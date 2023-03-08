Local News
What is Kratom? Why does ever vape shop sell it?
Kratom, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, has been used for medicinal and recreational purposes for centuries. However, its use has become controversial in recent years, with concerns about its potential risks and side effects.
While there is ongoing research into the effects of kratom, some of the reasons why it is considered dangerous include the following:
1. Addiction and dependence: Kratom contains alkaloids that can activate the brain’s opioid receptors, which can lead to addiction and dependence. Kratom withdrawal symptoms can include anxiety, irritability, insomnia, and physical symptoms such as nausea and sweating.
2. Overdose: High doses of kratom can cause sedative effects, including respiratory depression, which can be fatal. Kratom has also been associated with seizures and liver damage in rare cases.
3. Adulteration: Kratom products may be adulterated with other substances, including opioids or other drugs, which can increase the risk of adverse effects.
4. Lack of regulation: Kratom is not currently regulated by the FDA, which means that its purity and potency cannot be guaranteed. This lack of regulation also means that kratom products may not be labeled accurately, which can lead to unintentional overdose or other adverse effects.
5. Interaction with other drugs: Kratom can interact with other drugs, including prescription medications and illicit drugs, which can increase the risk of adverse effects.
It’s important to note that while kratom may have some potential medicinal uses, it should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and after careful consideration of its potential risks and benefits.
So why do vape shops sell it?
While some vape shops may sell kratom products alongside other herbal products and smoking accessories, it’s important to note that the sale of kratom is not legal in all jurisdictions. In some areas, kratom is considered a controlled substance, and its sale or possession may be prohibited by law.
However, in areas where the sale of kratom is legal, vape shops may choose to sell it as a way to diversify their product offerings and attract customers who are interested in herbal products or alternative remedies. Some
Additionally, some people may use kratom as an alternative to smoking or vaping and may therefore be interested in purchasing it from a vape shop.
It’s important to note, however, that the sale of kratom may be subject to certain regulations or restrictions, and vape shops should ensure that they are complying with all applicable laws and regulations in their area. Additionally, as with any substance, it’s important for individuals to use kratom responsibly and only after consulting with a healthcare professional.
Why doesn’t law enforcement crackdown on its sale?
There could be several reasons why law enforcement agencies may not prioritize cracking down on kratom. Here are a few possible reasons:
Legal status: Kratom may be legal in many states, including Virginia, which means that law enforcement cannot take action against its possession or sale unless there are specific violations of laws related to its use.
Low priority: Law enforcement agencies may have limited resources and may focus their efforts on other drugs that are considered more dangerous or have a higher rate of abuse.
Lack of harm: Kratom is generally considered to have a low risk of harm when used responsibly, and its potential benefits may outweigh any potential risks. As a result, law enforcement agencies may not see it as a significant threat.
Limited availability: Kratom is not as widely available as other drugs, which may make it more difficult for law enforcement to crack down on its use and distribution.
It’s important to note that laws and law enforcement priorities can change over time, and this information may not be applicable in all cases or jurisdictions.
It is true that kratom is sometimes sold in vape shops and other retail stores. However, the legality of kratom can vary by state, and some states may have stricter regulations on its sale and distribution than others. Additionally, just because a product is sold in a retail store does not necessarily mean that it is legal or safe to use.
It’s important to note that while kratom is legal in many states, it has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any medical use, and there are potential risks associated with its use, including the risk of addiction, overdose, and other adverse effects. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional before using kratom or any other herbal supplement.
Some call it “fake” marijuana
Kratom is not a form of marijuana, nor does it contain any of the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Kratom is derived from the leaves of the Kratom tree, and it contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are alkaloid compounds that act on the brain’s opioid receptors to produce effects that are similar to opioids.
