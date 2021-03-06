Obituaries
Wendell Edward “Half” White II (1971 – 2021)
Wendell Edward “Half” White II, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 AM at the Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. White was born on May 10, 1971, in Leesburg, Virginia to Wendell Edward White and Carolyn Jane Allison White Thompson.
Surviving along with his parents are his stepfather, George Thompson; two daughters, Katie Duncan and Amber White both of Front Royal; two sons, Andrew White and Nathan White both of Front Royal; sister, Lisa Gillespie and her husband Ross of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; niece, Christina Costello; nephew, Donald Polen II, and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers and memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Greta June Furr (1943 -2021)
Greta June Furr, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home of her grandson in Stephenson, on March 1, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Greta was born August 18, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Leo Rhodes, Sr. and Thelma Walker Rhodes. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr in 2017.
Surviving is three sons Joey Rhodes and Donald J. Furr, Jr. both of Stephens City and Andy Furr of Front Royal; two sisters Margaret Fox of Stephens City and Charlotte Ann Smith of Front Royal; two grandsons Kevin Rhodes, II of Stephenson and Joey Rhodes, II of Cross Junction; two granddaughters Jill DeCristofaro of Strasburg and Heather Furr of Front Royal; seven great-grandchildren Braydon DeCristofaro, Jordon DeCristofaro, Camden Rhodes, Kobe Furr, Harper Rhodes, Kaynen Wines and Terzo DeCristofaro. Greta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son Kevin Rhodes; three sisters Ruth Pomeroy, Hattie “Tiny” Brinklow and Gladys Marie Rhodes; and one brother Leo “Sonny Boy” Rhodes, Jr.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Janet Diane Green (1957 – 2021)
Janet Diane Green, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Reliance Cemetery, Middletown, Virginia.
Mrs. Green was born on February 15, 1957, in Front Royal to the late James Carson Lillard Jr. and to Betty Smedley Lillard. Preceding her in death along with her father is her loving husband, Tony Green, and her brother, Michael Lillard. She attended Riverton United Methodist Church.
Surviving along with her mother are her son, Josh Dellinger of Toms Brook, Virginia; daughter, Angela Dellinger Johnson (Mike) of Strasburg, Virginia; granddaughter, Ashley Bruce (Casey); three great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Hylton, Roselyn Hylton, and Maelyn Hylton; sister, Debra Moats (Clark); two brothers, David Lillard and Robert Lillard; stepmother, Betty Lillard; three stepsisters, Shari Keith, Shelley Bailey, and Amy Andrade and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Nancy Madgaline Barnes (1938 – 2021)
We regretfully announce the passing of Nancy Madgaline Barnes of Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, February 19th, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Pastor Roy Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
In 1953, she met Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes and they wed that next year. Together they went on to have two children, Albert Duane Barnes, and Vicky Lynn Llewellyn. Nancy was a caretaker at heart. She always wanted to make sure everyone was safe, warm, healthy, and fed. She loved to sit in the rocking chair and sing to all the babies in the family. Her go to songs were, You Are My Sunshine and A Bushel and A Peck. She loved to travel the country with Dwight and attend his Army Reunions. She also had three very best friends, Diane Brinklow, Nancy Morris, and Alice Parks. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. Nancy was one of the kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
Nancy worked at the Bluebell factory in Luray for many years and then went on to work at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal. She was one of the last employees to leave the Avtex Fibers plant in 1989. After retiring from Avtex, she worked at the North Fork Resort store before finally retiring for good. She was a faithful member of the Front Royal Church of Christ.
Nancy was born March 31st, 1938 in Stanley, Virginia to the late June Edward and Mamie Elizabeth Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes, her brother Edward Campbell, her sister, Frances Shenks, and her daughters-in-law, Linda Barnes, and Debbie Fox Serreno.
Nancy was survived by her son, Albert Duane Barnes of Front Royal; daughter, Vicky Lynn Llewellyn, and son-in-law Steve Llewellyn of Front Royal; two sisters, Betty Brooks of Crimora, Joyce Waters of Luray; 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as many “adopted” children.
Pallbearers will be Steven Llewellyn, Jordan Bailey, Mark Barnes, Mark Barnes, Jr., Mike Brookman, and Paul Shaffer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Malachi Bailey, Jamond Hackley, Greg Vaught, Charlie Thomas, and John Shaffer.
