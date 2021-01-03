Home
What does cyberbullying look like?
Whether it occurs via social media, text messaging, online games, email, or other online platforms, cyberbullying can take a variety of forms. Here are some examples of it to help you and your teen recognize bullying behaviors.
• Sending someone mean, insulting, or threatening texts or private messages online
• Spreading secrets or rumors about someone online or by text message
• Making rude comments or being mean to someone in an online game
• Creating a Facebook page or social media account to ridicule someone
• Sharing or posting intimate photos of someone without their permission
• Deliberately excluding someone from a group message thread with mutual friends
• Impersonating someone online to spread hurtful or embarrassing messages
• Participating in online polls that rate or rank people based on their appearance
• Sharing embarrassing information, photos, or videos of someone online or via text
• Encouraging someone to harm themself in a private message or on social media
• Hacking someone’s social media or online gaming account to send hurtful messages
• Tricking someone into revealing private information then forwarding it to others
• Writing untrue, rude, or threatening things in online chat rooms or comment sections
Finally, remind your teen that forwarding, sharing, or liking hurtful posts online makes them part of the problem. Encourage your teen to stand up for victims of cyberbullying and reach out to a trusted adult if needed.
Tax tips for the year
January can be misunderstood when it comes to taxes: You can do a lot more than waiting for 1099s and W-2s. There’s even time to make adjustments to your 2020 numbers.
With a little planning, you can position yourself to be super organized and maybe even snag some late deductions. Consider these tips from TurboTax and others:
*Get your paperwork together. A tax checklist can help immensely–your CPA can provide one or you can find one online. Gather records and receipts and find your forms. A little time spent organizing now will help things move faster later.
*Itemize your tax deductions. January is a good time to scrutinize this list before you feel a deadline crunch. If you are self-employed, own a home, or live in a high-tax area, you might find that you’ll save a lot by itemizing rather than taking the standard deduction. TurboTax says itemizing is worth it when your qualified expenses add up to more than $12,400 for most singles and $24,800 for most married couples filing jointly. These include items like mortgage interest, charitable donations, and a portion of medical expenses.
*Contribute to retirement accounts. The deadline to contribute to a traditional IRA is April 15. A deductible contribution can help lower your tax bill but check with your CPA whether yours is deductible or not and whether it makes sense for you to make a concerted effort. A Roth IRA contribution won’t lower your tax bill but may still be a good financial decision, for example.
*Make an estimated tax payment. You typically have until mid-January to make an estimated tax payment and avoid fourth-quarter penalties.
* Read up on COVID-19 tax impacts. Now’s a good time to check with your CPA and educate yourself on loan forgiveness, deductions, exemptions, and the like that will make 2020 filing a unique one.
Energize your home with orange
From the soft hues of a sunset to the bright shades of the citrus fruit that bears its name, orange is a playful color that can add warmth and energy to a room. Here’s some advice on how to incorporate it into your decor.
Find the right pairing
Combine orange with blues and greens to give the room a lively tropical vibe. Alternatively, a pastel orange paired with taupe or ecru will provide a calming effect. If you prefer a more monochrome design, blend beiges and browns with subtle orange hues like pumpkin spice.
While you might be tempted to tone down orange with a neutral palette, don’t be afraid to show off your personality with bold choices. Pair it with violet and magenta to create a space reminiscent of India. Alternatively, use it alongside yellow, fuchsia, turquoise, and chartreuse as one of several accent colors in a white room.
Opt for accent pieces
In general, orange is a color best used sparingly. If you want to test out this bold shade, decorate a space with eye-catching orange vases, lamps, pillows, rugs, or curtains. If you want to make a statement, opt for an orange sofa, painted lower cabinets, or a wallpapered accent wall.
Use it to brighten up the room
Orange adds a dynamic, contemporary flair without being as aggressive as red. In fact, this color is particularly popular in front entrances and gathering places like the living room. You can also use orange to perk up a windowless room or dark space. Simply pair it with white or light wood furniture to maximize its ability to brighten.
To find the perfect orange accents for your home, scout your local shops, farmers markets, and antique stores. And if you’re not sure you can pull off orange on your own, consider hiring an interior decorator to help.
