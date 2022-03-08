Opinion
We will feel some pain
Your Ukrainian brothers and sisters in democracy are fighting, bleeding, and dying to preserve the democracy that protects freedom in Europe and maybe our own.
You and I will feel some pain as a result of helping them. Pain at the pump no doubt, but in other ways we may not foresee. Cyber-attacks may create blackouts and disruptions in many service sectors.
We will pay a far smaller price compared to Ukrainians and Europeans. Be proud that you did something at all; be grateful that you are not sitting in a bomb shelter in Ukraine.
Stan Brooks,
Charlottesville, VA
The Illusion of Truth
Truth is only your brain’s take on reality. Have you ever heard the remark, “life is an illusion or perception is reality?” Essentially that means everyone’s thinking is based on their perspective. So, whose perspective is correct and when is our definition of truth really reality? Allow me to provide a broader aperture regarding perception and reality. Contemplate these: one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. Ukraine provoked Putin’s attack. God is the truth and the way. The 9/11 jihadists murdered thousands because it was God’s will.
It is doubtful that you agree with all these aforementioned phrases, but to some they each represents the truth.
As John Lennon said, “reality leaves a lot to the imagination.” Our individual cognitive map encompasses that which we believe and it defines our individual persona and governs our emotions and intellect. A smart person dumbed it down a bit for us with the line, “We are the product of our development.” In short, each person processes information differently and views life’s daily stimuli differently based on their resume’ of life experiences. We encounter millions of stimuli every day. Because of this, we can be influenced and we can in turn influence. We can also be deceived. Marketers and influence professionals know this and design audio and visual stimulation to influence our behavior. The commercial world directs us to purchase. The politician promises a better tomorrow. Dictators dabble with influence games at the national level for sustainment and promotion of power. Joseph Goebbels refined propaganda in the 1930s and ’40s and subsequent authoritarian regimes have modernized it over the years. Think Vladimir Putin for now.
In wartime, governments historically hide bad news and promote patriotic films that orient the masses on a singular azimuth. In the first months of World War II, the U.S. media deflected hysteria by shielding society from the news of German U-boat attacks along the Outer Banks. Meanwhile Hollywood cranked out films demonizing the enemy and promoting the home team. Winston Churchill once said, “Truth is so important it should always be guarded by a body of lies.” Sometimes our leaders decide our reality by incremental doses of the truth. Let’s do a quick case study of Russian influence on truth and reality.
Vladimir Putin is a learned disciple of the influence trade. Over the last two decades, he’s been at the cutting edge of modern influence operations. Many of the following terms were brought about under his watch. Look these terms up if you’re not familiar: hybrid warfare, little green men, the web brigades/aka Russia’s troll army, Russian bots, Putinbots, Kremlinbots, troll factory, Lakhta trolls and troll farms. Many of these are state-sponsored anonymous Internet political commentators and trolls linked to the Russian government. Spin control and misinformation are key ingredients of his daily operations. The term “fact checking” has essentially been worn out as a result of his misinformation campaigns. Putin is not limited by borders. His influence operations function around the clock at home and abroad. I’m sure you remember his meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections. He maintains influence operations against the Russian people at home and runs continual ‘Influence Operation campaigns’ against his Baltic and Ukrainian neighbors.
Locally, Russian TV (RTV) cranks non-stop propaganda demonizing the West and promoting nationalistic fervor while warehouses of media trolls seed misinformation and disinformation abroad. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been embroiled in rhetoric regarding Russian election tampering for years. The lingering influence op played out in the 2016 elections was a Vladimir special. A sampling of the Russian population’s understanding of the conflict in Ukraine reveals perceptions totally alien to our own. We are all the product of what we see and hear. However, the majority of Russian people see and hear what Putin wants them to – and subsequently the majority march to his tune. Not all of them mind you – but most. Vladimir dissolved freedom of the press a while back in Russia, so the majority of Russians have limited means to pursue the truth.
The Western world enjoys free press. “Enjoys” may be a bit heavy depending on a person’s popularity. Once political preference is known – a person in the limelight may “enjoy” disproportionate attention in the media. The Russians are privy to State-run media while we in the U.S. have options. Some of us prefer conservative spin and others tune into liberal news channels. These stimuli shape our thinking.
Let’s frequency hop back to yesteryear again. Once upon a time during the infancy of television in America, we could watch news at 6 o’clock each evening on any TV channel we wished – as long as we tuned into ABC, NBC or CBS. Those three networks were our only choices for decades. Those programs and the advertisements that funded them helped comprise our American cognitive mapping. As an example, if you ask anyone over fifty who Walter Cronkite is they will likely remember and probably will remember his catch phrase, “And that’s the way it is.” Because that’s the way it was back then when we had few options. Those were the days when America named Cronkite, a news reporter, “the most trusted man in America.” Now, not so much as the news falls into polarized camps – further exacerbating our search for the truth.
