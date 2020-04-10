We are Reaching Out Now and giving back through the “Give to Give Back” family initiative

Fauquier Health physician clinics have implemented telemedicine capabilities. This announcement follows the Trump administration’s unprecedented expansion of telehealth services.

For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer two types of telehealth visit options: telephonic and televideo. A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider. A televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit via a platform that allows the provider to utilize a video conferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.

Brian DeCastro, MD, Fauquier Health Urology, said the Urology practice has successfully conducted several telephonic and televideo visits. Dr. DeCastro shared, “We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”

In addition to the specialty clinics, telehealth is becoming an integral part for internal medicine and family practice. Providers see telemedicine as a tool to increase access to routine healthcare needs. According to Joseph David, MD, Piedmont Internal Medicine, community residents of all ages should see telehealth as a way for them stay connected with their medical care team. Dr. David shared, “This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation. For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”

Providers are the first to admit healthcare needs are facing challenging times during this pandemic. According to Kyle Song, DO, Family Practice at Bealeton, Fauquier Health has been doing their utmost to help the community. He commented, “At the Family Practice in Bealeton, in order to protect our community, patients and staff, we have postponed routine health visits and have initiated telehealth visits. These types of visits will still allow us to continue providing care to our patients while protecting them.” When asked how patients can best protect themselves, Dr. Song said, “We urge everyone to please continue handwashing – soap and water is best – cover coughs, continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary.” One of the frequently asked questions we see is what if you still get sick? You should call your primary care provider to get direction on where and how to proceed with your symptoms. Dr. Song went on to comment, “In this difficult time, if everyone does their part and we all work together as a community, we will get through this.”

Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request on appointment online if they are properly set up through the online patient portal. It is important to note that patients will not be able to request an appointment through the website online scheduling features. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition. If the virtual visit is deemed clinically appropriate, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.

Mary Gray, Market Manager of Fauquier Health Physician Services, commented on Fauquier Health’s initiatives surrounding telemedicine offerings, “We have been working diligently to ensure our clinics have the appropriate plans in place to continue providing care to our patients while also preventing the spread of illness. We are excited to share with you our new telehealth options. Whether you want to set up a televideo conference with your provider or a telephonic visit, we can provide the care you need. Please call your provider’s office to learn more information.”

A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.

Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting. Should patients be concerned or have questions about COVID-19, they are urged not to call the emergency department. Rather, they should contact their provider’s office for guidance or call the dedicated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.