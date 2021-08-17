What do kids need for at-home learning?

Are your children being homeschooled or engaged in at-home learning because of the pandemic? If so, here’s some advice to help you create a comfortable and functional space where they can learn.

The right tools

In order to attend online courses and complete assignments, your children will need a computer. If you opt for a tablet, make sure it’s equipped with accessories such as a mouse and keyboard. A wireless printer with a scanner may also be useful. Additionally, you might want to invest in noise-canceling headphones for your children to help them focus and avoid distractions.

The right environment

If you want your children to be successful, they’ll need a space that’s conducive to learning. Set up an ergonomic desk in a well-lit space, and get them a chair that will be comfortable to sit in all day.

Additionally, make sure your home’s internet connection is strong enough to allow for uninterrupted video conferencing. You should also check that your plan has enough bandwidth to allow your children to use their devices at the same time as anyone else who’s working from home.

To find everything you need, visit the stores in your area.