We are Reaching Out Now and giving back through the “Give to Give Back” family initiative
During this time of crisis, Reaching Out Now is working with the Principals of Warren County Public School System with the support of our corporate sponsors to help local families. In partnership with Deliteful Food Catering and collaborating with Hazard Mill Farm, Manor Line Ranch and area restaurants, PaveMint, IHOP, Ledo’s Pizza, TGI Friday to provide meals for 50 local families that have the greatest need for additional meals. With schools closed, families and children have limited access to meals. Warren County Public School Food Services is providing breakfast and lunch to our students; we are extending that support to provide meals for the whole family unit.
We need your help.
Our goal is to raise enough money to support meals for 50 families, 3X per week, for the next 3 months. Meals will be simple, yet hearty and will be prepared by restaurant partners generously donating their time and their resources to help. Together we can support our local families as we also support our local restaurant businesses.
How can you get involved?
- Donate: (mail donations to the address above or donate on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org.)
- Deliver meals to families – contact Anne Cobb at reachingoutnow.org
- Donate nonperishable food items to Blue Ridge Technical Center- Monday, Wed., Fri., between 9-12
- Become a sponsor – sponsorship information can be found on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org
- Please contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer 540-892-6108 to talk about the program and if you have other ideas on how to support this community effort.
#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our local families. Together we can build a bridge to where the families and students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach, and they have support.
United Way donates $2,600 to C-CAP through COVID-19 response fund
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has established a “COVID-19 Response Fund” to help our community address pressing needs during the current crisis.
This grant is made possible through a grant made by the Truist Foundation as well as generous donations from people in our own community.
The United Way has already approved part of the funding from this grant to go toward C-CAP of Front Royal-Warren County.
C-CAP is currently operating a drive-by food distribution site in partnership with the Department of Social services. The agency has more than 2,700 heads of households signed up as C-CAP certified clients. Within those households there are more than 7,000 individuals, including about 2,000 children.
Last Wednesday C-CAP served 31 current clients and two new C-CAP applicants with hundreds of meals and a bag of personal items. This week the agency was open on Monday and it will open again on Wednesday of this week.
C-CAP will keep this service running as long as there is access to food. The agency’s partnership with Feeding American and the local Winchester Food Bank is the key to having access to food at below market prices. C-CAP also purchases local fresh foods for families.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
One vehicle accident downs power lines to Royal Village Wednesday afternoon
The power into Royal Village was interrupted early Wednesday evening as a result of a traffic incident. Town Director of Energy Services David Jenkins responded to Royal Examiner’s request for information on the situation early Thursday morning. Below is the full text of his reply:
“The Energy services department received an online submittal that the power was out in the W 11th St area. a crew was dispatched and upon arrival they found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole that feed’s directly from our Kendrick Lane substation and snapped it off. The crew than began to clear and isolate the primary wire and pole that was on the ground and then proceeded to get the power back on by transferring the loads to another circuit that feeds from our Manassas Avenue substation.
“The pole that was struck also had underground primary feeder attached to it as well. We called in our Public works department for a backhoe to dig up the damaged wire. A contractor for CenturyLink had to be called in to repair the phone lines.
“Power went off at 6:41 pm
“Power back on at 7:27 pm
“Number of customers affected 931”
Information gathered at the scene by Royal Examiner staff indicated the driver of the involved vehicle may have fled the scene on foot.
By late morning Thursday, Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline confirmed the arrest of Artavia Michelle Price-Bey for DUI, Property Damage over $1000, and Failure to Maintain Car Insurance, regarding the incident. Price-Bey was transported to RSW Regional Jail and booked into the facility at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday evening. She was released Thursday morning at 11:52 a.m.
Fauquier Health physician services implements telemedicine capabilities
Fauquier Health physician clinics have implemented telemedicine capabilities. This announcement follows the Trump administration’s unprecedented expansion of telehealth services.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer two types of telehealth visit options: telephonic and televideo. A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider. A televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit via a platform that allows the provider to utilize a video conferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.
Brian DeCastro, MD, Fauquier Health Urology, said the Urology practice has successfully conducted several telephonic and televideo visits. Dr. DeCastro shared, “We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”
In addition to the specialty clinics, telehealth is becoming an integral part for internal medicine and family practice. Providers see telemedicine as a tool to increase access to routine healthcare needs. According to Joseph David, MD, Piedmont Internal Medicine, community residents of all ages should see telehealth as a way for them stay connected with their medical care team. Dr. David shared, “This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation. For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”
Providers are the first to admit healthcare needs are facing challenging times during this pandemic. According to Kyle Song, DO, Family Practice at Bealeton, Fauquier Health has been doing their utmost to help the community. He commented, “At the Family Practice in Bealeton, in order to protect our community, patients and staff, we have postponed routine health visits and have initiated telehealth visits. These types of visits will still allow us to continue providing care to our patients while protecting them.” When asked how patients can best protect themselves, Dr. Song said, “We urge everyone to please continue handwashing – soap and water is best – cover coughs, continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary.” One of the frequently asked questions we see is what if you still get sick? You should call your primary care provider to get direction on where and how to proceed with your symptoms. Dr. Song went on to comment, “In this difficult time, if everyone does their part and we all work together as a community, we will get through this.”
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request on appointment online if they are properly set up through the online patient portal. It is important to note that patients will not be able to request an appointment through the website online scheduling features. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition. If the virtual visit is deemed clinically appropriate, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.
Mary Gray, Market Manager of Fauquier Health Physician Services, commented on Fauquier Health’s initiatives surrounding telemedicine offerings, “We have been working diligently to ensure our clinics have the appropriate plans in place to continue providing care to our patients while also preventing the spread of illness. We are excited to share with you our new telehealth options. Whether you want to set up a televideo conference with your provider or a telephonic visit, we can provide the care you need. Please call your provider’s office to learn more information.”
A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting. Should patients be concerned or have questions about COVID-19, they are urged not to call the emergency department. Rather, they should contact their provider’s office for guidance or call the dedicated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 8, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Town of Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt stopped by Royal Examiner’s studio and provided us with an update report on the emergency response process underway and a projected budget shortfall that will be discussed at the next Town Council work session On Thursday, April 9th.
Shenandoah National Park will temporarily close
The National Park Service (NPS) received a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommending the full closure of Shenandoah National Park. Upon receiving this request from the health department, Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, with the support of the NPS Deputy Director, Operations, David Vela and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the decision to immediately close the park until further notice.
Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The NPS is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provides updates on the park website https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and social media channels.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Shenandoah National Park, including:
• Visit our website for interactives, photo galleries, videos, and webcams: https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm
• Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS
• Join us on social media where we will host new content in the coming weeks: https://www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps/, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and https://www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps/.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please visit www.goshenandoah.com for updates about park concessioner, Delaware North’s operations.
