, DUIs, scams, and more.
Bankruptcy filing cancels EDA versus Samuel North civil liability case
In the wake of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing by Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel North on Friday morning, July 15, the Warren Economic Development Authority (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) civil liability case against him scheduled for jury selection and trial on Monday, July 18, has been cancelled. The EDA versus William Lambert trial slated for the following Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at this point remains on the Circuit Court docket.
There is also the possibility of a further motions hearing on the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case set for trial beginning later in the coming week. That civil liability trial is slated for jury selection and possible opening arguments on Thursday, July 21. It is scheduled to continue on Friday, July 22, and run through the following week from Monday through Friday, July 25-29.
That trial seeks recovery of the $9-million balance of an EDA-financed $10 million loan to Tran and his ITFederal company. The EDA claims the loan was acquired fraudulently with unkept promises, including of development at a 30-acre portion of the 150-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Fibers Superfund site behind the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane.
On the other end of the EDA financial scandal spectrum, the now cancelled EDA vs. North trial involved claimed damages of $70,000 or more related to a $110,000 loan North received from the EDA in 2015 for the purchase of a Robin Hood Lane property. According to sources on both sides of the case, the EDA was also seeking some portion, possibly double the base $70,000 claim, of a general claim of $350,000 in punitive damages against multiple EDA civil claim defendants were the jury to rule for the EDA’s claim of “conspiracy” against North.
“Conspiracy” has been one of five plaintiff claims brought against previous civil case defendants over the past two weeks, along with “Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, and Ultra Vires”, the latter being a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority.
WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th
As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.
Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.
There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.
We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools
Suspect hits/damages FCSO cruisers during pursuit
On July 14th at approximately 1:02pm, a call of a suspicious situation and complaint of reckless driving was received by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The Emergency Communications Center fielded a call about a female removing and switching license plates on a vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel before leaving the scene and running two different red lights.
Deputy Chase Smallwood located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Delaware tags, improperly stopped in the roadway near the intersections of Martinsburg Pike and Route 37 where he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Upon activating his emergency lights, the driver put the vehicle in motion and then refused to stop while making several erratic maneuvers and u-turns. Deputy Smallwood signaled that he would be in pursuit as the suspect got onto Route 37 headed southbound. As units converged on the suspect, Deputy Trey Cram attempted to keep her from traveling the wrong way on Rt. 37, near the Route 522 exit, after she drove through the median and into oncoming lanes, where his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
The Toyota u-turned, crossing the median again, and continued south on Route 37 ignoring the lights and sirens of deputies following behind. With speeds ranging between 60 – 90 mph, attempts were made to deploy spike strips without success. After passing the Cedar Creek Grade exit, the suspect drove through the median once again, making a u-turn, and hitting Deputy Nick Dempsey’s vehicle. The suspect’s actions became more dangerous as she crossed the median for a fourth time and was now heading northbound in the southbound lanes. With deputies beside and behind her, the suspect got onto the southbound on-ramp, headed in the wrong direction, forcing oncoming vehicles to avoid her. She continued through the Cedar Creek Grade intersection onto the southbound off-ramp, still in the wrong direction, headed towards oncoming traffic. With this increased risk to the motoring public, Lieutenant Warren Gosnell came up behind the suspect and executed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) that sent the Toyota spinning off the right side of the ramp where the pursuit ended and the female driver was taken into custody without incident. The suspect identified herself as “Peace Freedom”, refusing to provide any identification and was transported to the regional adult detention facility.
Ms. Freedom has been charged with Felony Eluding, Assault on Law Enforcement (2), Reckless Driving (2), Possession of Controlled Substance, Altered License Plates and Improper Stopping on the Highway. She is being held without bond. No property damage or injuries were suffered by any members of the public. No injury was suffered by the suspect or any deputies involved. Property damage to the cruisers struck by the suspect are estimated to be approximately $8,000.
Civil Case Jury orders return of $945,000 plus punitive damages to WC EDA by Donald Poe and Earthright Energy Solar
After nearly 6-1/2 hours of deliberation, at 7:30 p.m., a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury ruled in favor of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) in its civil liability claim against Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC (ERE). As noted in our related story on the fourth and final day’s closing arguments and jury deliberations, that was a five-pronged base claim for the return of $945,037 of EDA funds directed to Poe and the solar installation company he headed locally by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. On each claim by the EDA against Poe and ERE: fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, conspiracy, and ultra vires, the jury found in favor of the EDA.
However, according to information received at the courthouse following the verdict the total damages awarded surpassed that base claim as noted it could be in our related story. See:Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
According to numbers received by Royal Examiner, the jury split the base claim between the two defendants, with Poe charged with $409,812 and ERE hit with $535,225 totaling the $945,037 base claim. Poe was also hit with $25,000 in conspiracy count damages and another $75,000 in punitive damages. In addition to its above compensatory amount, ERE was hit with $50,000 in conspiracy damages and $150,000 in punitive damages. The total award to the EDA is $1,245,037.
