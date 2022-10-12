Health
What is Medicare open enrollment?
You’ll start hearing a lot about the annual Medicare open enrollment period in October. It is a time when existing Medicare enrollees can change their coverage.
During this time, you can do the following things:
- Enroll in a Medicare Part D (drug coverage) plan
- Change from one Medicare Part D plan to another
- Cancel a Medicare Part D plan
- Switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare
- Enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan
- Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
- Enroll in a Medicare supplement plan if you want to switch from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare, Parts A (hospital) and B (medical).
The annual open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17.
You may want to review the available plans if you are on a Medicare Advantage plan. Selections change each year, and some may better suit your current medical or financial status.
Breast cancer: 5 complementary approaches to promote healing and improve quality of life
Integrative medicine pairs conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation with holistic ones like acupuncture and hypnosis to care for a patient’s mind, body, and spirit. Developed in the U.S. in the 1990s, it aims to speed up recovery. Here are five clinically proven complementary approaches and their benefits:
1. Acupuncture limits chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting plus reduce pain.
2. Massage therapy helps reduce fatigue, anxiety, nausea, and pain.
3. Physical activity improves strength and endurance, helps manage stress, and reduces pain and fatigue.
4. Nutritional counseling helps manage weight changes, controls nausea, and improves overall health.
5. Hypnosis reduces pain, fatigue, and nausea after surgery.
In short, integrative medicine helps cancer patients better manage their symptoms and the unpleasant side effects of treatment. For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
3 practical strategies to improve your mental health
World Mental Health Day takes place on Monday, October 10, 2022. It’s the perfect opportunity to take steps toward improving your mental health and well-being. Here are some proven strategies to take control of your mental health.
1. Maintain your social network
Make time to see loved ones. Call a family member or go out for drinks with a friend. You could also try expanding your network of friends by signing up for a group activity. The sense of belonging and the bonds you create can help improve your mental health.
2. Move your body
Exercise reduces stress, gives you energy, and makes you feel good. Try out various activities to find your favorite ones and practice them regularly. For example, you can garden, dance, run, do yoga, or play frisbee; the possibilities are endless.
3. Gain new knowledge
Learning promotes self-confidence and contributes to a sense of well-being. You can register for a course or introduce yourself to hiking, try a new recipe, watch tutorials, or subscribe to a magazine on a topic that interests you.
Finally, set aside some “me-time” and use it wisely — whether taking a nap or singing aloud.
Answering 4 questions about orthodontics
Well-aligned teeth have many physical benefits, but did you know there are psychological benefits, too? October is National Orthodontic Health Month. In that spirit, here are four questions to help you learn more about what orthodontics can do for you or your child.
1. What’s orthodontics?
Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry specializing in diagnosing, preventing, and treating misaligned, overlapping, and protruding teeth for functional or cosmetic purposes.
2. Who can undergo orthodontic treatment?
You can realign your smile at any age. Therefore, orthodontics isn’t only for children and teenagers. It’s also for adults who want to straighten their smile, whether for appearance or health reasons.
3. What are the benefits?
Orthodontic treatments can prevent or correct many problems, including premature wear, difficulty chewing, speech problems, and muscle pain. Straight teeth are also easier to maintain and less prone to cavities. Moreover, a beautiful smile can boost your self-esteem.
4. What are the different types of treatments?
Depending on your needs, your orthodontist may suggest various solutions. Common treatments include traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligners, and retainers.
Talk to an orthodontist in your area to learn more about your options.
4 facts about erectile dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction is a taboo subject that’s often treated with a mocking attitude. However, because it’s not always taken seriously, a wealth of incorrect information is circulating about this common condition. Here are four facts to help you sort the truth from the fibs.
1. Difficulty having an erection isn’t necessarily a dysfunction. Fatigue, alcohol abuse, and stress can all cause temporary erectile difficulties. It may also be a simple matter of not wanting a sexual relationship. Don’t be concerned about the occasional glitch.
2. Erectile dysfunction isn’t just about the erection. It also includes the inability to maintain an erection to complete sexual intercourse satisfactorily.