Today our news is available anytime via multiple means but most of us are polarized to certain networks via the spin we find satisfying. The conservatives largely tune into FOX and the liberals champion MSNBC and CNN. Our cognitive mapping harkens us to one or the other. Our latitudes of acceptance and rejection are a part of this mapping. Given the polarization of news, who’s to say who’s right and wrong and who can really sanction reality and truth? How do we gauge truth as we navigate through life? Many of us channel surf multiple perspectives in hopes of piecing together truth somewhere along the way. Often times we arrive at our definition of truth by finding solace in others with the same perceptions.
Somebody said, “The truth will set you free.” That may be, but as I’ve outlined above, finding the truth is another matter. But the one truth I believe to be prevalent right now is that Ukraine has been attacked by a Vladimir Putin-led Russia, and while gas prices are going up here, the Russian economy and its people appear poised to suffer substantially from massive Western sanctions in the coming months.
Forty days with Jesus
The Lenten tradition of the Church takes its inspiration from Jesus’ forty days of solitude, prayer and fasting in the wilderness. “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, where for forty days He was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days and at the end of them he was hungry” – Luke 4:1-2.
This year Shrove Tuesday – which is commonly known as Pancake Day – takes place on March 1. The name comes from the word “shrive”, meaning absolution for sins by doing penance. The day gets its name from the tradition of Christians trying to be ‘shriven’ before Lent. Christians would go to Confession, where they admit their sins and ask for absolution. Pancakes became associated with Shrove Tuesday as worshippers used up rich foods, including eggs, milk, yeast and sugar in the kitchen before they began their fasting during Lent.
The word Lent comes the Anglo-Saxon word meaning to lengthen and Lent comes at a time when the hours of daylight are lengthening as spring approaches. The color purple is associated with Lent as it signifies both penance and hope.
Ash Wednesday, in the calendar of Western Christianity, is the first day of Lent and occurs 46 days before Easter. It is a moveable Fast, falling on a different date each year because it is dependent on the date of Easter. It can occur as early as February 4 or as late as March 10. In 2022, Ash Wednesday will fall on March 2. Despite the forty-day fasting rule, it actually is 46 days before Easter, as many Christians take breaks from fasting on Sundays (both for health reasons and due to it being the Sabbath day). Lent begins then and will end on Maundy (or Holy) Thursday, which this year will fall on April 14.
Many church denominations practice the wearing of ashes on the forehead in the sign of a cross on Ash Wednesday. Ashes symbolize true heartfelt repentance. More important than the outward symbol of ashes is the inner reality of a contrite heart. “So, I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with him in prayer and petition, in fasting, and in sackcloth and ashes” – Daniel 9:3.
Lent is a season of repentance, self-examination and quiet contemplation of the mysteries of God. Lent originated in the very earliest days of the Church as a preparatory time for Easter, when the faithful rededicated themselves and when converts were instructed in the faith and prepared for baptism. By observing the forty days of Lent, the individual Christian imitates Jesus’ withdrawal into the wilderness for solitude, prayer and fasting. Christians do this to make ready for the forgiveness of their sins and fleshy lives with the death of Jesus on the cross on Good Friday as they follow his footsteps through Holy Week.
We are indeed mortal – we are dust, and to dust we shall return – Genesis 3:19. We are reminded that we are still sinners in need of continuous conversion. The Church now calls us back once again to the graces of our baptism, to do penance and amend our lives as we approach the greatest celebration and high point of the Christian Church year — Easter.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Putin’s actions remind us democracy is better
Perhaps there is one positive outcome that could arise from the brutally evil acts of a sociopathic dictator named Putin. Maybe just maybe some Americans that have forgotten that democracy with all its flaws is still 1000% better than a dictatorship — any dictatorship.
Perhaps they will also see that those who promulgate lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories for money, for pleasure, or for political gain, are in league with the sociopaths, the dictators, or as some would say, the devil.
Stan Brooks
Charlottesville, Virginia
Warren County Democratic Committee Chair eager to tackle local community issues
As the new chair of the Warren County Democratic Committee, I am eager to tackle the many local issues testing our community. For instance, we must make sure our teachers have the support and resources they need to provide a great education to every kid, regardless of zip code or family income. (I see you, Governor Youngkin, drumming up mistrust in teachers and laying the groundwork to funnel tax dollars to charter schools.)
