What are cold sores?

Cold sores are blisters that form on the lips and around the mouth. Here’s everything you need to know about this common viral infection.

Symptoms

There are three stages of a cold sore outbreak. First, the person feels a tingling or itching sensation where the blisters will form. Then, a cluster of fluid-filled blisters erupts. Finally, the blisters burst, ooze a clear liquid and eventually scab over.

Cold sores may also be accompanied by fever, headaches, painful gums and swollen lymph nodes.

Cause

Cold sores are most often caused by the herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) but can also be due to the genital herpes virus (HSV-2). The virus can enter the body through a break in the skin and is highly contagious.

While the virus is incurable, it often remains dormant. However, there are times when an outbreak of blisters is likely. This includes instances in which the individual experiences:

• Periods of stress

• Fatigue

• Hormonal changes

• Infection or fever

• A weakened immune system

• Exposure to the sun

Treatment

Over-the-counter creams and ointments may help reduce discomfort and shorten the length of a cold sore outbreak. And if you get cold sores often, your doctor may prescribe an antiviral medication to try to combat the virus.

Finally, many dental offices offer diode laser treatments for cold sores. If done during the first stage of an outbreak, the laser can stop blisters from forming altogether. In certain cases, laser treatments done soon after the virus is contracted can even stop further outbreaks definitively.

