What is restless leg syndrome?

Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder that affects about five to 10 percent of adults and is particularly prevalent among women. Also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, it’s characterized by a strong urge to move the legs in response to unpleasant sensations in the lower limbs. The frequency and intensity of these sensations, which may include itching, aching and crawling, depending on the person. RLS may also affect other parts of the body such as the arms and head.

Since symptoms typically occur while sitting or lying down in the evening or at night, RLS can interfere with sleep and lead to a number of health problems. Here’s an overview of the condition and what can be done about it.

Causes

There’s often no known cause of RLS, but your chances of developing the condition are significantly higher if it runs in your family. If this is the case, symptoms will usually begin in early adulthood, before the age of 40. Additionally, RLS symptoms may temporarily appear or worsen during pregnancy. In certain instances, the condition is associated with other health problems such as an iron deficiency or kidney failure.

Diagnosis

In most cases, it’s the description of your symptoms that will allow your doctor to make a diagnosis. However, your physician will likely also review your family history and schedule a blood test to determine if you have an iron deficiency or other abnormality. A polysomnography, which is a type of sleep study, might also be recommended.

Treatments

There’s no cure for RLS, but there are several treatments that can considerably reduce its symptoms. Medications that increase the amount of dopamine in the brain are often prescribed, as this neurotransmitter helps the nervous system regulate movement.

Additionally, there are various habits you can adopt to help ease RLS. These include maintaining a regular sleep schedule and doing activities that require prolonged sitting early in the day rather than in the evening. When you experience symptoms, you can massage and stretch your legs or apply a heating pad or ice pack to get relief.

If you think you have restless leg syndrome, it’s important to take your symptoms seriously and consult your doctor as soon as possible.