I would also like to consider how sustainable growth in Warren County can drive tourism to small businesses and protect our natural resources. I want to talk about how we can support workers’ rights by getting the word out on Hershey’s employees organizing a union. All of this matters.
There is a lot to talk about locally – and our committee will be laser-focused on having these conversations and helping elect Democrats in our district. (Now I’m looking at you, Ben Cline, and wondering if your partisan vote against the infrastructure bill and the jobs that come with it has revealed to people how little you care about working families.)
Yet despite all we can and must consider here in the valley, today my mind is on a conflict unfolding across the globe. Some would say it is not our concern, except I believe the invasion of Ukraine is a test of our character and patriotism. Here in America, we bristle at the idea of being told what to do, even when the advice is reasonable. The concept of freedom is central to our outlook, but when given the chance to support the democracies of our Ukrainian and European allies, some media pundits and politicians instead downplay the risks of Putin’s authoritarianism.
I am just old enough to remember the end of the Cold War and how my conservative family felt about the threat the Soviet Union posed to democracy. Putin was merely a ruthless KGB operative back then, but as president of today’s Russia, he has demonstrated again and again that his contempt for democratic principles has been growing since the USSR splintered. His love of power is only matched by his contempt for us.
This is a test of whether Americans value democracy more than they detest folks on the other end of the political spectrum. I have an optimistic belief that most of us don’t feel the hostility toward our neighbors that comes across in the media. So, will we let partisanship pollute our understanding of what’s at stake in Ukraine? Will Americans side with the thug in the Kremlin over the interests of our allies? The battlegrounds may be smoldering thousands of miles away, but the battle lines are being drawn now in our backyard by Vlad’s American fanboys.
Many are thinking about the cost of energy and how Russia’s actions will impact it. Particularly for folks who commute, this is a big and understandable concern. Others will go so far as to say that our stance against Russia’s invasion makes the inevitable increase in gas prices our fault. The economy cannot be extricated from this discussion entirely, but I know that high prices come and go, while the damage is done to our democracy by allowing partisanship to trump patriotism is a cost we cannot withstand. The destruction of America by its own hands has been Vladimir Putin’s dark dream and sustained strategy for decades. Sadly, he has allies here at home.
We must come together because freedom itself is on the line if Putin and his ilk consolidate more power at the expense of sovereign nations. That power is found in the artillery landing on Ukraine but also exists in spoiling the American experiment by keeping us at each other’s throats. When anyone tries to convince us that Putin is on the right side of this fresh and bloody war – so savvy, such genius – they are handing us the wrong answer.
America, this is one test we must ace together.
Paul Miller
Front Royal, Virginia
Russian invasion of Ukraine
As I watched the news last night of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it scared me as it probably has scared many of you wondering what is going to happen next. Not that this helps the larger picture, but I thought I would write about the events to give a bit of historical perspective.
This week started with the invasion of two Ukrainian territories by Russian forces. Putin’s justification is that these two sections broke away from Ukraine in 2014 and have been fighting for freedom. Putin claims only to be recognizing their independence and sending in troops for their protection. He is also claiming that, in fact, Ukraine should not be seen as a sovereign nation but is actually part of Russia and the land was stolen from Russia. Given this, Putin claims Russia has the right to reclaim its former lands and people. While some of his claims have validity, historically speaking, this is not the first time a tyrannical leader has used this approach of reuniting his people to justify invasion and conquest.
Like all good villains, Putin is not telling a complete lie. He has mingled in some truths to justify and confuse his actions. Where Putin has some justification is this, and I only have room for a very short version. In the Ninth Century, Kyiv, now the capital of Ukraine, was once the capital of the first Slavic state, Kyvian Rusin, that today covers both Russia and Ukraine. This means that Russians have always considered Kyiv as their nation’s birthplace. The lands that are Ukraine were then fought over for the next century until 1793 when it was brought into the Russian Empire. Trying to control this new territory, the Czar outlawed speaking Ukrainian but really could only enforce his rulings over the eastern half. So Eastern Ukraine, where Luhansk and Donetsk are located, became very much Russian in both language and Orthodox Christianity while Western Ukraine still tried to retain its language and Catholicism.
During WWI when the new Bolshevik Russian government came to power and signed a treaty with the Central Powers (Germany) to pull out of the war, it agreed to grant Ukraine independence. However, when Germany lost the war in 1918, the Russians reneged on their agreement. There were some Ukraine nationalist movements, especially in the west, but those were crushed by the Russians. By 1922 Ukraine was completely under the control of Russia and the Russian language was enforced.
