What makes it rain?

Have you outgrown your old socks? If they’re still in good condition, pass them on to a friend or sibling. If not, you can give them a second life with one of these four easy-to-complete projects.

1. Flowerpot cover

Cut off the bottom part of the sock, keeping the tube-shaped top section intact. Then, slip it around a small plastic or clay flowerpot. Ask your parents to help you attach it with hot glue if necessary.

2. Toy fish

Cut an oval from thick cardboard and stretch your old sock around it. Fill the sock with scraps of fabric or cotton balls and close it with a rubber band. Make sure to leave a bit of extra fabric on end for the fish’s tail. Glue on buttons or other small round objects for the eyes.

3. Pouch

Do you need somewhere to store your phone, loose change, marbles, or other small objects? Cut off the bottom part of your sock, keeping the tube-shaped top section intact. Then, sew or glue one end shut. Depending on what you have on hand, you can close your pouch with elastic, Velcro, or a pretty ribbon.

4. Heating pad

Fill your old sock with grains of rice and tie the end shut. Make sure there aren’t any holes. Put it in the microwave for a few seconds, and then use it to soothe sore muscles after playing outside.

There are many fun ways to repurpose old socks. Get creative, and find out what other neat things you can make.