The EDA claimed the contracts and payments were illegally authorized by McDonald without the necessary EDA Board of Directors approval, despite some of those checks being co-signed by EDA board members. One of those members, Greg Drescher, testified that he signed one check after being told by McDonald that it was front money that would be returned to the EDA upon ERE achieving anticipated financing on a project the EDA board had been told by McDonald would be done for free in order for ERE to achieve desired tax credits.
Defense Counsel William Ashwell said he would provide additional information on any defense plans regarding possible appeal or other factors in coming days.
It was the EDA’s second civil case win this month. Last week April Petty was ordered to return $125,000 McDonald sent in EDA funds to pay off a mortgage debt on Petty’s home as part of Petty’s 2016 house sale process. McDonald was serving as Petty’s real estate agent in her second job with Campbell Realty, while still EDA executive director. See: Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
After over three hours of closing arguments summarizing the conflicting “roadmaps” or theories of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC civil liability case, a decision in that case was handed over to a seven-member Warren County Circuit Court jury. The jury was sent out to deliberations and lunch if they remembered the court’s suggestion they bring lunches with them at 1:10 p.m.
After a brief conference on their status with Judge Bruce D. Albertson at 6 p.m. they were sent back to the jury room with the promise of a dinner delivery to accompany their deliberations. The judge promised not to keep them too late, probably till 9 p.m. or so, if they needed more time to come to a unanimous verdict on the five plaintiff claims for the return of $945,000 from the defendants. Those claims are for Fraud, Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Conspiracy, and Ultra Vires, the latter a legal term for someone exceeding their legal authority in a public or corporate position. The ultra vires claim relates to the allegation of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s unilateral creation of solar installation contracts with Poe and ERE in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars.
One thing the jury won’t take under consideration is the $27.3-million Poe/ERE counterclaim against the EDA related to an aborted contract to install solar panels throughout the Warren County Public School system’s nine schools. Late Wednesday, Judge Albertson granted the plaintiff EDA’s motion to strike the counterclaim based on undisputed trial testimony that the 2018 contract presented to ERE Solar for that project by Jennifer McDonald on behalf of the EDA was not a legally valid contract.
Two former board members, Greg Drescher and Ron Llewellyn, as well as former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, whose job lead plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer pointed out to the jury included review of all pending contracts, all testified they had never seen the contract at the time, and certainly never voted as a board on approval of it. Such board approval is required by state law for all EDA transactions over certain amounts, $10,000 in the Warren EDA’s case, involving public funds, EDA counsel pointed out during the trial.
What is at stake in the jury’s deliberations is the EDA’s effort to force Poe to pay back $945,037 he received in EDA funds from McDonald, sometimes co-signed by a single EDA board member, based on contracts the plaintiff argued were all illegal. Drescher explained his co-signature on one check as due to McDonald’s explanation it was just front money that would be reimbursed to the EDA when ERE financing was achieved.
Poe/ERE actually received about $1.2 million in EDA payments but paid back $334,000 of that when informed the Baugh Drive warehouse solar installation project would not go through. Defense attorney William Ashwell pointed to that reimbursement as a sign Poe and ERE were acting in good faith on contracts and proposals they believed to be legally achieved as presented to them by McDonald.
But as EDA counsel explained to the jury on Thursday, if they find Poe/ERE guilty on two of the five claims – fraud and conspiracy – they could also recommend punitive damages at a cap of three times the compensatory claim of $945,037, or less.
Thursday’s closing arguments presented the stark contrast in the plaintiff and defense “roadmaps” or theories of the circumstance of Poe and Earthright Energy’s dealings with McDonald as then-executive director of the EDA.
Point – Plaintiff ‘roadmap’
On the plaintiff side, EDA attorneys painted a dark picture of collusion and fraudulent intent between McDonald, Poe and ERE, to defraud the EDA out of, not only hundreds of thousands of dollars in a series of transactions, but as Seltzer alluded to in his closing summary “shoot for the moon” at $27.3 million with the alleged contract between the EDA and ERE for the public schools solar installation proposal. It was a proposal that while discussed in a preliminary fashion with EDA Board Chairman and Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, was never even presented for a vote to either the School Board or County Board of Supervisors, owners of the property with the authority to enact such a contract.
