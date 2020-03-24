What cancer patients, their families and caregivers need to know about COVID-19 from the American Cancer Society

Our daily lives have changed due to the new coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, but the mission of the American Cancer Society to fight cancer never stops. Coronavirus is worrisome for our entire community and especially for cancer patients and their families. While the news about this outbreak is changing daily, even hourly, knowing some basic facts about what can and cannot be done to prevent getting sick can be very empowering. The American Cancer Society is providing information about corona virus and its potential impact on cancer patients at www.cancer.org. Here is a synopsis of what you will find there. For the complete article, click here.

In addition, the American Cancer Society’s NCIC (National Cancer information Center) is available 24/7 with trained cancer specialists to provide support, information and resources to cancer patients and their loved ones at 1-800-227-2345.

Cancer patients are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened by cancer and its treatments. Usually the risk is temporary. Cancer patients who finished treatment a few years ago or longer have immune systems that have most likely recovered, but each person is different. It’s important that all cancer patients and survivors, whether currently in treatment or not, talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history.

It’s also important that patients and their caregivers take precautions to lower their risk of getting COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has specific recommendations for people at risk for serious illness, including COVID-19 infection.

Health officials are recommending people stay at home as much as possible, including working and schooling from home to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re headed for a time when there will be significant disruptions in the care of patients with cancer,” says Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society. “For some it may be as straightforward as a delay in having elective surgery. For others it may be delaying preventive care or adjuvant chemotherapy that’s meant to keep cancer from returning.” You may need to reschedule appointments, including screenings.

Lichtenfeld says cancer care teams are going to do to the best they can to deliver care to those most in need. However, even in those circumstances, it won’t be life as usual. “It will require patience on everyone’s part as we go through this pandemic,” Lichtenfeld adds. “It is important to maintain contact with your cancer care team to determine the best course of action for you. This may involve non-urgent follow up visits or talking to your care team virtually and not physically going to the clinic. So, it’s important to know who to call to reach your cancer care team to find out how to proceed.” Lichtenfeld adds, “These circumstances will take months to resolve, and even then, we will continue to have changes in the way cancer patients receive their treatment.”

How can I protect myself from getting COVID-19?

According to the CDC and WHO:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds because it’s one of the best ways to kill germs on your hands and prevent the spread of germs to others. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because if you picked up the virus, you could infect yourself by allowing the virus to enter your body.

Avoid close contact – being within 6 feet – from people who are sick, especially those who are coughing or sneezing.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or sneeze into your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home when you are sick.

The CDC has compiled tips on what people can do to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and make homes, schools, and workplaces safer, including not shaking hands and avoiding crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential travel.

What else do cancer patients need to know about the coronavirus?

The COVID-19 outbreak is still new, so doctors do not have a lot of specific information on this coronavirus for cancer patients. But they do have a lot of information regarding the risk of infections in general for cancer patients.

Doctors and health officials agree the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is especially important for cancer patients because they are at higher risk for serious illness, if they get infected, particularly patients who are in active chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant patients. That’s because their immune systems are suppressed or eliminated by the treatment.

Call your doctor if you have symptoms of COVID-19, which include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath