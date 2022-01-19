What new and future parents should look for in a home

If you’re a new or expectant parent, buying a family home may be on your to-do list. While you can’t anticipate everything you’ll need in the coming years, here are some essential features to keep top of mind as you shop for your dream home.

• A home on a quiet street in close proximity to a playground. Ideally, the route to the park should have sidewalks the entire way.

• A mudroom with plenty of storage to keep jackets, dirty shoes, and other clutter from spilling into the main li¬ving space.

• Bedrooms on the same level. This is practical for nightly feedings and gives both you and your kids peace of mind.

• A bathtub, preferably one that’s easy for kids to access and has an extra hand-held shower head.

• Stairs that are easy to baby-proof. Avoid wide staircases that won’t fit a safety gate and railings with large gaps between the rungs.

• A powder room on the main floor. This is helpful for potty training so your child has quick and easy access to a toilet.

To ensure you find the right home for your family, work with a real estate agent who’s familiar with the area where you want to live.