What affects an EV’s range?

If you purchase an electric vehicle (EV) with a 125-mile range, can you reasonably expect to drive that distance between each charge? Unfortunately, the answer is no. This is because the battery does more than powering the engine. In fact, there are many factors that contribute to the battery’s range, including the following:

• The electrical system. An EV’s battery is responsible for all the systems in the car. As a result, running the fan or entertainment unit will require some of the battery’s power.

• The weather. Cold or windy weather can reduce an EV’s range by up to 30 percent. This is largely due to the need to heat the car’s cabin and engine. Hot weather also affects range, but not to the same extent.

• Where you’re driving. Because many EVs use the power generated while braking to recharge the battery, driving in the city increases a car’s range while driving at a steady pace on the highway reduces it.

• The load you’re carrying. As with any car, heavy loads are less economical to carry. In order to optimize your car’s range, don’t stow unnecessary items in the trunk.

If you’re worried about running out of juice, your car’s information system will warn you when the battery’s charge is low. However, it’s important to plan ahead to be safe. Always know how far you’re going and make sure that your battery is sufficiently charged to get you there and back.