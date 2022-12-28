Home
Wear proper gear for cold weather work
When temperatures drop, the clothes you wear for work and play make all the difference.
Generally, here are guidelines for winter work clothes:
- Keep clothing loose to allow blood to reach arms and legs.
- Wear loose-fitting layers for better insulation. Inner layers of wool, silk, or synthetic fabrics help trap your body’s natural warmth.
- Coats should be insulated.
- Gloves should be insulated.
- Always cover your head. A proper hat for outdoor work covers both the head and ears. For some outdoor work, you may also need a mask to cover your face. The neck should be covered as well.
- Use waterproof and insulated boots. Consider slip-resistant footwear for some jobs. Always consider steel-toed boots for heavy work.
Heated socks and gloves
With the advent of lithium-ion batteries, plus ubiquitous USB charging availability, heated gloves and socks have gained a huge new following.
You can get rechargeable battery-powered gloves and socks that stay warm for up to six to eight hours. Both socks and gloves have battery pockets. You charge your battery, then connect it inside a pocket.
With gloves, some key considerations are flexibility, durability, and waterproofing. Working hands might also benefit from glove-knuckle guards. Many offer touchscreen compatibility.
They can be expensive. The best gloves with the longest warming periods cost more than $100.
The lowest-priced choice for heated gloves isn’t the battery-powered kind. It’s chemical power. Lightweight fleece gloves and mittens with chemical heating packs run about $25. You put your chemical pack into the glove for long-lasting warmth. However, the packs are single-use only. While the mitten-glove combos are insulated with a good leather palm for grip, they might not hold up to wind, according to Bob Vila.
Soothing bedroom ideas for your neurodivergent child
For children on the autism spectrum, sensory details like scents, sounds, and bright colors can be overwhelming. Experts recommend providing a space where they can retreat from the stimulation of everyday life. Here are some ideas to help create a calming bedroom for your child.
Lighting
Rather than harsh overhead lights, use soft lamps near work areas. You can reduce glare on the flooring by using materials like carpeting rather than wood or tiles. For sleeping, blackout curtains eliminate any light that might seep in from the outside.
Colors
For neurodivergent kids, yellow may cause eye strain and fatigue, and red can provoke strong emotions. You can promote tranquility by choosing shades of grey, violet, soft blues, or greens.
Bedding
Choose calming colors and avoid busy patterns when choosing bed sheets and blankets. Weighted blankets and heavy comforters provide a sensation like a soothing cuddle. Compression sheets also provide deep-touch sensory input.
The little extras
Include special features to make the room a pleasant place for your child to hang out. A sensory swing gives them a comfortable place to sit or move about safely. Drape a curtain like a tent to create a secluded space. A white noise machine helps offset disruptive noises from outside, and a sunrise-mimicking alarm eliminates the harsh waking noise in favor of a gradually brightening lamp.
Whether your child is neurodivergent or not, providing a bedroom that promotes peace and calm is always beneficial. Talk to a home decorator about your child’s needs and preferences for more great ideas to create a restful space.
Best post-holiday gifts (for yourself?)
‘Tis the season to save money. While late November and December are the busiest shopping weeks, January offers the best deals. If you’re looking to save some cash, putting off some purchases for January could prove a fruitful bet, so if you’re looking for gifts for yourself or to pick up some must-buy essentials, circle January on that brand-new calendar.
First, if you like decorating your home for the holidays, January is perhaps the best month to pick up decorations. Many retailers offer steep markdowns to liquidate seasonal goods. Likewise, if you’re looking to buy a new winter coat or other cold-weather gear, you can often find stuff on the cheap at the start of the new year.
In December, retailers have more leverage because they know folks are shopping and have deadlines to meet, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. After the holidays, returns will surge. In fact, following the 2021 holiday season, roughly 16 percent of all purchases were returned, totaling more than $750 billion in value. That means merchants will have lots of inventory to clear.
Many retailers will have open-box items that they sell at a steep discount. Watch out for good deals on computers and other electronics. You can also check eBay and similar sites for gently used refurbished products.
You can turn post-holiday shopping into a financial lesson for children as well. Instead of loading up every gift on Christmas, parents can give kids an after-holiday toy budget of maybe $100. Then you can take your kids to the toy store and let them pick out toys, often at a steep discount. Once there, you can teach them about budgeting and finding good deals. Of course, you can still give kids presents on Christmas, but it’s smart to split up the budget.