3. It can happen at any age. Although erectile dysfunction primarily occurs as part of the aging process, it can affect men of all ages.
4. Erectile dysfunction can have many causes. Emotions, hormones, the nervous system, and the blood vessels can impact erection. Some reasons for erectile dysfunction include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and testosterone deficiency. That’s why it’s essential to discuss your condition with your doctor to determine if you have any underlying conditions.
If you think you may have erectile dysfunction, see a healthcare professional. Remember that talking about it is the first step to correcting the problem.
September is Cholesterol Education Month: Time to check up on LDLs and HDLs
Accountants aren’t the only ones who go by the numbers. Increasingly, doctors gauge your health by your numbers as well. Better numbers mean better health and a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes.
You can make healthy choices that add up to better numbers every day. To do it, keep LDL cholesterol numbers in mind and choose smaller portions of high-fat foods like hamburgers, cheese, and French fries.
The two faces of cholesterol:
According to the American Heart Association, an acceptable total cholesterol reading is 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) or lower. Above 200, you should take some steps to lower it. The number includes two kinds of cholesterol.
The bad: Low-density lipoproteins, the LDLs: This is the stuff that clogs arteries. You need some, but too much is bad news. Shoot for an LDL reading of less than 100.
If your total cholesterol level is high, you have two choices: You can pay more attention to eating a low-fat diet and getting some exercise, or you can get your doctor’s advice about cholesterol-lowering drugs.
According to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, eating high amounts of soluble fiber from sources like oat bran and beans can also help lower cholesterol. In the colon, fiber may interfere with the body’s production of LDL.
The good: High-density lipoproteins, the HDLs: The minimum good reading here is 35 mg/dl. If you have an HDL as high as 80, despite high total cholesterol levels, you may not have to worry about heart disease.
To increase good cholesterol in your blood, eat more fruits and vegetables. Aerobic exercise can raise levels of the protective HDL and may also help to lower LDL.
If the names HDL and LDL confuse you, remember that, in most areas, high is better than low!
Meat diet draws fire; proponents defend
Proponents of the all-meat “carnivore diet” claim it can aid with weight loss, combat chronic diseases, decrease inflammation, lower blood sugar and improve sleep, among other things. There’s just one simple rule: Eliminate everything from your diet except animal products. Before long, advocates claim, you’ll be a slimmer, healthier, happier you.
Nutritionists and physicians are skeptical, if not openly antagonistic, of the diet, which is the antithesis of vegetarian or vegan diets. Instead of eschewing meat and animal products, carnivore diet adherents eliminate all plants — no exceptions. And while it has vocal fans, no research has been conducted to investigate the long-term effects of an all-meat diet, whether positive or negative.
According to Jonathan Jarry, writing for McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, it’s easy to make impressive claims about extreme diets without any real scientific scrutiny. No data backs up these claims.
One study did review the health status and claims of people on the diet. In a 2019 study of 2029 people who followed the carnivore diet for 14 months, about 95 percent reported high levels of satisfaction with the diet, including improved health, weight, and medical conditions. Just over five percent of dieters reported any adverse symptoms, but diabetics reported weight loss and decreased need for medication. Among those reporting their lipid profiles, the bad LDL cholesterol was elevated, but the good HDL cholesterol was optimal.
Ample research has shown that excessive red meat consumption can be risky, causing severe constipation from lack of fiber, elevated cholesterol, elevated uric acid levels (which can lead to gout), and increased risk of colorectal cancer. And instead of fighting inflammation, as advocates claim, the saturated fats in red meat are more likely to cause it.
According to Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Kate Patton, the carnivore diet isn’t good for anyone. Instead, she urges dieters to consider eating plans emphasizing balance, variety, and long-term sustainability.
The carnivore diet is similar but not identical to a low-carb diet. Low-carb dieters do allow some carbohydrates into their diet — between 20 and 100 grams, or at least enough to provide fiber. The carnivore diet, on the other hand, allows zero carbohydrates. Many of the highest profile fans claim that it can help with autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, and acts as the ultimate elimination diet. In elimination diets, foods are eliminated one at a time to see if symptoms of allergies or immune disorders improve.