While some people may use kratom as a substitute for marijuana or other drugs, it’s important to note that the effects of kratom are different from those of marijuana, and it is not a substitute for medical or mental health treatment. Kratom has its own set of potential risks and side effects, and it can be addictive when used regularly or in high doses. As with any substance, it’s important to use kratom responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional if needed.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Blue Jay
It is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care in the United States.
This Blue Jay was found by a well-intentioned person who, when the bird was just a nestling, attempted renesting. When that failed, this individual kept the bird for the next two years.
Once the finder learned of the law, they did the right thing and brought the jay to our Center.
Upon exam, we found that the bird could not fly because they were obese and the feathers had been damaged so severely that only the shafts and a few barbs remained on the tail and both wings.
This was likely caused by a combination of inappropriate housing and diet.
As in humans, obesity can lead to a variety of physical health issues. And being housed alone and unable to fly leads to a variety of mental health issues in these animals.
We are hopeful that appropriate diet and socialization will improve this bird’s overall health, but the chances of it returning to the wild at this point are poor. We will continue to monitor this bird and we hope for the best!
Although it is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care throughout all of the United States, regulations regarding amphibians, reptiles, and mammals vary by state. This is because of The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918 which “…prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species…”. Because of this law, even wildlife centers like ours have to have prior authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for birds—and even to keep bird feathers, talons, or skulls to use as educational biofacts.
Do you know someone with a wild “pet”?
We recognize that most people who are holding onto wildlife have the best intentions and are unaware that it’s illegal. Despite intentions, these cases often have negative or fatal outcomes for the animal.
If you know of someone with a wild “pet”, please notify them of the law. Be understanding, but let them know they need to get that animal into appropriate, legal care as soon as possible. If they refuse, law enforcement needs to be involved.
To make an anonymous report regarding a wild bird, contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and for all other wildlife crimes in Virginia, contact The Department of Wildlife Resources.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County Parks spring/summer hours effective March 13
Effective March 13, 2023, the following parks are open for Spring/Summer Hours:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Ms. Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
The 2023 Park Summer hours are as follows:
- March 13, 20213 through November 5, 2023
- Monday through Sunday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center helped 3,400 animals, birds, reptiles and amphibians last year; adds veterinarian, two additional staffers to handle record increase in patients
In its annual report covering last fiscal year, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) at Boyce cited 3,406 patients representing 160 species, including nine first timers, that kept its staff “busy as bees” over the 12-month period.
Using its always attractive and informative “The Ridgeline” newsletter for the colorful report, BRWC introduced Dr. Emily Hsieh to its membership, along with rehabilitation associate Sarah Midolo and front desk coordinator Alysa Everly. The chairman of the board of directors this year is Russ McKelway and Annie Bradfield enters her third year as executive director.
Bradfield said: “2022 was a perfect example of why we do the work that we do … our mission is completely centered around the concept that the health of our environment, wildlife, and humans are all connected. Often the threats to the health and safety of our local communities are first discovered through the patients that come to our hospital. For example, last year we admitted several (rabid) raccoons … we used the data to alert local health departments and law enforcement agencies so they could make informed decisions on how to protect the community.”
She also mentioned the outbreak of avian flu first found in Virginia in January 2022 that went on to ravage many commercial poultry farms here and around the nation. A disease that can spread between animals and humans, the epidemic was another reason BRWC was kept so busy.
Birds, in fact, were the second most numerous patients 1,304 or 38% to be treated. Mammals led treatment numbers at nearly 50% with 1,684 patients, including opossums (473), eastern cottontails (462), foxes (416), and gray squirrels (333). The remaining 12% or so were reptiles, turtles and snakes, and amphibians, including toads and frogs.
In effect, BRWC received patients from more than 50 Virginia counties, the most from nearby Loudoun (782), Frederick (582), Clarke (355), Fauquier (298), Prince William (247) and Warren (234).
Birds kept the shelter unusually busy: in December for example, BRWC admitted more sharp-skinned hawks than were admitted in any previous year. Other birds confined for rehabilitation purposes, included a young crow held up as an example of what NOT to do when you find a wild animal, bird or reptile in distress. Those who found the suffering bird fed him, gave him unknown medications and kept him in a small metal birdcage for three months.
