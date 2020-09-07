Home
What does it mean to buy local?
At farmers markets, u-pick farms, and community stores, it’s increasingly common for consumers to favor local products, especially when it comes to fruits, vegetables, and other foods. But what does buying local really mean? Here’s an overview.
The practices
For starters, there isn’t an official definition of the term “buying local.” Rather, the phrase encompasses a number of consumer and business practices such as:
• Shopping at independent businesses in your neighborhood
• Opting for products grown or made in your region, state, or country
• Working with local suppliers and commercial partners when operating a business
• Favoring regional companies when awarding service contracts
It should be noted that shopping at a supermarket or big-box store in your neighborhood generally isn’t considered buying local. While it does help keep jobs in the community, most of the revenue goes elsewhere.
The benefits
The positive effects of buying local are undeniable. First off, it allows you to bolster the regional economy, thereby helping to create and maintain jobs in your area. It also helps you lower carbon emissions since locally made goods don’t need to be transported over long distances. Plus, when you buy local, you tend to support independent businesses that commit to safe and responsible working conditions.
If you want to make more of an effort to buy local, look for stickers and logos that indicate a product was grown or made in your region.
Are you a locavore?
The term “locavore” refers to someone whose diet consists mostly or entirely of food that’s grown or produced locally, usually within about 100 miles. This often involves shopping at farmers markets, learning to preserve seasonal foods, and eating at restaurants that use local ingredients.
Home
How to make moving day easier for your dog
If you’re moving to a new home, you may wonder how it’ll affect your dog. Here are a few tips that can make the transition easier.
Before
Make sure your canine companion has plenty of toys on hand. This will keep them occupied and relaxed while you fill boxes and disassemble furniture. Wait until the last minute to pack your dog’s things to avoid disrupting their routine for as long as possible.
If you’re moving to another region, make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date. You should also inspect their leash, collar, and identification tags. This will help you find Fido if he gets lost during the move.
It’s also a good idea to bring your pooch to visit the new home before moving day. Your dog is likely to feel more comfortable moving in if they’re somewhat familiar with space.
During
Make sure someone keeps a close eye on your dog, especially if you need to make multiple trips between the two houses. If you’ll be too busy to take care of your pet during the move, consider leaving them with a relative or at a kennel for the day.
When the time comes to transport your dog, do so in a familiar vehicle. This will minimize their stress. Once you arrive at the new house, unpack your pet’s toys and bedding right away so that they can get settled.
After
Spend as much time as possible with your dog after the move. The best way to make your pet feel at home in their new environment is to quickly re-establish a routine. This includes consistent feeding times and regular walks.
To make moving even more enjoyable for your dog, ensure they get a new toy, a few treats, and plenty of belly rubs.
Home
How to spot and remove mold
Mold can grow out of microscopic spores floating in the air and thrives in humid environments and mild temperatures. If left untreated, it can cause structural damage to your home and a number of health issues including headaches, coughs, and respiratory problems. To avoid these issues, it’s important to learn how to spot mold and eliminate it right away.
Signs
These are the most common indicators of mold:
• Black or dark green stains on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces
• Peeling or cracked paint or wallpaper
• A musty odor
Removal
If the contaminated area is small, you can clean it yourself. Wear protective gloves, glasses, and a mask and use an all-purpose cleaner or diluted bleach to thoroughly wash away the mold. If it reappears after this treatment, it means that the affected area is larger than you first thought or that the fungus is multiplying. In this case, it’s best to hire a mold remediation specialist to remove it completely.
If there’s condensation in your windows, it could mean that your home is too humid and consequently an ideal breeding ground for mold. Fans, air exchangers, and dehumidifiers can help lower the humidity level in your home.
Home
How to safely store digital photos
Photographs allow you to capture and preserve memories, from travels and retirement parties to outings with the grandkids. But how can you make sure these digital files are kept safe?
To start with, you’ll need to regularly transfer your pictures to your computer. Camera memory cards and USB keys are just temporary storage options. However, since a computer can be stolen and a hard drive can crash, you should create duplicates of all your files to avoid losing them.
One possibility is to copy your pictures onto CDs or DVDs. However, these storage discs can get damaged and have a limited capacity. Plus, disc drives are becoming a rarity on new computers.
A more reliable solution is to upload files onto an external hard drive. Just make sure to store it somewhere other than your home. This will ensure you don’t lose both the originals and the duplicates due to a fire, flood, or burglary.
However, the most secure way to preserve your digital memories is to save them to an online storage system or “cloud” such as Google Photos, iCloud, Flickr, Dropbox, or OneDrive. These applications allow you to store your photos, access them from any electronic device, and easily share them with family and friends. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about your photos getting lost or damaged.
Once your pictures are safely stored, consider printing out your best shots and displaying them in frames or collecting them in an album.
Home
3 tips for better parent-teacher communication
If you have a good relationship with your children’s teachers, it can have a positive impact on your kids’ academic performance. Here are three tips to help foster effective communication with your children’s educators.
1. Respect their communication style
Some teachers are at ease using text messaging, social networks, and email to communicate with parents. Others are more traditional and prefer to rely on phone calls and scheduled meetings to relay important information. As much as possible, respect their preference and avoid inundating them with messages. While they’re invested in helping your child, they need to manage the rest of the class too.
2. Be courteous, calm and clear
3. Attend parent-teacher meetings
Parent-teacher meetings allow you to find out how your children are doing in school. These meetings, which typically take place once or twice during the school year, are beneficial as some topics are easier to discuss face to face. Plus, attending these meetings lets your children know you’re invested in their schooling.
If you follow these tips, you should be able to establish an open dialogue with your children’s teachers.
Home
Tips for styling your shelves
In many homes, shelves are essential for making sure your items are organized and easy to find. Here are a few tips for styling them.
Consider location
The way you style the shelves in your bedroom will differ from the way you display items in your bathroom. You should match what you’re storing to the location. For example, a collection of porcelain dishes is perfect for the kitchen, while books may better suit the living room.
Create interest
Work with color
Group items on your shelves by color. This will ensure that what you display looks cohesive and well-organized.
Corral things in bins
Often, people use their shelves to store things they need but that isn’t very attractive. Baskets, bowls, and bins are great for holding these items, and using them will make your shelves look prettier and more put together.
If you follow these tips, you’ll avoid having shelves that look cluttered and unappealing.
Home
4 back-to-school survival tips for parents
The beginning of the school year is often synonymous with stress for parents. Re-establishing routines, purchasing school supplies, planning lunches, filling out forms, and getting new clothes are just some many things to manage. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, adhering to these four tips can help.
1. Ask for assistance. It can be hard to make sense of school supply lists, so don’t hesitate to ask for help when visiting local stores. Employees can help you find the items your children need, from pencils and notebooks to running shoes that won’t mark up school floors.
2. Buy only what you need. Limit your purchases to the essentials. Clothing, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases can often be reused and should only be replaced if they’re damaged or your child has outgrown them.
3. Don’t overload your schedule. Your children don’t need to be signed up for extracurricular activities every night of the week. In fact, reserving a few evenings for relaxing and spending time together will help you connect as a family.
4. Simplify lunches. You don’t always have to prepare sandwiches for lunch. Dinner leftovers are often easier and just as good. You can also forego cutting their cheese and veggies into creative shapes.
Remember, you don’t need to be perfect. Just find strategies that work for you and your family.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 2
86/64°F
86/66°F