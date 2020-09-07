What does it mean to buy local?

At farmers markets, u-pick farms, and community stores, it’s increasingly common for consumers to favor local products, especially when it comes to fruits, vegetables, and other foods. But what does buying local really mean? Here’s an overview.

The practices

For starters, there isn’t an official definition of the term “buying local.” Rather, the phrase encompasses a number of consumer and business practices such as:

• Shopping at independent businesses in your neighborhood

• Opting for products grown or made in your region, state, or country

• Working with local suppliers and commercial partners when operating a business

• Favoring regional companies when awarding service contracts

It should be noted that shopping at a supermarket or big-box store in your neighborhood generally isn’t considered buying local. While it does help keep jobs in the community, most of the revenue goes elsewhere.

The benefits

The positive effects of buying local are undeniable. First off, it allows you to bolster the regional economy, thereby helping to create and maintain jobs in your area. It also helps you lower carbon emissions since locally made goods don’t need to be transported over long distances. Plus, when you buy local, you tend to support independent businesses that commit to safe and responsible working conditions.

If you want to make more of an effort to buy local, look for stickers and logos that indicate a product was grown or made in your region.

Are you a locavore?

The term “locavore” refers to someone whose diet consists mostly or entirely of food that’s grown or produced locally, usually within about 100 miles. This often involves shopping at farmers markets, learning to preserve seasonal foods, and eating at restaurants that use local ingredients.