Urging the public not to attempt to treat or keep injured and sick wildlife – this one has what is called “a guarded prognosis for release – BRWC says, “Good intentions are often not enough,” and pointed to the work being done by a “great network of wildlife rehabilitators” throughout Virginia. “These animals deserve professional, knowledgeable and legal care so they may have the best chance at a wild life,” the report states.
The Center reported revenues including contributions of $1.3 million and expenses during the fiscal year of $853,000. BRWC does not receive state or federal funding.
In 2022, BRWC took on 12 rehabilitation interns, mostly students or individuals looking to gain more in-depth knowledge and experience, working 8,000 hours, mostly during what they call the “busy baby season” – April to August.
Otherwise, another 47 volunteers contributed 7,000 hours of work both in the hospital, the education department, and other special projects. To volunteer, check out the online application form and email it to info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Also, for those interested, visitors should check out the recently refurbished Wildlife Walk, the outdoor introduction to the Center’s “ambassadors”, those animals and birds that for one reason or another could not be released back into the wild. For those who visit regularly, they will now miss the likes of Ambassador Snow, the unique and popular Arctic fox, who died last year. Also passing, like Snow from old age infirmities, were other longtime ambassadors, Jefferson, the esteemed bald eagle; Nigel, the Virginia opossum; Patches, the screech owl; and the squirrel Rufio.
New animals who joined the “ambassadors club” include Gizmo, the opossum; Bear, the striped skunk, and Jasper, the red fox. Stop by Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays for the $5 per person “Wildlife Look and Learn” events, or daily for a free walk around the ambassadors’ quarters, and a close look at the rescued animals.
Federal Court ruling on McDonald criminal defense motion for change of trial venue may come this week
On Wednesday, March 8th, the first pre-trial motions hearing in the federal 10th Western District of Virginia criminal cases against Jennifer McDonald related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) financial scandal will be held. One might anticipate a ruling by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dalton on McDonald’s defense motion to have the jury trial moved from Harrisonburg to Charlottesville. Other pre-trial motions are scheduled for March 28th and May 4th.
What is anticipated to be a five-week or longer trial on her 34 federal criminal indictments is scheduled to begin May 15, running into June. McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial last month. He asserts that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA funds scandal.
There have been numerous delays in criminal prosecutions as the EDA criminal cases were moved due to local conflicts of interest or dropped due to speedy trial concerns surrounding the voluminous amount of evidentiary material, now estimated at over a million pages. For the most part, McDonald has been free on bond or out of jail as initial criminal charges were dropped at the state level due to those speedy trial concerns. Those jurisdiction moves were, first, from Warren County’s Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office to Rockingham County’s prosecutors office in Harrisonburg, then to the above-referenced federal district court also in Harrisonburg.
Last year McDonald was indicted on those 34 federal criminal charges related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal of 2014-18 during her decade tenure as EDA executive director. As previously reported by Royal Examiner and others, EDA attorneys went on a civil case trial winning streak beginning in July of 2022 and ending in October with the initially delayed civil liability trial of McDonald’s husband, Samuel North. EDA counsel won 5 of 5 verdicts of personal liability, 7 of 7, including two related company liability findings in 2 of those cases. Total liability found by those five civil case juries, including compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy findings, amounted to about $14 million. With out-of-court settlements, including a “no-fault” agreement with McDonald for real estate estimated at about a $9-million value, the EDA has, on paper, recovered about $24 million. (See related stories on the Royal Examiner website).
