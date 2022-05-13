Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

What police officers want you to know about policing

Published

14 hours ago

on

How much do you know about policing? Unfortunately, what many people believe about this line of work comes from television. For National Police Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, here are some facts about this profession to keep in mind.

Becoming a police officer is difficult
Earning a police badge is challenging. Only one out of every 100 applications is accepted for training. Many cadets won’t graduate from the academy, and more will quit during field training. The ones who make it are dedicated, intelligent individuals committed to keeping their communities safe.

Policing is inaccurately portrayed on TV
Shows like CSI provide a glamorized view of police work. In real life, officers involved in shootings don’t go back to work right away, and murder cases aren’t solved in a few days. Investigations are painstakingly slow. Don’t assume that because you watch Criminal Minds, you’re aware of what happens on the job.

PTSD is a real problem
More than shootings can cause post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in police officers. Horrible car crashes, violent altercations, and failed rescue attempts can all take a toll on an officer’s mental health.


Most cops never shoot anyone
Watching the news may give you the impression police officers are always shooting at suspects. However, the exact opposite is true. Most officers go through their entire career without firing their weapon outside of a training range.

During National Police Week, consider the good work officers do to keep our communities safe.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

4 common types of EMS calls

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

National EMS Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, is a time for all Americans to learn more about the lifesaving work emergency medical service (EMS) providers deliver every day. These front-line healthcare workers are trained to arrive at the scene of an emergency and deliver medical aid. Here are some of the most common types of EMS calls they face.

1. Trauma
Traumatic injuries happen quickly and require immediate medical attention. They can be wounds sustained in car crashes, drownings, shootings, and falls. About 100,000 Americans die from traumatic injuries every year, and it’s the leading cause of death in the country for people under 45. However, thanks to the medical training EMS workers have, many lives are saved.

2. Abdominal pain
Pain in the abdomen can be a symptom of gas, indigestion, or a pulled muscle. However, it can also be symptomatic of pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, or appendicitis. EMS workers have the training to assess and diagnose abdominal pains on the scene.

3. Respiratory distress
Determining why a patient can’t breathe properly is complicated and requires extensive medical knowledge. Respiratory distress can be caused by an allergic reaction, asthma, pneumonia, a stroke, or a drug overdose. Each scenario requires a different treatment before the patient can be safely transported to the hospital.


4. Chest pain
Chest pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, including anxiety, acid reflux, pneumonia, and a heart attack. An EMS worker’s first job on a call pertaining to chest pain is to rule out the most life-threatening condition, which is cardiac arrest, then move on to other possible causes.

EMS workers face many challenges during an average shift, but their training and dedication help save lives. This year in May, be sure to show your appreciation for these medical professionals during EMS Week.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Olivia and Liam top baby names for 2021

Published

1 week ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2021:

Rank Male name Female name
1 Liam Olivia
2 Noah Emma
3 Oliver Charlotte
4 Elijah Amelia
5 James Ava
6 William Sophia
7 Benjamin Isabella
8 Lucas Mia
9 Henry Evelyn
10 Theodore Harper

Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

my Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.


Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Additional Baby Names Information:

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021:

Rank Male name Female name
1 Amiri Raya
2 Eliam Wrenley
3 Colter Angelique
4 Ozzy Vida
5 Loyal Emberlynn

Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

May Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

Tim McGraw, 55, By Steve Kwak [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

1 – Tim McGraw, 55, country singer, actor (1883), Delhi, LA, 1967.

2 – Ellie Kemper, 42, actress (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kansas City, MO, 1980.

3 -, Frankie Valli, 85, singer, Newark, NJ, 1937.


4 – Rory McIlroy, 33, golfer, Holywood, Northern Ireland, 1989.

5 – Adele, 34, singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Tottenham, England, 1988.

6 – Roma Downey, 58, actress (Touched by an Angel), Derry, Northern Ireland, 1964.

7 – Alexander Ludwig, 29, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.

8 – Joe Bonamassa, 45, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.

9 – Billy Joel, 73, singer, composer, Hicksville, NY, 1949.

10 – Kenan Thompson, 44, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Atlanta, GA, 1978.

11 – Jonathan Jackson, 40, actor (Nashville), Orlando, FL, 1982.

12 – Burt Bacharach, 94, composer (six Grammys, three Oscars), Kansas City, MO, 1928.

13 – Sofia Coppola, 51, filmmaker (Marie Antoinette), New York, NY, 1971.

14 – Ronan Tynan, 61, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.

15 – Sam Trammell, 51, actor (True Blood), New Orleans, LA, 1971.

16 – Pierce Brosnan, 69, actor (Remington Steele), County Meath, Ireland, 1953.

17 – Thom Filicia, 53, interior designer, Syracuse, NY, 1969.

18 – James Stephens, 71, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.

19 – Grace Jones, 70, actress (A View to a Kill), Spanish Town, Jamaica, 1952.

20 – Timothy Olyphant, 54, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.

21 – Sarah Ramos, 31, actress (Parenthood,), Los Angeles, CA, 1991.

22 – Naomi Campbell, 52, model, actress (Empire), London, England, 1970.

23 – Drew Carey, 61, actor (The Drew Carey Show), Cleveland, OH, 1958.

24 – Gary Burghoff, 79, actor (M*A*S*H), Bristol, CT, 1943.