Obituaries
Nancy LeHew-Krogsund (1935 – 2021)
Nancy LeHew-Krogsund, 85 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Saturday, February 13 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born to Roy and Georgiann Richardson on November 25, 1935 in Vicker, Virginia. When Nancy was two, the family moved to Front Royal. Nancy graduated from Warren County High School in 1954. She received a BA in Art and Education from Mary Washington College in 1958. In 1988, Nancy received her Masters Degree in Studio Art from New York University. During this time, she had the great opportunity to study in Venice, Italy for two summers, Paris, France for one summer, and New York City for one summer. Nancy was a beloved art teacher for Warren County Public Schools, inspiring thousands of young people before her retirement in 1991. She received the Virginia Art Educator of the Year Award in 1988.
Nancy was very dedicated to her community. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Arts Council where she served as President from 1990-1994. She was awarded the Arts Citizen of the Year in 1997 and at this time the Nancy R. LeHew Scholarship was created to honor Nancy’s love of arts in the community. This scholarship is given each year to two graduating seniors who display the love of art just as Nancy did. She was also a member of the Warren Heritage Society and served as President. She was a member of the Beautification Committee in Front Royal and Warren County. Nancy was also an enthusiastic member of the Warren County Garden Club, winning dozens of blue ribbons for her creative arrangements. She became a certified judge for The Virginia State Garden Club and traveled Virginia judging garden shows. Nancy served on the Town of Front Royal Board of Architectural Review.
When Nancy wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Nancy had a love for people and a true gift and passion for entertaining. Nancy was captivated by the beauty that surrounded her and her love for people made her the loving, gracious, creative person she was. Leaving behind her family who dearly loved her is her husband Jon Krogsund, a son Jeffrey LeHew and wife Sondra, her daughter Wendy LeHew-Condrell and husband Dr. Bill Condrell, and five grandchildren Jay, Lindsay and Nicholas LeHew, Jade and Gray Condrell. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Carr.
A service honoring Nancy’s life will be held Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, followed by a committal in the Garden at Calvary Episcopal Church and then a reception at The Blue Ridge Arts Council 305 E. Main Street in Front Royal where years of Nancy’s artwork will be displayed. Please join her family to celebrate her colorful world and the beautiful life she lived.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Blue Ridge Arts Council Nancy R. LeHew Scholarship Fund or the Calvary Episcopal Church.
Obituaries
Lacey Fox Derflinger (1933 – 2021)
Lacey Fox Derflinger, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Derflinger was born on July 9, 1933, in Front Royal to the late Douglas and Anna Fox and raised by her father and grandmother, Adeline Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband Amos “Jack” Derflinger Sr.; son, Wayne Derflinger; grandson, Justin Derflinger, and her brother, Sidney Fox. Over the years she worked at the Silk Mill, Aileen Sewing Factory, Capitol Records, and Kmart in Front Royal.
Survivors include her son, Amos J. Derflinger Jr. (Cindy); daughter, Wendy Atkins (Donnie); daughter-in-law, Carol Derflinger; four grandchildren, Angie Prabhajar, Jason Derflinger, Jacki Thomas (James), and Zachary Atkins; six great-grandchildren, Bryant, Aden, Aaron, Alex, Hunter and Serenady and one great-great-grandchild.
Lacey was a very friendly and loving lady. Her greatest love was for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Jarrod Andrew Bowers (1989 – 2021)
Jarrod Andrew Bowers, 31, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 15, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Jarrod was born April 5, 1989, in Winchester, Virginia son of Jeffrey David and Robin Diana Darr Bowers of Bentonville. He was a 2007 graduate of Warren County High School a member of the Boy scouts Troop # 252 and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Jarrod loved the outdoors and the country he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving with his parents are a daughter Jayna Rossi; one son Riot Seal; one brother David Lyle Bowers (DeAnna) of Georgia; one sister Katelyn Serene Bowers of Bentonville; the love of his life Devon Seal of Stephens City; two nieces Harleigh Bowers and Cassidy Adcock; and his faithful companion “Rascal”.
Pallbearers will be Howard Snipes, Ray Nouhra, Brandon Barentine, Allen Reedy, Darrell Hall, and Neal Myers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation in Jarrod’s memory to Timber Ridge School, 1463 New Hope Rd, Cross Junction, Virginia 22625.