Wedding Planning: Avoid ‘should haves’ on your big day

Have you and your significant other decided to tie the know? Congratulations!

Make sure you take note of these common newlywed regrets to ensure your special day lives up to your expectations.

My wedding photos are embarrassing.

“My wedding photos are a disaster. The angles, lighting, framing, poses and hues are all wrong. I should have hired a professional photographer.”

My wedding videos leave a lot to be desired.

“We asked a friend to film our wedding on his cellphone. Unfortunately, the video quality is questionable, and the sound is distorted. I should have hired a real videographer.”

Blisters ruined the best day of my life.

“My feet started to hurt during the ceremony, and the pain became unbearable during the reception. I should have chosen comfortable shoes and brought another pair for dancing.”

The dancefloor was empty by 9 p.m.

“I made a playlist for the reception, thinking it was enough. The atmosphere was lacking, and most of the guests left early. I should have hired a DJ to get the party going.”

I was exhausted from cooking everything myself.

“I decided to cook the entire wedding meal myself. Big mistake! I spent hours preparing everything and was exhausted on my big day. I should have hired a caterer.”

My wedding flowers were a flop.

“A well-meaning family member told me they would take care of the floral arrangements. The corsages were unsightly, and the bouquet was visibly wilted. I should have used an experienced florist.”

I looked like I was going to a costume party.

“A friend of mine offered to do my hair and makeup for the big day. When I saw my reflection in the mirror, it looked nothing like I’d hoped. I should have made an appointment with experts.”

I was overwhelmed with planning.

“Finding a venue, booking equipment, hiring a caterer, all on top of my already busy schedule, I was stressed to the max. I should have hired a wedding planner.”