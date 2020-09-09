What is Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program?

The Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program is designed to assist low-income households who are not eligible to receive assistance from the existing energy-assistance programs because:

• They do not meet the financial criteria OR

• They do not meet the vulnerable individual (household member who is age 60 or over/disabled/under age 6) criteria

Depending on the availability of funds, the program will provide a one-time payment of $300 to assist eligible households with payment of a heating or cooling expense.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. If you have questions about the program, please call 1-833-829-2767. (Note: Applicants are encouraged to submit an application online or through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources app as there may be extended call wait times.)

Who is eligible?

• Must be resident of Virginia

• Must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility

• Must be either a United States citizen or an eligible immigrant

• A household’s monthly gross income must be less than the maximum allowed for the number of people in the home:

o For a household size of 1, the maximum income is $2,720

o For a household size of 2, the maximum income is $3,558

o For a household size of 3, the maximum income is $4,395

o For a household size of 4, the maximum income is $5,232

o For a household size of 5, the maximum income is $6,069

o For a household size of 6, the maximum income is $6,907

o For each additional member after 6, add $156

HOW TO APPLY

Covid.virginia.gov, through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources App, or by calling the dedicated energy assistance phone line at 1-833-829-2767. (Note: Applicants are encouraged to submit an application online or through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources app as there may be extended call wait times.)