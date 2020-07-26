Weekly Scavenger Hunt begins Monday, July 27 to support local Front Royal businesses

Here is the latest information on the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony for both Warren County High School and Skyline High School.

Warren County ceremony will be Friday, July 31, 2020, and Skyline High School on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The following information was provided by Warren County Public Schools and applies to both high schools:



8 am (graduates with the last names starting with A – K)

10 am (graduates with the last names starting with L – Z)

Staff will begin directing cars at 7 am for the 8 am ceremony. The parking lot will not be open for the first ceremony until 7 am. Instructions for parking for the 10 am ceremony will be given to students when they pick up their parking tickets.

Parking is not first-come, first-serve. You will be directed to a designated parking spot.

From the onset of this crisis and subsequent school closure, it has been our intention to provide the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked carefully and diligently within the guidelines from the CDC, Governor’s office, and the Health Department to plan this event. While the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is unique and unlike anything we have done before, we hope that our sincere sentiment of pride, celebration, and care for the well-being of our graduates, staff, and community are clear. We have developed a commencement ceremony that recognizes each graduate while adhering to the guidelines as required in these circumstances.

With the cooperation of all involved, the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony will be a safe celebration worthy of our students’ accomplishments!

Each graduate will be given two numbered tickets, one ticket is required for each vehicle. Tickets will only be issued once all senior responsibilities have been met.

Tickets need to be picked up from your school main Office during the following times:

July 22nd – from 10 am to 2 pm

July 23rd- from 10 am to 2 pm

July 24th- from 10 am to 2 pm

Please note the following requirements in order to make our ceremony a successful event.

DRIVE-IN CEREMONY PROCEDURES



1. Graduates will receive their two numbered car admission tickets with their full name as it appears on their diploma. These tickets will be used as admission tickets for parking purposes; tickets must be presented for admittance. In addition, graduates will receive a keepsake ticket for diploma presentation with their first and last names. Graduates must carry this ticket with them in order to receive their diplomas.

2. Two standard-sized vehicles (including the graduate) will be admitted into the parking lot at the same time. You will park together, as directed by local law enforcement or a member of your faculty. For the safety and consideration of all parties involved, all persons must be seated inside the vehicle when entering your campus.

3. Graduates and their vehicles will be lined up in the parking lots closest to the football stadium. Parking directions will be provided by faculty/law enforcement upon arrival.

4. After opening remarks and speeches, graduates will begin to receive their diplomas. Working from the far side of the parking lot, the row attendants (faculty members) will signal for the first five graduates in the row to exit their cars and proceed towards the stage in a single file line to accept their diplomas from the administrative team.

5. Graduates and their families will be directed by a faculty member when to exit their vehicles to line up to receive their diplomas. There will be a designated area in front of the stage reserved for families to take pictures. Family members are asked to enter and exit this area as your graduate enters and exits the staging area.

6. Once the graduate receives his/her diploma, he/she and family members will return to their respective vehicles. Once all graduates have received their diplomas and have returned, they will be declared graduates with the official turning of the tassels.

7. Following the ceremony, the parking lot attendants will release rows of parking.

STANDARDS & EXPECTATIONS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING AND THE CEREMONY



1. If you or a family member has a compromised immune system, please give careful consideration to attending the commencement ceremony. The health and safety of our graduates, their families, and our community at large is our priority.

2. Two standard-sized vehicles which include the graduate will be admitted into the parking lot. If you have a choice of vehicles, please be respectful of all attendees’ ability to see their graduate receive their diploma when determining which vehicle you’ll bring for graduation.

3. All attendees must remain in their vehicles or in between their two cars throughout the ceremony. An attendant will come to the vehicle for the graduate and families for the presentation of the diploma.

4. All administrators, faculty, and staff will be following CDC guidelines and wearing face masks, as well as adhering to the six feet rule for safe social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.

5. Graduates will not shake hands with administrators at the presentation of the diploma.

6. Spectators, other than those in admitted vehicles, are not permitted on school grounds. This rule is for the safety of our graduates, faculty, staff, and our community and will be enforced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Front Royal Police Department.

7. At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, graduates and their families are asked to leave school premises immediately. We realize the temptation to visit with friends and classmates will be strong, but it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of our community. Gatherings or loitering in groups on school grounds will not be permitted.

8. Graduates should feel free to decorate their caps as it is traditionally the case and their vehicles PRIOR to arrival on campus.

9. Gathering on school grounds prior to or after the ceremony is prohibited.

10. While this is indeed a celebration, we ask that all attendees refrain from blowing their horns until all graduates have received their diplomas and are officially declared graduates. We want to ensure that ALL graduates are honored as they are called to the stage to receive their diplomas. Please be respectful of all in attendance.

11. It is the expectation that all vehicles will remain for the entire ceremony.

We sincerely hope you enjoy this unique commencement ceremony and celebration!

We are so proud of the Class of 2020!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. How will I get pictures of my graduate?

a. We will have two professional photographers from Victor O’Neill Studios at the commencement ceremony. The photographers will take pictures of each graduating senior as the diploma is received. There will be a QR code poster at the ceremony for you to view pictures for purchase once they are available.

b. Additionally, there will be an area in front of the stage reserved for families where pictures can be taken of their graduates. Please enter and exit in a timely manner in order to allow for the next family to see their graduate. There will be faculty present in order to help assist with this process.

2. What about additional family members who would like to attend?

a. In order to adhere to the mandated social distancing rules, we must enforce the attendance rules as set forth above. Only the two vehicles (one of which includes the graduate) with required tickets will be admitted into the parking lot.

b. Additional family members and friends will be able to watch the ceremony through a live-stream on YouTube.

3. Can I park somewhere else and walk over to the parking lot to watch the ceremony?



a. NO. For the health and safety of our graduates, staff, and community members, no spectators are permitted anywhere on school property.

4. Will there be a commencement program?



a. Yes. We will provide two commencement programs to each vehicle as they are admitted into the parking lot.

5. How will seniors receive recognition for their awards and scholarships?

a. Each graduate will be recognized as he/she crosses the stage to receive the diploma with an announcement of accomplishments, awards, and scholarships.

6. Can I meet my friends at school prior to the ceremony for pictures?



a. Unfortunately, for the safety of all, gatherings on campus before or after the ceremony will not be permitted. Please take your photos at home. Upon entrance on campus, you will need to proceed directly to your designated parking spot.

7. Can I still decorate my cap?



a. ABSOLUTELY! This is your graduation celebration, and we encourage you to decorate your cap (Remember school policies; no inappropriate language or messages and must not exceed 3 inches in height) as well as your vehicle. All decorations must be completed prior to arrival at school.