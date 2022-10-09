What do your dashboard lights mean?

The lights on your dashboard are your car’s way of telling you something’s wrong. Knowing what the lights mean will help you understand what’s at stake.

• Engine. The light that looks like an engine silhouette could indicate a minor problem, like a loose gas cap, but it may indicate a severe issue. If the light comes on and the car drives smoothly, don’t panic. However, it’s best to see a mechanic as soon as possible. Pull over and call a tow truck if the engine light comes on and your vehicle starts operating erratically.

• Battery. Your battery light tells you that your battery may need replacing or recharging. Moreover, it can indicate trouble with the car’s alternator, wiring, or other electronics. Consequently, your car may not start the next time you turn the key.

• Temperature. If you see a thermometer light up, your car is running too hot. You could have low coolant levels, a broken water pump, or a burst coolant hose. Driving an overheated car could cause costly damage. Therefore, visit an auto repair shop as soon as possible.

• Oil. Oil pressure troubles trigger a light that looks like an old-school oil can. The solution could be as simple as adding some oil. However, if that doesn’t work, there could be an issue with the oil pump or a blown piston ring.

• Brakes. A light that looks like an exclamation mark inside a couple of circles means brake trouble. You may have simply left the parking brake on. However, it can also mean your brake pads are worn or have low brake fluid.

No matter what light you see, your local automotive garage can run a diagnostic on your car to determine the problem and offer solutions.