Ukraine emerged as an independent nation in 1994 with the breakup of the Soviet Union, but the nation has remained somewhat split as the West looked more to Europe and the European Union, while the East remained tied to the Russian Federation. So, the two regions in question, Luhansk and Donetsk, have actually been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014 and consider themselves independent. They have erected statues of Lenin, follow the Russian constitution, and are run by small tyrannical leaders. It is only now that Russia has officially recognized them as independent and moved in troops.
The question now is: will Putin stay put? His actions of yesterday do not seem to suggest this. The borders of these regions historically have been larger and other areas of eastern Ukraine support Russia. If Putin is not stopped now, he may want to start adding other parts of Ukraine loyal to Russia. I am not sure of Putin’s knowledge of history. He may be thinking his plan of consolidating all like-minded peoples into one nation as his own. However, whether he knows it or not, he is simply following the plan of one of Russia’s worst enemies, Nazi Germany.
When Hitler took over Germany, one of his top priorities was reestablishing German pride to get popular support. One way he did this was to reclaim lost German land taken from them after WWI and, thus, bring all the German-speaking people back into the fold. After World War I ended, Germany lost territory to Poland, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, and France. Then in 1936, Germany invaded the Rhineland, claiming the land belonged to Germany. Neither France nor England wanted to engage Hitler so instead they did nothing, a policy that became known as appeasement, a policy that only emboldened Hitler. Hitler then invaded Czechoslovakia and Austria under the same pretext. There was a Nazi Party in Austria that even welcomed Hitler, not unlike the Russian rebel groups in the Ukraine. Despite both these aggressive moves, England and France continued their policy of diplomacy and appeasement. It was not until Germany’s invasion of Poland that the other powers declared war, but by then Hitler was already too powerful to stop.
Hitler’s invasion of the Alsace-Lorraine Alsace–Lorraine territory is personal to me. My great-grandfather Alfons Finck was born in the German city of Haguenau. During the Great War, he fought for his nation and received the Iron Cross for being wounded in the Battle of Flanders. Yet when Germany lost the war, his home became part of France. He left France for the U.S. before Germany could take the land back. I never discussed this with my grandfather, and he never talked about it in his writings, but I wonder what he thought about Hitler taking back this region. I know he did not support Hitler. He sent two of his sons to war against him, but at the same time I know that he considered himself German, not French.
The point of all this rambling is that the situation in Ukraine is complicated. I am in no way agreeing with Putin or Hitler. Putin is an evil tyrant who needs to be stopped. However, we can’t ignore the history and history reminds us that German-speaking people from a previous time, who found themselves in a similar situation, considered themselves German and supported the take-over from another country. Today, some Ukrainians support Putin. At the same time, some evidence suggests that some of the support in each case was manufactured from the outside by both dictators. It is also important to remember that most Ukrainians want independence and will fight for their freedom. The other complicated issue is appeasement. Most believe that if England had stopped Hitler when he first got started, the world would have avoided WWII. England only moved on Hitler when Churchill took over and then it was too late.
I am by no means saying we should go to war over Ukraine, only that history shows what could happen if tyrants are not stopped. President Biden has some important decisions to make in the coming weeks and hopefully he understands that he can learn from what has happened before.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Change the law on outdoor video surveillance on your private property
I am petitioning for a change to Virginia’s outdoor video surveillance law on how someone can record your private property.
In my case, I have a neighbor that has an outdoor security camera that records my property. This camera captures my children’s bathroom window and teenager’s bedroom window. Both have curtains but what happens when you open the window and the wind blows the curtain, does this mean my children consented and it’s an open invitation for him to look? I called the Warren County Sheriffs Department who showed me a picture of their footage that clearly is recording the windows. I mean 24/7 recording. However, since they don’t see a zoom feature, there is nothing they can do to make them reposition the camera and the neighbor won’t reposition or move the camera.
I am hoping that we can make a change to this law, especially in situations like this. How can we protect our children’s privacy when the law says this is okay behavior and just accept it? I was very infuriated that this is by law an okay behavior.
This is the worst feeling as a mother when you know someone is watching your children and the law says there’s nothing you can do about it. Even if they could charge him with anything, it would be a misdemeanor; but these are children… the law should be much harsher than a misdemeanor. The only way to possibly get it repositioned or taken down legally is a civil suit.
By law, you cannot install a camera inside a bathroom; so why would it be okay to film the window from outside? Please help to protect our children’s privacy:
Please sign my petition to Governor Glenn Youngkin, Delegate Michael Webert, State Senator Mark Obenshain and US Senator Mark Warner.
Tracey Covarrubias
Warren County, Virginia