And while the related civil cases were held in Warren County Circuit Court in Front Royal, that local and regional reporting of McDonald’s often given 5th Amendment responses asserting her Constitutional right not to self-incriminate, in addition to EDA attorneys descriptions of her as the orchestrator of an alleged conspiracy to misdirect municipal and EDA assets to her and others personal gain, may have found its way to potential jurors in Harrisonburg is more than likely, her defense counsel asserts. The fact that Charlottesville, while only 11 miles further from Front Royal at 74 miles to Harrisonburg’s 63 miles, is considerably east of Harrisonburg and not part of the Shenandoah Valley-based regional media has largely insulated the Charlottesville community’s potential jury pool from the story, McDonald’s attorney believes. And the slight difference in distance from Front Royal/Warren County will not cause undue hardship on witnesses based in Front Royal and Warren County, McDonald’s attorney argues in his motion for the venue change.
Will the federal judge agree? – Get the popcorn and stay tuned for Wednesday’s pre-trial motions hearing, and we may find out.
Plan for a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day – Buzzed driving Is drunk driving
Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep your community’s streets safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. If your plans for the holiday include alcohol, make sure you plan for a sober driver. Help us spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend. If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is illegal and a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly; lack of attention to surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day. People need to know that they can go out for a fun night and return home safely by ensuring a sober driver takes them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of a designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking or not. If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously, and don’t drink. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Warren Memorial Hospital honors Dr. Joseph Warren as Liberty Man gears up
Major General Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren Memorial Hospital, is now remembered by the placement of his image in the hospital foyer. On March 1, 2023, the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson was invited to join Jennifer Coello, Vice President, Operations and Administrator of Warren Memorial Hospital to present the Dr. Joseph Warren Memorial. The memorial consists of a well-known painting of Dr. Warren by artist John Singleton Copley, 1738-1815. With wall mounted publication holder beneath his picture, are leaflets telling of Dr. Warren’s history as a Founder and Martyr, of the United States; a soldier, and pioneer of medicine. The leaflets are free to visitors who drop by.
This recognition of Dr. Warren completes an effort headed by the Rt. Dr. Larry W. Johnson to inform our citizens who come to the hospital of its namesake, Dr. Warren. This is the fourteenth location in Warren County where memorials have been placed to help our citizens learn of our county’s history and relationship to Dr. Warren. Dr. Johnson began this work five years ago, and says, “This will bring pride to our county’s citizens learning of the history of our county and connection to Dr. Warren. It provides a role model for our children who learn of Dr. Warren and of his sacrifice for our country as a young man. He was killed at Bunker Hill Battle fighting for American Independence.”
With all our schools, government buildings, library, hospital, and the Warren Heritage Society now proudly displaying Dr. Warren’s history we can be proud. There are now 14 locations where Dr. Warren is remembered and honored. Additionally, the long bridge on Route 522/340 entering Front Royal is dedicated to him and all our veterans. Johnson says, “I hope soon to announce the fifteenth location of a memorial to be erected in our county.” He goes on, “None of these wonderful recognitions would have been possible without the support of a number of people and organizations. To name a few, the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Dr. Ed Daley, pastors James Simmons, Alan Morrison; Col. Mark Quimby, Tom Reed, John Austin, Kelly O’Neal, Dale Corey, Dale Carpenter, Carson Laude, Charles Merkert, and many others. The Knight Paddy Fund made a donation to purchase the 14 plaques for our county. Johnson goes on to say, “I am grateful to everyone who participated in the great success!”
Johnson was asked what is next for Liberty Man? His answer, “At 85, I will continue to tell the story of our nation’s founding with the hope that a new generation will pick up the torch to preserve American Freedom. I am blessed that in last two month I have presented programs to students in four first grade classes, four sixth grade classes, and to home schoolers of the Hearth Home School organization here in Warren County. I have started a training program to teach other men to do what I am doing. I have three men who have signed on and numbers already telling the story of our nation founding. Next, I am appearing at the Maple Festival in Monterey, Highland County, March 11, 12, 18, and 19 in booth 39 in the Elementary School. Come by!” For more information on presentations and training call or text Liberty Man at 540-454-4129.
