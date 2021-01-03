What does cyberbullying look like?

Whether it occurs via social media, text messaging, online games, email, or other online platforms, cyberbullying can take a variety of forms. Here are some examples of it to help you and your teen recognize bullying behaviors.

• Sending someone mean, insulting, or threatening texts or private messages online

• Spreading secrets or rumors about someone online or by text message

• Making rude comments or being mean to someone in an online game

• Creating a Facebook page or social media account to ridicule someone

• Sharing or posting intimate photos of someone without their permission

• Deliberately excluding someone from a group message thread with mutual friends

• Impersonating someone online to spread hurtful or embarrassing messages

• Participating in online polls that rate or rank people based on their appearance

• Sharing embarrassing information, photos, or videos of someone online or via text

• Encouraging someone to harm themself in a private message or on social media

• Hacking someone’s social media or online gaming account to send hurtful messages

• Tricking someone into revealing private information then forwarding it to others

• Writing untrue, rude, or threatening things in online chat rooms or comment sections

Finally, remind your teen that forwarding, sharing, or liking hurtful posts online makes them part of the problem. Encourage your teen to stand up for victims of cyberbullying and reach out to a trusted adult if needed.