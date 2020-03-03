Wear blue, get screened, save lives

OK, this one isn’t meant to be pleasant – but it’s for our own good.

March is Colorectal Cancer Education And Awareness Month. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 135,000 people will be diagnosed this year; it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. However, when discovered early, it’s highly treatable.

The Alliance is urging people to wear blue on March 6 to help raise awareness. And they urge those 45 and older to get screened, whether with a colonoscopy or an at-home stool test. If you have a family history, a genetic link to a relevant mutation (like Lynch Syndrome, FAP, etc), or are experiencing symptoms, get screened earlier.

The Alliance’s website includes a quiz to help you determine your risk factors, read up on screening methods, learn about treatments, and more.

They also have a sense of humor. Among the events you can participate in: The National Undy RunWalk, a family-friendly fundraising event in which participants run or walk in their underwear.