25 – Lauryn Hill, 47, singer, actress (Sister Act 2), South Orange, NJ, 1975.

26 – Eli Goree, 28, actor (One Night in Miami), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1994.

27 – Chris Colfer, 32, actor (Glee), Fresno, CA, 1990.

28 – Jake Johnson, 44, actor (New Girl), Evanston, IL, 1978.

29 – Riley Keough, 33, actress (Magic Mike), Los Angeles, CA, 1989.

30 – Jared Gilmore, 22, actor (Once Upon a Time, Mad Men), San Diego, CA, 2000.

31 – Colin Farrell, 46, actor (Total Recall), Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland, 1976.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy still pays

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

There’s arguably no investor more famous than Warren Buffett. The so-called Oracle of Omaha is worth north of $100 billion, more than the market cap of Ford, Kroger, and many other big companies. Buffett is most famous for his “value investing” approach, but in recent years, some have wondered if he was perhaps falling behind the times. Still, Buffett continues to beat markets.

So what does value investing mean? Buffett looks for businesses that seem valued below their intrinsic value. This might seem like common sense. After all, isn’t the point of investing to buy low and sell high? Yet in large, liquid markets with lots of investors, it’s hard to find a good deal. Why? Because tons of professionals are busy evaluating companies, all looking for good deals.

Often, value is measured with price-to-earnings ratios and other metrics. Buffett’s strategy is to dig deeper, looking at a company’s so-called “fundamentals,” including not just measurements like revenues, but also assets such as factories, low debt levels, and various other factors.

Buffett typically avoids investments in emerging tech companies, which often offer high rewards, but also high risks. Rather than acting as a soothsayer trying to predict major future developments, Buffett hunts for businesses that appear a bit undervalued right now. He also looks for firms that could enjoy steady, predictable growth in proven markets and sectors.


With many investors preferring hot tech stocks and the like, Buffett’s investment strategy sometimes appears outdated. And yet, Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has enjoyed burgeoning stock prices in recent weeks, often beating the market. Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap has topped $700 billion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How used cooking oil is collected and recycled

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

Used cooking oil should never be flushed down the sink or toilet because it can contaminate or block sewage and water treatment systems. Additionally, since vegetable oils float on water, introducing them into water¬ways can inhibit light from penetrating the surface. This prevents photosynthesis in aquatic plants and limits the amount of oxygen available to underwater animals. Therefore, collecting and recycling cooking oil is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems.

Recycling commercial cooking oil
Restaurants, grocery stores, and other commercial food manufacturers must regularly drain and replace large quantities of cooking oil. Therefore, they store the used oil in secure tanks until it can be collected by a specialized company.

Recycling cooking oil at home
Do you often use vegetable oil when cooking at home? If so, you may need to do some research to find out which recycling companies in your area take used oil and what types and sizes of containers are accepted.

Did you know you can reuse cooking oil three to four times? Simply strain it using a fine sieve covered with a coffee filter and store it in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Remember to keep track of how many times you’ve used it by writing on the container.



Used vegetable oils can be converted into biogas, fertilizer, biofuel, and animal feed. To recycle your used oil, find a drop-off location near you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Would a Pakistani person like Bob Ross? Cultural reaction videos soar in popularity

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

You hear a song you love and what’s one of the first things you want to do? Share it with a friend, of course.

That’s the very human impulse that started the YouTube trend of reaction videos. In these videos, people listen to music far outside their comfort zones and supposedly for the first time. Teenage rap fans listen to Dolly Parton. Rappers listen to metal.

Reaction videos emerged about 10 years ago, according to the Economic Times, but really took hold within the last five years. These days, content has expanded to cultural reactions.

For example, the a cappella group Pentatonix has more than 660 million views of its official video of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. By YouTube standards, this is pretty good, but not the best — Baby Shark Dance has more than 10 billion views. The Pentatonix version of the song is widely believed to be one of the top performances and is famous for its sublime harmonies. Could someone from an entirely different culture, who didn’t speak English, still appreciate the song? The answer, according to the YouTube channel Trybals is definitely yes.


The channel has a panel of about five people from small towns in Pakistan, each from different walks of life, who don’t have televisions. The channel gives their panel all sorts of different experiences and asks them to react: pizza (not so much); cheesecake (oh yes); Pop Rocks (no, they won’t explode like a bomb); Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting (who doesn’t love him?); and
Metallica (more than a million views).

Trybal is just one of the thousands of reaction channels from all parts of the globe, many of which have tens of thousands of subscribers.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
63°
Light Rain
6:00am8:17pm EDT
Feels like: 63°F
Wind: 3mph E
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
66/45°F
72/45°F
70/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
14
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 14 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14th, 2022,  10am to 4pm The French & Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite you to the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Fort[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Join us for an outdoor, live music and river fun day – all while supporting the Humane Society of Warren County! WHERE: Join us in beautiful Bentonville – 1481 Hazard Mill Road. Activities start at[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot[...]
6:00 pm Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
May 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630, will be hosting a Paint Party this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6 pm. This is a free event, and[...]
May
15
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
May
16
Mon
5:00 pm Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
May 16 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
Navigating the Maze: A panel discussion about navigating services for those with special needs, and their loved ones. Monday, May 16, 2022 5pm – Meet and Greet and Eat, heavy refreshments served 6pm – Panel[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
21
Sat
9:00 am Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
 
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]