As to defense arguments that it was the EDA board itself and county officials who were negligent in preventing McDonald’s alleged financial misdeeds which in the end victimized Poe and his solar company in contracts they believed to be valid, Seltzer countered:
“They would have you believe Mr. Poe was ‘tricked too’. – But he knew things they EDA did not know,” Seltzer said directing the jury’s attention to Poe’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” and concealing the existence of the alleged EDA-ERE contract on the $27.3 million public schools project. It was a contract the EDA had no legal authority to make, Seltzer argued. Noting Drescher’s attempt to put brakes on the school proposal, Seltzer asserted that Poe had concealed the existence of the EDA-ERE contract for the $27.3 million job from Drescher during meetings between the two.
EDA counsel also pointed to Poe’s Earthright Energy Solar partner Justin Appleton, who signed the EDA-ERE school contract along with McDonald,’s communications as late as December of 2018 assuring that there would be “no cost to the EDA, the County, Public Schools, or county taxpayers in any way” related to the school installation proposal. EDA counsel asked “Where is he?” of Poe’s ERE Solar partner. “If he had anything good to say, he’d be here,” Seltzer theorized of Appleton’s absence as a defense witness. Originally named as a co-defendant in the EDA amended civil litigation, Appleton was eventually non-suited from the civil liability case according to EDA officials.
The escrow-financing claim led to a huge debate over a $5 million escrow deposit through a West Virginia law firm, by an ostensible financier of the project, New York City based Hutton Ventures. While Poe claimed to have visited the company in New York, securing a handshake agreement on financing the $27.3 million project, Seltzer countered that the escrow deposit had no direct indication it was made on behalf the Warren EDA or the county’s school system, and certainly never went to such use.
And of the defense placing of blame on the EDA for McDonald financial misdeeds, Seltzer said, “They say, ‘Boy, the EDA is dysfunctional.’ That is a ‘blame the victim’ tactic – But who lost money?”
Of a conviction and the potential of not only compensatory damages, but punitive damages assessed as well, Seltzer told the jury to look at that result as a deterrent to others who might hatch “similar scams” adding, “This is your community. It will be your decision.”
Counterpoint – defense roadmap
In contrast, defense attorney Ashwell pointed to payments made to Earthright, and work completed at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane office complex, and undertaken at various public school sites, for those payments. “They want you to ignore the facts,” Ashwell said of work accomplished at the EDA offices and preliminary work begun at public school sites in exchange for payments made to ERE. He presented invoices for and checks cut for $325,000, $482,000, and $334,851, the first two for work for LED light installation and solar panel installation at Kendrick Lane EDA offices – “Installed; job performed” Ashwell told the jury of the Kendrick Lane work. And the $334,851 appears to have been for the aborted Baugh Drive project, which ERE reimbursed to the EDA.
As to the plaintiff’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” theory in his purchase of a percentage of her MoveOn8 real estate company which had acquired a develop-able parcel off Happy Creek Road, defense counsel reminded the jury that as a real estate developer among his other construction-related businesses, “That is simply what he does – Mr. Poe invests in develop-able properties.”
Of the plaintiff’s introduction of myriad exhibits related to contracts, Ashwell told the jury, “This was straightforward. It was not Mr. Poe sneaking in dark back alleys – you’ve seen the contracts. This was the executive director of the Warren EDA who got statewide awards … Despite this they want you to believe Mr. Poe worked on these projects for some magical word – ‘tricked’. Why do that?” Ashwell asked the jury of the plaintiff’s theories, pointing toward a key defense point – “You heard it, all the dysfunction of the Warren EDA.”
Defense counsel also pointed out that the EDA board had become aggressively interested in solar development in the courting of a major and unnamed company to locate here. “The EDA was trying to entice a big company with solar … She is an arm of the EDA board – This is what an EDA is supposed to do,” Ashwell said of development of solar energy to attract investment in the community by a company with an interest in such community-wide development of alternative energy sources.
Defense counsel also noted that evidence indicated that Mr. Poe was connected to McDonald by an intermediary aware of the County’s sudden interest in solar, as well as LED lighting at an EDA facility, who knew Mr. Poe had a company doing such work.
Of the notion promises were made that ERE would do the Kendrick Lane work “absolutely free” Ashwell told the jury “that doesn’t make sense”.
And as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, the jury was still discussing these varying perspectives.
Interstate 81 Exit 300 improvements begin July 17th
Construction is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 17, at Interstate 81 exit 300, the interchange with I-66 in Warren County. The $7.1 million project will extend the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replace the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road).
During the first several weeks of construction, southbound I-81 motorists should expect overnight lane closures as contractors strengthen the right shoulder and install concrete barriers to protect the work zone. The barriers will be located along the median and narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.
The junction of I-81 and I-66 is a congested area, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures, and overnight lane closures.
Drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety. Additional information is found on the VDOT website at: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/warren-county-8211-interstate-81-exit-300-southbound-acceleration-ramp-extension-and-bridge-widening-over-route-840-water-plant-road.asp.
On May 17, 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