The importance of encouraging your child’s academic growth
Encouraging words and actions have the power to motivate children to succeed. Encouragement can be the difference between students completing school or giving up on themselves. Here are some important ways to encourage your children’s academic efforts to help their overall development.
1. It promotes personal growth. Words of encouragement can make your child less likely to doubt their abilities and feel more comfortable working things out themselves. They’re reminded that they can achieve success.
2. It improves self-confidence. When children feel encouraged by those around them, they’re more likely to have the intrinsic motivation to overcome challenges. When students complete a task successfully, they feel a greater sense of connection within the classroom, further boosting their self-esteem.
3. It fosters motivation. Sometimes you may need to encourage your child by helping them reframe a failure as a positive learning experience. Making mistakes is a natural process and can increase their determination to succeed. You can help your children see a setback as a benchmark for improvement.
4. It encourages independence. Encouraging and praising your children for even the most minor achievements or improvements in their efforts helps them become confident in their abilities. This helps them feel they have control over their lives and have the skills within themselves to succeed.
Finally, offering words of encouragement and creating an environment where children feel heard and respected can make them more eager to learn, not just in school but in all areas of their lives.
Consider locking down credit this winter
In honor of winter’s shivering fingers and toes, it’s a good time to freeze something else: Your credit.
Freezing your credit these days can be relatively easy online, and it can protect you from fraudsters looking to steal your identity and open credit cards in your name. If a criminal can get a credit card in your name, you might quickly find yourself hounded by collections and credit card companies and tangled up in a complicated identity theft scheme.
If you freeze your credit file, it becomes very difficult, if not impossible, for anyone (including you) to open a new credit card in your name. The potential card issuer will check the credit report if a criminal tries to open a credit card in your name. If they find that the credit file is frozen, the bank won’t approve the card.
Meanwhile, you can continue to use your active credit accounts without a problem. But you won’t be able to apply for a loan or a new card unless you unfreeze your account.
However, if you’re legitimately applying for a credit card, you can unfreeze your file. Once approved or rejected, you can freeze the file again.
Freezing your credit does not harm your credit score, but it might affect insurance rates if your insurer uses your credit score to set your rates. Check with your insurance companies. In addition, be sure you have already created your Social Security account if you need to track benefits. If you forget that your credit is frozen and you try to apply for more credit, your application will be denied because the lender can’t access your account. However, it will not harm your credit because no hard inquiry can actually be made.
All three credit agencies will freeze your file for free. The three major credit agencies in the United States are Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. If you want to freeze your credit, you’ll need to set up an account with each individual agency. You can call the agencies, but it is easier to submit your request online. You’ll typically be asked to provide your Social Security number and other pertinent information that proves your identity. From there, you can log onto the credit agency’s online portal and freeze your credit file.
Three places to hang Christmas stockings
Christmas stockings are a classic holiday decoration. Here are three places to hang them in your home.
1. Mantel
To give your living room a festive feel, affix your stockings to a mantel using discreet or ornate holders.
2. Door
Use metal Christmas wreath holders and place your stockings at eye level on one or several doors.
3. Bannister
Attach your stockings to the handrail on your staircase with string or self-locking fasteners.
If Santa is particularly resourceful, you can also hang your children’s Christmas stockings in their rooms.
How to make it look like Santa visited your home
The holiday season is full of enchantments, especially for young children who marvel at Santa’s ability to deliver gifts unseen. Here are a few ways to make it look like Saint Nick really visited your home.
Make footprints
If there’s fresh snow on the ground, put on big boots and leave footprints around the outside of your home. You can also create reindeer tracks with a stick or broom handle.
Leave a key
Give Santa a magic key if your home doesn’t have a chimney. You can have one made at a store or create one yourself out of wood or cardboard. Place the key in a Christmas stocking on your porch on Christmas Eve.
Prepare a snack
Encourage your children to put out a glass of milk and cookies for Santa and a bowl of water and carrots for his reindeer. While your kids are asleep, help yourself to the goodies, making sure to leave behind a few crumbs.
Write a letter
Have Santa thank your children for the snacks by leaving a note. Change your handwriting, so it’s not recognizable, or enlist the help of a friend.
Leaving these convincing clues is sure to make the holiday extra magical for your kids.
