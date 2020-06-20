Weeping willows: what gardeners should know

The weeping willow has long, cascading branches and makes an attractive addition to most gardens. Although native to China, this species now grows all around the world. However, it’s not your average tree. Here are three things to consider before planting a weeping willow on your property.

They grow quickly

Weeping willows can grow more than three feet every year in height and width. A full-grown tree can be up to 50 feet high and 40 feet across. The root system also grows quickly and extensively. This type of tree must, therefore, be planted far from buildings, septic tanks, and sidewalks, as well as underground sewer, water, and power lines.

They need a lot of water



Weeping willows thrive in moist locations. The best place to plant one is near a body of freshwater, such a pond or river, where it can drink as much as it needs.

They’re messy

Weeping willows frequently shed their leaves, twigs, and branches, so if you plant one on your property, you’ll need to regularly tidy up after it. For this reason, you should plant it away from your home, pool, and driveway to prevent damage caused by falling branches.

In short, a weeping willow tree makes a beautiful addition to a large property with a body of freshwater. Otherwise, it may become be a hazard or an inconvenience.