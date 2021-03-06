Wendell Edward “Half” White II (1971 – 2021)

Nancy LeHew-Krogsund, 85 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Saturday, February 13 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born to Roy and Georgiann Richardson on November 25, 1935 in Vicker, Virginia. When Nancy was two, the family moved to Front Royal. Nancy graduated from Warren County High School in 1954. She received a BA in Art and Education from Mary Washington College in 1958. In 1988, Nancy received her Masters Degree in Studio Art from New York University. During this time, she had the great opportunity to study in Venice, Italy for two summers, Paris, France for one summer, and New York City for one summer. Nancy was a beloved art teacher for Warren County Public Schools, inspiring thousands of young people before her retirement in 1991. She received the Virginia Art Educator of the Year Award in 1988.

Nancy was very dedicated to her community. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Arts Council where she served as President from 1990-1994. She was awarded the Arts Citizen of the Year in 1997 and at this time the Nancy R. LeHew Scholarship was created to honor Nancy’s love of arts in the community. This scholarship is given each year to two graduating seniors who display the love of art just as Nancy did. She was also a member of the Warren Heritage Society and served as President. She was a member of the Beautification Committee in Front Royal and Warren County. Nancy was also an enthusiastic member of the Warren County Garden Club, winning dozens of blue ribbons for her creative arrangements. She became a certified judge for The Virginia State Garden Club and traveled Virginia judging garden shows. Nancy served on the Town of Front Royal Board of Architectural Review.

When Nancy wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Nancy had a love for people and a true gift and passion for entertaining. Nancy was captivated by the beauty that surrounded her and her love for people made her the loving, gracious, creative person she was. Leaving behind her family who dearly loved her is her husband Jon Krogsund, a son Jeffrey LeHew and wife Sondra, her daughter Wendy LeHew-Condrell and husband Dr. Bill Condrell, and five grandchildren Jay, Lindsay and Nicholas LeHew, Jade and Gray Condrell. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Carr.

A service honoring Nancy’s life will be held Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, followed by a committal in the Garden at Calvary Episcopal Church and then a reception at The Blue Ridge Arts Council 305 E. Main Street in Front Royal where years of Nancy’s artwork will be displayed. Please join her family to celebrate her colorful world and the beautiful life she lived.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Blue Ridge Arts Council Nancy R. LeHew Scholarship Fund or the Calvary Episcopal Church.