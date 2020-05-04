Home
What is square-foot gardening?
Square-foot gardening is a way of growing small but highly productive vegetable gardens. This method is especially good for people who are new to gardening or who have limited outdoor space.
Square-foot gardens are usually grown in raised beds (typically four square feet) that are divided into grids of one square foot. Anywhere from one to 16 plants can grow in each small square, depending on the mature size of each vegetable.
This compact layout allows gardeners to reach all of their plants easily. And because they’re often raised above the ground, few weeds grow, making these gardens easier to maintain than traditional ones.
What you plant depends on you. Some vegetables that do well in square-foot gardens include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, onions, lettuce, herbs and many more.
Home
The perfect present for every mom
Are you looking for a Mother’s Day present? If so, here are some gift ideas for different types of moms.
The organized mom
A woman who’s always taking notes and making lists is sure to appreciate a stylish notebook or agenda. Or, if she’s always digging through her purse to find what she needs, a handbag organizer with plenty of pockets will make her life easier.
The stay-at-home mom
Stay-at-home mothers often neglect to make time for themselves. If your mom or kids’ mom is always on the go, give her the ultimate break from her routine: a day at the spa. Alternatively, you can bring the indulgence to her with a monthly box subscription. She can have tea, makeup, books, or even beer delivered right to her front door.
The eco-friendly mom
To please this mom, give her something that will make a positive impact on the environment. Sustainable goods like reusable produce bags, beeswax food wraps, metal straws, and reusable paper towels are a good idea. She’s also likely to appreciate all-natural versions of everyday products like soaps and cosmetics.
The globe-trotting mom
If your mom regularly travels, give her a gift that’ll make her next voyage easier such as wireless headphones or a new carry-on bag. Alternatively, a scratch-off world map will remind her of past adventures and spark her inspiration for her next big trip.
Remember, expectant moms, deserve to be spoiled too. If she’s struggling with the aches and pains of pregnancy, a prenatal massage is an excellent gift. You can also prepare healthy frozen meals so that she has one less thing to worry about when the baby arrives.
Home
5 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts
Mother’s Day is coming up fast. Do you have a present for your mom yet? If not, here are five last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
1. Coffee or tea. With so many options to choose from, you can stick to a brand she loves or introduces her to a few new flavors.
2. Beauty products. Let your mom know she deserves to be pampered from head to toe. There’s something for every mother, from nail polish and makeup to bubble bath and scented body lotions.
3. Sweets. Candies and chocolates are classic Mother’s Day gifts, just be sure to choose what she enjoys.
4. A subscription. Spoil your mom all year long with a subscription to a magazine, a streaming service, or a monthly box from her favorite brand.
5. A book. If you know which genres and authors she likes, the staff at a local bookstore can help you find a great read. Complete the gift with a personalized bookmark.
No matter what you give your mom for Mother’s Day, be sure to include a card with a heartfelt message. It’s a token she’s likely to treasure for years to come.
Home
3 ways to create an accent wall
An accent wall is a striking way to make a room more dynamic. Here are three ways you can add one to your home.
1. Paint. This is the easiest way to create an accent wall. For a subtle difference, opt for varying tones of the same shade. If you prefer a dramatic look, choose a color that contrasts nicely with the rest of the room.
2. Wallpaper. If you prefer a patterned or textured accent wall, wallpaper is just what you need. Choose a pattern with a color scheme that matches the rest of the room for an effect that’s pleasing to the eye.
3. Bricks. Exposed brick walls look great in almost any type of room. If your home doesn’t already have this feature, you can create your own using regular bricks and mortar, or you could mimic the look with textured wallpaper or thin bricks intended as decoration.
Accent walls are the perfect way to play with color, texture, and design in your home. And because they only occupy one wall in a room, they won’t overpower the space they’re in.
Home
4 elements of the perfect playroom
Are you thinking about creating a playroom for your kids? If so, here are four things that will make it child friendly and the perfect place to play.
1. Different zones. Create separate areas in the room to make crafts, read books and do homework. Make sure they also have an open area for imaginative play.
2. Ample storage. Storage solutions like shelving units and bookcases can help keep stuff off the floor. Smaller boxes and baskets are perfect for keeping toys organized.
3. The ideal location. If your children are still young, you may want their playroom to be close to where the family gathers so you can keep an eye on them. However, older kids may prefer a space of their own in the basement or elsewhere.
4. Child-friendly textiles. Your children need comfortable surfaces like sofas, chairs, and rugs to relax and play, but these will get dirty quickly. Washable fabrics make cleaning up easy. You may also want to choose patterned materials, which are better at hiding stains.
To ensure your children don’t grow out of their playroom too soon, avoid decorating it with their favorite cartoon characters or colors that may seem too childish in the years to come. Opt for timeless decor and furniture that can grow with them.
Home
4 jobs you can do from home
Telecommuting has many advantages to offer, including a better work-life balance, increased productivity, reduced transportation costs and greater flexibility in hours worked. Here are four jobs you can do from home.
1. Virtual assistant
A virtual assistant provides a host of creative, technical and administrative services in corporate, legal, medical and other settings. What’s great about marketing yourself as a virtual assistant is that you can tailor your offered services to what you’re good at. That said, the greater your skillset, the higher your earning potential will be.
2. Translator
Knowing more than one language can be a marketable skill, one you can put to use by working as a translator or interpreter. If you have a background in a particular discipline or industry, you can draw on it to market yourself as a specialized translator. There are many translation opportunities in both the private and public sectors.
3. Web developer/designer
These days, almost every company and public organization has a website, and they need people to create, maintain, modify and update them. In addition, web design and development skills are easy to combine with other areas of expertise, such as advertising and graphic design.
4. Bookkeeper/accountant
This is a perfect occupation if you want to work from home, either full or part time. You’ll probably have to meet clients from time to time and you can expect a busier schedule during tax season.
While there are many opportunities to secure remote jobs, be on the lookout for work-from-home scams, which have become more common in recent years. Be sure to research anyone you work for and to seek out employee reviews online.
Home
4 considerations when choosing a smartphone
Smartphones can make many things easier, but choosing the right device might not be so simple. Here are a few things to evaluate when making a decision.
1. Operating system
A smartphone’s operating system determines its basic functions, design elements and features. The most common types are iOS and Android. Your best bet is to stick with what you know. If you have other Apple devices, choose an iOS phone. If you’re familiar with using a Windows PC, you’ll likely be more comfortable with an Android phone.
2. Screen size
For the most part, a larger screen will make it easier to use your smartphone and give you more space to enlarge text and buttons. Keep in mind, however, that a bigger phone will also be more cumbersome. Test out different sizes at your local electronics store to find the right fit.
3. Storage capacity
Do you plan on using your smartphone to listen to music, download movies or take a lot of pictures? Make sure the phone you choose has sufficient storage capacity or the option to add a memory card and increase the available space.
4. Cell phone plan
It’s important to choose a plan that suits your budget and your needs. How much time will you spend talking on the phone every month? Do you intend to send a lot of text messages? Will you frequently need access to the internet when you’re outside of a Wi-Fi hotspot?
There are many smartphone brands and models available. With a little patience and research, you’ll undoubtedly find one that works for you.
King Cartoons
Wind: 15mph WNW
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 7
54/44°F
49/39°F