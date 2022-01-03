Interesting Things to Know
What in the world is a crypto wallet?
If you’re into investing, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of bitcoin and other so-called cryptocurrencies. Investing in and safely storing bitcoins and other crypto coins can be intimidating, especially if you’re not tech-savvy. However, with the right crypto wallets, or bitcoin wallets as they are sometimes called, trading coins is easy and generally safe.
The total value of all cryptocurrencies has surged past $2 trillion, up from $200 billion in 2019. Bitcoin retailed for less than $10,000 per coin through most of 2019 but has surged past $50,000 in recent weeks, according to statista.com. Other coins, such as Ethereum and Binance Coin are gaining market share and value as well.
Cryptocurrencies are typically encrypted and use a mix of public keys to record and track transactions, and private keys to restrict control and access. Keys are simply a long string of letters, numbers, and symbols, sort of like a large, randomized password.
Public keys allow users to create addresses where money can be sent to. Private keys essentially act as the lock and control mechanism for a specific coin. Someone who has a private key can take control of the coin. The private key is a piece of data that proves you own the right to a specific bitcoin or another crypto coin.
A crypto wallet is typically a software solution that you can use to store both public and private keys. With the public key, people can send you cryptocurrencies, meaning they can pay you. And if you know someone else’s public key, you can pay them.
As for private keys, a wallet will help you keep private keys secure. You can set passwords and other authentication methods to restrict access to your wallet. So long as the private keys and your wallet’s login information remain hidden, your cryptocurrencies are typically safe.
Interesting Things to Know
The once-a-year to-do
What should you try to accomplish in 2022? Goals don’t have to all be mountains, but when we plan the little, necessary things, it can make our lives easier, save money and free up our time and mental energy for the big things we’d rather focus on.
* Get your wheels checked. Properly aligned wheels save money on repairs later.
* Replace your smoke detector batteries. It takes a few minutes at most and can save your life in a fire.
* Call “the guy.” You should get your HVAC system, roof, appliances, and pipes inspected regularly to prevent little problems from turning into huge, expensive repairs later.
* Get your teeth, skin, and eyes checked. Talk to your doctor about any other regular recommended checkups.
* Take your pets to the veterinarian. Pets need checkups too, as well as annual vaccinations and blood work to identify any potential problems.
* Clean out your closets. Get rid of old stuff that you don’t wear anymore and make room for new things that you actually like.
* Take a deep dive into your finances. Are you meeting your savings goals? Is there an unnecessary expense that can be trimmed?
* Do something for yourself. Go on a trip, build and renew your connections with others, do things that make you happy. Think of it as a bill that comes due every month or so, and if you don’t pay up, you’ll regret it.
Interesting Things to Know
How big is immense? Sizes we can’t imagine
The earth seems pretty small these days, with everyone everywhere being able to talk or text with anyone anywhere.
This is an illusion of technology, of course. The ball on which we travel is immense and its component parts are astonishingly large.
Chances are these are some statistics that will surprise you.
How big is the Pacific Ocean?
It is so vast that: (Statistica, Skillshare, Wikipedia, Space.com)
– At its widest point from Indonesia to South America, you could put the diameter of five of our moons across it.
– You could put Mars in the middle of it. The Pacific Ocean is 20 million square km larger than the surface area of Mars.
– Every one of the world’s continents could fit in the Pacific basin.
How big is the Africa continent? (Scientific American)
– The continental United States almost fills up the round cap at the top of the African continent.
– After you put in the U.S., you still have room for China, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK, Austria, Part of Eastern Europe, Greece, Italy, Germany, Poland, and France.
– Africa is 30.4 million kilometers, dominating the geographic area of most large countries: Russia, 17.1; Canada, 10; China, 9.6; U.S., 9.5; Brazil 8.5; Australia, 7.7; Mexico 2.2.
– When you look at a flat map, Greenland at the top looks almost as big as Africa. That is an illusion of map making, which tries to account for the shape of the globe. In fact, Greenland has just 2.2 million square kilometers, compared to Africa’s 30.4.
Africa compared to the Pacific Ocean
Africa may be big at 30.4 million square kilometers, but it is dwarfed by the Pacific Ocean which has a surface of 165.2 million square kilometers.
Sizes in Kilometers:
The Pacific Ocean 165.2 million square kilometers surface area (statistica)
Pacific Ocean, North Pacific, South Pacific surface area about 323 million square km (statistica)
The surface area of Mars is 144 million square km (nasa)
The surface area of the moon 37.94 million square km (space.com)
The diameter of the moon is 3,474.8 km. (space.com)
From Indonesia to the coast Colombia, South American it is 19,800 km (skillshare)
Interesting Things to Know
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Michael Imperioli, 56, actor (The Sopranos), Mount Vernon, NY, 1966.
2 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., 54, actor, the Bronx, NY, 1968.
3 – Dabney Coleman, 90 (WarGames), actor, Austin, TX, 1932.
4 – Graham McTavish, 61, actor (The Hobbit trilogy), Glasgow, Scotland, 1961.
5 – Carrie Ann Inaba, 54, television personality (Dancing With the Stars), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 40, actor (The Danish Girl), London, England, 1982.
7 – Brett Dalton, 39, actor (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), San Jose, CA, 1983
8 – Shirley Bassey , 85, singer, Cardiff, Wales, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 33, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 48, comedian, actor (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Stanley Tucci , 62, actor (The Hunger Games), Katonah, NY, 1960.
