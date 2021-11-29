Connect with us

What do animals do in winter?

9 hours ago

In winter, animals have to be able to endure frosty temperatures and a decrease in the amount of available food. Here are seven creatures that have adapted and developed strategies to survive the season.

1. Monarch butterflies
These orange-winged butterflies fly thousands of miles to overwinter in Mexico. Even though monarchs can travel between 50 and 100 miles a day, this journey takes several months to complete.

2. Cod
Fish cannot regulate their own body temperature and, consequently, it changes based on the temperature of the water. In order to be able to live in cold water, cod rely on antifreeze proteins. This prevents their blood from freezing.

3. Hares
In the fall, hares grow a thick, white winter coat. This transformation allows them to stay warm in frigid temperatures and remain camouflaged in the snow.

4. Bees
Bees spend the winter in their hive. When the cold weather hits, the worker bees gather around their queen and vibrate their wing muscles to keep her warm.

5. Striped chipmunks
These small mammals are true hibernators. They roll up into a small ball and sleep all winter long without leaving their burrow. They slow down their breathing, body temperature, and heart rate during this time. Since they expend almost no energy, chipmunks can survive on their fat reserves.

6. Chickadees
Many birds migrate south when the temperature starts to drop. Chickadees, however, overwinter in some of the coldest northern regions. During this time, they change their diet and eat seeds instead of insects. Moreover, they can puff out their feathers to shelter themselves from the cold.

7. Bears
Most people assume that bears hibernate all winter. However, this isn’t strictly true. In actuality, bears simply lower their metabolic rate and go into a light sleep. Consequently, they may occasionally wake up in winter if they hear a loud noise. Furthermore, female bears have their cubs at this time of the year.

Animals have adapted to cold and snowy winters in many different ways. The unique traits they develop allow them to both stay warm and remain nourished throughout the season.

 

