What is square-foot gardening?

Are you looking for a Mother’s Day present? If so, here are some gift ideas for different types of moms.

The organized mom

A woman who’s always taking notes and making lists is sure to appreciate a stylish notebook or agenda. Or, if she’s always digging through her purse to find what she needs, a handbag organizer with plenty of pockets will make her life easier.

The stay-at-home mom

Stay-at-home mothers often neglect to make time for themselves. If your mom or kids’ mom is always on the go, give her the ultimate break from her routine: a day at the spa. Alternatively, you can bring the indulgence to her with a monthly box subscription. She can have tea, makeup, books, or even beer delivered right to her front door.

The eco-friendly mom

To please this mom, give her something that will make a positive impact on the environment. Sustainable goods like reusable produce bags, beeswax food wraps, metal straws, and reusable paper towels are a good idea. She’s also likely to appreciate all-natural versions of everyday products like soaps and cosmetics.

The globe-trotting mom

If your mom regularly travels, give her a gift that’ll make her next voyage easier such as wireless headphones or a new carry-on bag. Alternatively, a scratch-off world map will remind her of past adventures and spark her inspiration for her next big trip.

Remember, expectant moms, deserve to be spoiled too. If she’s struggling with the aches and pains of pregnancy, a prenatal massage is an excellent gift. You can also prepare healthy frozen meals so that she has one less thing to worry about when the baby arrives.