WHAT MATTERS Warren: Warren County High School indoor percussion

WHAT MATTERS Warren: Dr. Sherri brings you Thriving Thoughts: Fresh ways of thinking, feeling, and doing to keep your mind, and your heart, on the path of thriving every day.

Let’s face it. Sometimes we feel like we’re just surviving. We want to know better, so we will do better. Yet, prioritizing personal growth and development by way of thick small-print books, and 20-minute Ted talks, seems like far-fetched fantasy.

So, Dr. Sherri (former Clinical Psychologist turned podcast host, thought coach, speaker, and author) developed Thriving Thoughts Texts to bring you proven, inspirational, educational, and applicable tips to transform your thought world and yield a life where you stop surviving and start thriving!

Text THRIVE to 540-369-2139 to sign up for Thriving Thoughts Texts. You’ll receive a welcome message from Dr. Sherri and 3 Thriving Thoughts Texts per week. It really is that simple. And, all of your texts come directly from Dr. Sherri who is the expert on offering powerful tips, in small chunks, for transforming your thoughts and your life, and will personally challenge you to immediately and consistently apply your thriving thoughts to every-day experiences.

What are you waiting for? Encouragement, accountability, and expertise right to your phone. Three times per week! And, of course, sharing of Dr. Sherri’s Thriving Thoughts Texts is highly recommended (You’ll definitely want to forward to a friend)! Text THRIVE to 540-369-2139 today!

About Dr. Sherri:

Dr. Sherri champions women to thrive in thought and life, in any and every circumstance! Through thought coaching, writing, speaking, and hosting her podcast, Thriving Thoughts with Dr. Sherri, she proclaims the message that women have the influence to speak truth over the little lies that threaten our purpose, fulfillment and, above all, our ability to thrive!

She’s live every Tuesday at 12:30 with a message on thriving), writing her first solo book, ‘Little Lies Big Truths.’ “Every day, through coaching, writing, teaching, and now hosting a podcast, I get to share my gifts. I get to develop others. I get to be a mirror to them that shows them the passion and purpose they have to fulfill, so they too can thrive. It’s worth every risk I’ve ever taken!”

Her remarkable story is one of uncovering her purpose, embracing her gifts and striving to inspire other women to do the same. She’s recently launched season two of ‘Thriving Thoughts: Little Lies/Big Truths’ that stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. She’s passionate about her newest project, “Every day, a woman reaches out to me to tell me how meaningful a particular episode is to her. That’s beyond gratifying. I could never have reached this many women had I stayed on my therapist’s couch at Chester Street.”

To learn more, read the remarkable stories shared, or nominate someone to be featured in one of her weekly episodes, women are invited to join her closed Facebook group, Thriving Thought Casters. It’s also easy to subscribe to the weekly podcast. WHAT MATTER’S Beth Medved Waller, was a guest on the new podcast. She spoke of the life changes she’s made the past 5 years and a concept that is the basis of a book she’s writing called, ‘Overcoming Abundance’. Her interview can be found here.

A note from Dr. Sherri:

I am convinced that our minds must be equipped with love, crafted with discipline, and transformed with grace to live the life we are intended. Women, including myself, have invested precious energy perfecting an unfit mind, one that is fueled by critique, pessimism, and unworthiness, all of which are adversaries to fulfillment, happiness, and ultimately hope. All women are susceptible to a malignancy of the mind; and all women are uniquely designed, called to a purpose, and deserving of a mind, and life, that thrives. Follow and connect with me on Facebook and Instagram.

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.