How to choose your child’s name
As an expectant parent, one of the most exciting and daunting decisions you’ll need to make is what to name your baby. Here are a few tips that may help.
Avoid trends
Pop culture references likely won’t stand the test of time, and wildly misspelled names can lead to bullying and embarrassment for your child. Additionally, find out what names are popular right now so your child won’t be one of the six kids in their class with the same name.
Look to your lineage
Consider the meaning
Looking into the meanings behind different names may inspire your choice and give it more significance. Additionally, if you already have a few options in mind, it’s a good idea to find out whether any of them reference something unappealing.
Brainstorm nicknames
A cute possible nickname might help sway your choice, but you should also think about whether a name can be shortened to a nickname you dislike or that might be used by tormentors on the playground.
Say it out loud
A name might look good on paper, but can you imagine using it to address a toddler, teenager, or adult? You should also consider how it pairs with your child’s last name. Ask a few friends or relatives to say it out loud so you can hear how others might pronounce it.
If you’re torn between two options, consider waiting to meet your baby before you make a decision. This way you’ll be able to choose the name that suits them best.
Where should you give birth?
As an expectant mother, there are several decisions you need to make before the baby arrives including where to give birth. If you’re debating between a hospital and home birth, here are a few things to consider.
Hospital
If you give birth in a hospital, you’ll have access to an epidural and pain medication. Plus, extensive medical care is readily available should complications arise. However, a hospital birth can feel impersonal as nurses and other health-care providers rotate shifts during your stay. There’s also a chance you’ll have to share a room.
Barring complications with your pregnancy, you should choose a location where you feel comfortable and safe so you can focus on bringing your child into the world.
Birth centers
Depending on where you live, you might have the option to deliver your baby at a birth center. These facilities generally provide personalized care and access to nitrous oxide or non-medical pain relief options. A birth center can be an appealing compromise between a hospital and home birth, provided you have a low-risk pregnancy.
Do your kids get too much screen time?
Did you know that the average family in North America has seven digital screens at home including TVs, computers, smartphones, and handheld game consoles? This means most children have frequent and easy access to these devices starting at a young age. Here’s a look at why this might be a problem and what parents can do about it.
Harmful effects
Studies indicate that there’s a link between long periods of time spent in front of a screen and considerable impacts on childhood development. While more research is needed, excessive screen time can affect a child’s language skills, cognitive functioning, sleep quality, temperament, and weight.
Effective strategies
• Set a good example by using your own devices responsibly, such as putting your phone away while you eat.
• Specify how much screen time your child will be allotted and let them know when their time is almost up. This way they’ll be more prepared to step away from the device.
• Encourage active and creative alternatives to screen time that you can do together such as crafting, dancing, cooking, and playing board games.
• Establish and enforce clear rules such as no screen time in the evenings, in the bedroom, or during meals.
Keep in mind, however, that moderate screen time and quality content can be beneficial to your child’s development in the right context.
Screen time for preschoolers
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children between the ages of two and five spend no more than an hour per day in front of a screen. For those under the age of two, screen time should be avoided altogether, with the exception of video chatting.
How to install and maintain a central vacuum cleaner
Whether you’re building a new house or looking to upgrade your current home, a central vacuum cleaner is a worthwhile investment. Here’s what you should know about installing and maintaining this type of vacuum.
Installation
It usually takes about two days to set up a central vacuum system. You’ll need a variety of tools to get the job done, including:
• Metal coat hangers
• A pipe cutter
• A stud finder
• A right-angle drill
• A wire stripper
• A drywall saw
In addition to the main unit, you’ll need to install ducts, fittings, mounting brackets, inlets, and several other parts. For best results — and to avoid needing to buy or rent equipment — hire an experienced professional.
Maintenance
A central vacuum cleaner can easily last for 20 years with proper upkeep. As with most vacuums, the canister or bag must be regularly emptied. Completing this simple maintenance task every few months will help prevent clogs and ensure the system functions optimally.
You’ll also need to either routinely replace the disposable filter or rinse the permanent mesh screens under cold water. Keep in mind that even models with a self-cleaning filtration system should be serviced periodically to maximize suction power.
Overall, a central vacuum cleaner is a low-maintenance appliance that will simplify chores and help you keep your home clean.