12 – Kirstie Alley, 67, actress (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), Wichita, KS, 1955.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 32, actor (The Hunger Games), born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – LL Cool J, 54, actor (NCIS: Los Angeles), singer, born James Todd Smith, Bay Shore, NY, 1968.
15 – Pitbull, 41, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Ronnie Milsap, 78, singer, Robbinsville, NC, 1944.
17 – Maury Povich, 83, talk show host, Washington, DC, 1939.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 58, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 80, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 51, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Billy Ocean, 72, musician, born Leslie Charles, Trinidad, West Indies, 1950.
22 – Linda Blair, 63, actress (The Exorcist), Westport, CT, 1959.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 48, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 36, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 41, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Anita Baker, 64, singer, Toledo, OH, 1958.
27 – Mimi Rogers, 66, actress (The Mirror Has Two Faces), Coral Gables, FL, 1956.
28 – Alan Alda, 86, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Sam Jaeger, 45, actor (Parenthood), Perrysburg, OH, 1977.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 54, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Marcus Mumford, 35, musician (Mumford & Sons), Yorba Linda, CA, 1987.
Interesting Things to Know
Spreading your wings: Preparing to live on your own
For many young adults, moving out of their parent’s home is both exciting and stressful. Fortunately, proper preparation and sound financial planning can reduce stress and prevent hiccups.
First, you’ll need a steady job that provides enough income to afford rent in your area. For some years, the general rule has been to spend no more than 30 percent of your pre-tax income on rent.
If you earn $15 an hour, you’ll bring in roughly $2400 a month (before taxes), meaning you should spend $720 or less. In practice, it’s best to spend less, especially if you have student loans or other necessary costs.
You’ll also need a reliable form of transportation, such as a car. Besides getting to and from work, you may also need transportation to run errands, such as buying food. Financial experts recommend spending no more than 15 percent of your take-home pay on a vehicle, including loan payments, insurance, registration costs, parking passes, gas, and whatever else.
Ultimately, it’s wise to draw up a working budget that includes all your necessary fixed expenses, including rent, utilities (including internet and a phone plan), student loans, transportation, and other necessary costs. You’ll also want to build an emergency fund worth at least three months of wages. This way, if an unexpected expense emerges, such as expensive car repairs, you can cover the costs.
If you’re moving in with a significant other or some friends, you’ll want to find housemates that are also financially responsible. Further, you should have plans in case a housemate moves out unexpectedly. Can you cover rent and utilities on your own? Do you think you can quickly find a new housemate?
Keep in mind that you may need to furnish your new abode. Family and friends may be able to donate some stuff. It’s also smart to check the Salvation Army and other thrift stores.
Interesting Things to Know
New Year’s resolutions: How to put change ahead of comfort
The urge for self-improvement is strong at the start of a new year. It’s a time for looking back to see what kind of person we have been and a time for looking forward and visualizing ourselves as the person we want to be.
Here we come to a big question: Is the urge for change more powerful than the drive to fall back on what is comfortable to you? At first, change seems manageable, but as time goes on, we may tire like a runner in a long race. Then, as difficulties of our daily lives surround us, returning to the comfort zone could seem more important than making the change.
Keep these points in mind when making resolutions:
* When one resolution involves an important lifestyle change, don’t make any others. If you want to quit smoking, lose weight and learn a foreign language, you won’t be able to do all three things at once.
* Study the obstacles to your resolution and determine ways to deal with them. If you want to lose weight, for example, decide to skip the ice cream and have a low-calorie popsicle instead. Tell friends you are not eating rich desserts so they won’t tempt you.
* Think about professional help. Medical assistance could be valuable if you want to break an addictive habit.
* Keep your focus and monitor your progress. Keep a notebook and record how often the behavior you want to change occurs, who you were with, and how you felt. You’ll see a pattern that you can avoid in the future.
* If you break a resolution, don’t give up on the effort. See it as an opportunity for self-compassion. Treat yourself kindly.
New Year’s resolutions are supposed to make you feel good about yourself. If not keeping them makes you think badly about yourself, they aren’t worth the effort. Work at it, but prioritize your wellbeing.
Interesting Things to Know
Fortune cookies didn’t come from China
The minute you munch the last noodle in the chow mein, you are ready for the final act of Chinese dining, at least in Western-style. That’s right: It’s time for the fortune cookie.
We know what we are getting: A little piece of wisdom, some lucky numbers, maybe even a Chinese word.
But as you might suspect, we really aren’t getting something authentically Chinese.
The origin of the fortune cookie is disputed, but most stories say it is an import — not from China, but from 19th century Japan. Jennifer Lee, the author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles, writes that as early as 1870, confectionery shops in Kyoto carried a folded cracker with a fortune: Tsujiura senbei, or fortune cracker. It was larger and darker than today’s fortune cookies.
By the early 1900s, the fortune cookie had come to the U.S. along with Japanese immigrants. The Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is usually cited as the origin of the first American fortune cookie. But at least three other immigrant businesses in Los Angeles also claim to have introduced it to the States.
But it was American food preferences that moved the fortune cookie to Chinese restaurants. Americans didn’t much like raw fish, a common feature in Japanese cuisine. So Japanese immigrants started Chinese restaurants and brought the fortune cookie with them.
Today, the largest fortune cookie maker in the world is Wonton Food, which makes more than four million cookies each day. An estimated three billion cookies are produced annually, according to history.com.
Wind: 9mph N
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 1
46/30°F
41/25°F